Parasilk: Body Treatments
GMA Deal: $10 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $30 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Parasilk paraffin is a lush alternative to the traditional paraffin wax baths as it uses pure paraffin wax, infused with vitamin rich oils and heats in two minutes. This intensive paraffin treatment focuses on thermo-therapy waxes to help recover from a long day or hard work out, while vitamin rich ingredients deliver deep hydration for dry skin. These also help increase circulation and decrease inflammation to help soothe sore aching joints and muscles. Options are available for hands and feet. This assortment also includes Clementine Total Body Moisture, Double Butter Cuticle Cream and Berry Seed Cuticle Cream. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Barefoot Scientist: Foot Care
GMA Deal: $6 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $28 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Pamper your feet with Barefoot Scientist's solution-based treatments that are dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, paraben and phthalate-free, and cruelty free. This assortment includes Sigh of Relief, a 3-in-1 advanced muscle pain relief cream that works to numb pain instantly with anesthetics, while a blend of botanicals penetrates deep to reduce swelling and calm inflammation at the source. Other options include PreHeels+ Blister Prevention Spray, Sleep On It Overnight Moisturizing Gel Socks and Reboot Exfoliating Foot Peel. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $60.
LIPSMART: Hydration for Dry Lips
GMA Deal: $16 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
LIPSMART is a proven solution for all dry lip concerns. Made in America, their advanced formula delivers intense hydration that provides visible and long lasting results in just 60 seconds for smoother, tighter, fuller looking lips. This replenishes lips with the ingredients to heal from within to eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines and deflation immediately. LIPSMART is suitable for all skin types and combats all levels of dryness. Free shipping!
Arnicare by Boiron: Pain Relief Gel & Cream
GMA Deal: $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Arnicare is designed to help you do more of what you love without the pain, providing relief powered by arnica. Arnicare helps relieve muscle pain, stiffness, swelling, and bruising. The cream and gel are ideal to use on sore muscles, joints and feet. With over 4 ounces in each tube, you can cover small or large areas. Plus, they are non-greasy and fragrance-free, so it can be used discreetly. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two.
Vibes: Earplugs
GMA Deal: $10 to $16 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $32 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.
VIONIC: Slippers
GMA Deal: $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $70 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
You never have to sacrifice style for comfort with VIONIC. The Vio-Motion Technology is a podiatrist-developed footbed contour that provides amazing support, comfort and stability for all-day wear. These cozy mules and plush slide slippers both feature VIONIC’s exclusive contoured footbed and durable outsoles. Choose from two styles in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5 or free with two pairs.
TheraICE: Headache Relief Cap
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Find freedom from headache pain and the power to get back to what you love to do. TheraICE Rx’s Headache Relief Cap was specifically designed to provide you with the perfect amount of compression to help soothe your headache even while sleeping. The pillowy, cloud-like fabric gently cushions pressure points -- there are no messy ice packs, uncomfortable hard inserts, scratchy velcro or awkward straps. This can be worn over the eyes to block out 100% of light, or above the eyes to temporarily relieve pain while working, doing chores or watching TV. Achieve dual therapy for personalized treatment of all types of headaches. Just pop it in the freezer or microwave. Stretchable and form fitting, this cap is one size fits most. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $50.
Spa Sciences: Smartgun Elite Percussion Massage Device
GMA Deal: $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
The SMARTGUN Elite is SPA SCIENCES' new therapeutic massage solution to help relieve muscle soreness, aches and pain. This high-performance fitness massager uses high-frequency percussion for self-induced relaxation and heavy activity recovery. The Smart Comfort Pulse technology takes it a step further in percussion massaging, making it the ultimate percussion tool for relieving muscle tenderness and increasing blood circulation. This includes four treatment heads and features 10 speeds. Choose from two colors. Limit three per product. Shipping is $2.99.
Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools
GMA Deal: $25 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $80 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each of these products feature an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball & Splay Bundle includes the Neuro Ball, which allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers, which help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks or Studio Socks are also available, which have high-performance grips on the outside and activating texture on the inside help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
ONYX COOL: Wearable Cooling Therapy
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $149 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $299 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
ONYX COOL is safer than ice and provides cool therapy for active recovery. Made in America, these wearable therapies feature a specially formulated plant-based phase-change material designed to safely relieve pain, treat injuries and prevent heat stress. Unlike ice or gel packs, ONYX COOL products may be worn directly on the skin, providing soothing pain relief without risk of tissue damage or vasoconstriction -- healthy blood flow helps speed healing. Long-lasting and reusable, options include Cooling Sleep Pad to help with hot flashes and night sweats, Chill Vest, which conforms to the chest and provides immediate relief as it draws heat away to help regulate body temperature, as well as cooling therapy for shoulders, back, knees and hips. Free shipping!
Warmies: 3-Piece Wellness Bundle
GMA Deal: $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023 per bundle
Get soothing warmth and comfort from Warmies. Warmies are microwaveable wellness items filled with natural grain and French lavender. Their weighted warmth comforts as the fresh-dried French lavender soothes. Simply warm in a microwave or chill in the freezer. Warmies help to provide relief from anxiety, cramps, muscle aches and pains. This bundle includes an eye mask, neck wrap and slippers. Shipping is $6.95 or free with two bundles.
Gales: Frontline Shoe
GMA Deal: $45 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $90 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/27/2023
Designed directly with health care workers, Gales are specially designed for people on their feet all day and they feel like walking on clouds even after a 12-hour shift. The Frontline Shoe features long-term cushioning, arch support and moisture management with custom, machine washable Ortholite insoles. These shoes are certified slip-resistant, antimicrobial, waterproof and easy to clean. Choose from six colors. Free shipping!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Laki Naturals: Bath Soaks & Scrubs
GMA Deal: $6 to $12 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $16 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 08/06/2023
Turn your self care time into a rejuvenating and relaxing spa-like experience. Laki Naturals formulates daily bath essentials that calm, restore, and nourish skin. The bath soaks and minerals are an easy addition to your wind down time, with one specifically made for feet while the scrubs help to cleanse and exfoliate to reveal soft skin. Made in the USA, free from parabens, phthalates, and SLS.
KitchInventions: Kitchen Tools
GMA Deal: $11.99 to $15.99 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $19.99 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/30/2023
Keep countertops and stoves clean with the multi-use Spoon Buddy. This kitchen gadget adheres to almost any smooth surface and conveniently keeps cooking utensils in place on top of a lid, countertop or table. You can even flip it over to add grip and assist when opening a stubborn jar and it doubles as an easy access 1/2 measuring cup. Pan Buddy is a solution for handling your heavy skillets. It comes in two pieces, a vertical handle and a wrist support, and adds leverage by keeping your wrist in a natural position while having support under your forearm. The Strip-n-Snip 4-in-1 tool is a smart addition for any kitchen, helping reduce clutter while providing a variety of handy tools at your fingertips.
Snailax: Hand & Foot Massagers
GMA Deal: $41.99 to $61.52 + Free Shipping • 30% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $87.89 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/30/2023
Pamper with massage devices for hands and feet. Snailax delivers tailored relaxation through innovative self-care products. This assortment is tailored specifically for your hands and feet. The electric foot massager has adjustable vibration speeds and is designed to provide nerve and joint-targeted massage in order to help to improve blood circulation and alleviate body fatigue. The electric hand massager combines compression, optional vibration and heat soothing functions together to provide you an enjoyable massage experience. Free shipping!
Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner
GMA Deal: $13.20 to $16.80 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $28 Valid: 07/27/2023 to 07/30/2023
Take your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. Shinery is a jewelry cleaning company with products that are all easy-to-use and safe on all metals and gemstones from fashion jewelry to fine jewelry -- yes, this includes costume jewelry! The Radiance Wash is formulated with plant-derived surfactants that surround and trap dirt, oil, beauty buildup and other residues from your jewelry and wash them away, leaving you with brilliant and bright jewelry that looks like new. Radiance Towelettes are also available, which have the same formula as the Radiance Wash, only in the form of a wipe. The Illuminating Pom is a delicate polisher for tarnished sterling silver and gold.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products -- the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand ($89) and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask ($58) -- are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING! Valid 07/26/2023.