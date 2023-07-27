Find freedom from headache pain and the power to get back to what you love to do. TheraICE Rx’s Headache Relief Cap was specifically designed to provide you with the perfect amount of compression to help soothe your headache even while sleeping. The pillowy, cloud-like fabric gently cushions pressure points -- there are no messy ice packs, uncomfortable hard inserts, scratchy velcro or awkward straps. This can be worn over the eyes to block out 100% of light, or above the eyes to temporarily relieve pain while working, doing chores or watching TV. Achieve dual therapy for personalized treatment of all types of headaches. Just pop it in the freezer or microwave. Stretchable and form fitting, this cap is one size fits most. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $50.