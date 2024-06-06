Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on gifts for dads.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Panther Vision, Kansas City Steak Company and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 65% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Craighill: Carriers & Trays
Give the gift of a functional accessory from Craighill. The Wilson Keyring is a simple, efficient keyring that harnesses the spring-like properties of metal. Other key carrier options include the Helix Keyring and Coachwhip Carabiner, which has a bottom portion that allows it to attach keys directly, eliminating the need for an extra ring. Money clips and eyewear chains are also available, which have a mesh chain and secure silicone clasps to keep eyewear on hand at all times. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $22
- $15 - $44
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/06/2024
MEE audio: Tech Accessories
Let your music shine this summer with MEE audio's lightSPKR. This wireless camping speaker with lantern combines a powerful 360-degree Bluetooth speaker with a dual-mode, dimmable camping lantern and built-in powerbank. An optional stereo mode allows two lightSPKRs to be linked together in stereo. The goSPKR is a wearable clip-on speaker with a magnet -- it's designed to keep your hands free for work or leisure. Or, the Connect Air is a travel gadget that gives Bluetooth capabilities to audio devices that don't already have built-in Bluetooth technology. It plugs into any 3.5mm jack and pairs to your Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones or speakers, delivering wireless audio where you couldn't before. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
- $10 - $85
- $20 - $170
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/06/2024
MacKenzie's: Body Care
MacKenzie's is a family-owned business making all their products in New England. The Fisherman Hand Scrub has quickly become a legend in the fishing, cooking and gardening communities for its ability to clean and deodorize hands. The product's odor busting blend of finely ground walnut shells, natural soaps and oils is super effective at washing away tough dirt and grime as well as eliminating stubborn odors on your hands. This gently abrasive scrub is equally effective at cleaning and deodorizing cutting boards, sinks, cast iron and similar items. Other options include the After Sun Cooling Lotion, Hand Lotion, Knuckle Wax and Fisherman Hand Salve, which is a great follow-up to the Fisherman Hand Scrub. It is full of only the best natural skin conditioners with the fresh smell of lemon essential oil and ready to tackle the driest skin. Shipping is $4.99. (Shipping is $8.99 to Alaska and Hawaii.)
- $4 - $10
- $8 - $20
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/06/2024
Panther Vision: Lighted Caps
See and be seen with Panther Vision. The powerful LEDs show you the way forward while the lightweight, comfortable cap protects you from the elements. Easily and quickly switch between three light settings -- 80 lumens, 35 lumens and 15 lumens -- and adapt to the task at hand with the push of a button. The hat's ultra-bright LED light beam can reach up to 15 meters on the high setting. Each USB rechargeable lighted cap offers up to 10.5 hours of continuous use on the low setting, ensuring reliability during extended outings or projects. Shipping is $4.99 or free with 10.
- $16.50
- $33
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/06/2024
Picture Keeper: Picture Keepers
Picture Keeper protects your photos -- easy, simple and secure! Just plug in and press "Start Backup." This can store your photos, videos and contacts from iPhone, Android, Windows or Mac. No internet is required and this skips over duplicate photos to help save space. Choose from 32GB or 64GB. Limit four per order. Free shipping!
- $48 to $66 + FREE SHIPPING
- $140 - $180
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/06/2024
Kansas City Steak Company: Meat Packages
Kansas City Steak Company provides high quality, delicious steaks from Midwestern cattle that have been wet-aged for tenderness, flash frozen and shipped directly to your door for your convenience and enjoyment. They source their rich, flavorful beef from premier stockyards in the Midwest and they wet-age the steaks up to 28 days so they're at peak tenderness. Choose from seven packages, which include strip steaks, filet mignon, tomahawk ribeye steaks and more. Shipping is $9.95.
- $67.50 - $162.50
- $135 - $325
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/06/2024
Rogue Industries: Wallets, Clutches, Totes & Credit Card Sleeves
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet. The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the perfect solution and great gift for dad. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket, which can relieve lower back pain. Choose from five colorways. Also included in this assortment are the premium napa leather clutches with RFID blocking and waxed canvas totes that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Free shipping!
- $5 to $32.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $10 - $65
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/09/2024
Proud Grill Company: Grill Cleaners & Barbecue Accessories
The Proud Grill Company makes your grilling experience better with unique and innovative grill cleaners and barbecue accessories. The Q-Swiper is a safer alternative than traditional wire grill brush cleaners as it is bristle-free and wire-free. It works perfectly on all types of grills including gas barbecues, smokers and griddles. Choose from the easy clean or the steam clean, which allows you to clean with the power of steam by attaching a reusable heat resistant cleaning cloth. Also included in the assortment is the Proud Grill Veggie and Seafood Lovers Bundle, featuring barbecue skewers and a large stainless steel grill basket for grilling vegetables, fish and meat. Shipping is $4.99.
- $29 - $47
- $58 - $94
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/09/2024
Sockologie: Personalized Socks
Personalize your wardrobe with a pair of unique, high-quality cotton-blend socks featuring your favorite faces to celebrate the special dads in your life. Simply upload a photo and have it printed onto these comfortable, durable socks. Also included in this assortment are custom pet socks perfect for the dog lovers! These unisex socks are available in sizes S-XL. Shipping is $3.95.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/09/2024
Fireside Outdoor: Cutting Board
Cut and serve without the worry of outdoor grime or a misplaced knife. The Switchback is the ideal companion for your culinary adventures, equipped with a quality chef's knife that tucks neatly into the cutting board. An inset magnet pulls the blade into its fully seated position and keeps it secure, even while the cover is not being used. The unique, food-grade silicone cover guards the cutting area and knife, ensuring cleanliness and safety on the go.
- $28
- $40
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/16/2024
Hail M Cocktails: Old Fashioned Cocktail Infusion Kit
Make a delicious cocktail with the same ease as making a cup of tea. Hail M Cocktails' single-use cocktail infusions are simple and delicious: all you need is your favorite spirit and ice. Each beautiful pyramid tea bag yields one serving and is filled with oranges, cherry, sugar and bitters sourced from small farms across the country. Choose from traditional, citrus and fruit flavor bundles of six bags.
- $20
- $29
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/16/2024
Cubitt: Smart Watches
Seamlessly integrate your daily activity onto your wrist and track every step you take. Each Cubitt Smart Watch features vibrant visuals, intuitive controls and a wealth of multifaceted data for a deeper understanding of yourself to build a healthier life. Choose from square or round faces with PRO options that include built-in GPS systems. Free shipping!
- $41 to $66 + Free Shipping
- $70 - $120
- Valid: 06/06/2024 to 06/16/2024
REATHLETE: AIR-C PRO Leg Massager
Revitalize your muscles. The AIR-C PRO Compression Leg Massager is designed to provide relief for muscle pain, leg cramps and restless leg, or just regular circulation and vein support for healthy legs. This lower leg and foot massager features three specialized massage modes, meant to make your compression therapy sessions versatile and thorough. Free shipping!
- $150 + Free Shipping
- $300
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024