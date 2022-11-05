Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifting.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sweet Wink, Amelia Rose Jewelry, Karma and Luck, and more.

The deals start at just $13.50 and are up to 70% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sweet Wink Sweet Wink: Dress Up Capes GMA Deal : $15 to $25 • 50% Savings Original: $30 to $50 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/05/2022 Shop Now Sweet Wink makes dress-up fun for little ones. These dress-up capes are designed by a mother-daughter duo with the intention of inspiring little ones to be superheroes. Sweet Wink's capes feature super-soft tulle that doesn't scratch or itch. Choose from single capes or the Dress Up Cape Kit, which includes a cape, wand and hairpiece for a full dress-up ensemble. Shipping is $3.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amelia Rose Jewelry Amelia Rose Jewelry: Gemstone Jewelry GMA Deal : $19 to $35 • 50% Savings Original: $38 to $70 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/05/2022 Shop Now Amelia Rose Jewelry is the ultimate gift for earring lovers. Just released and incredibly colorful, choose from two styles. The Valencia earrings are handcrafted with bezel-set stones and French ear wires. The Gemstone Starburst Earrings feature a faceted iolite teardrops dangle from sparkly pavé cubic zirconia starburst posts. Both styles are lightweight for everyday wear. Choose from gold plated or silver plated options. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Karma and Luck Karma and Luck: Bracelets & Tree of Life GMA Deal : $24.50 to $144.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $289 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/05/2022 Shop Now Karma and Luck was founded to celebrate cultures and inspire positivity through handmade and fair trade products featuring symbols of peace, kindness and protection. Each Tree of Life is paired with intentional stones to help manifest your wishes for yourself or a loved one. The crystal leaves use feng shui energy to balance areas of your home. Delicate but mighty, these handwoven Red String bracelets stand for good luck and protection from negativity. Throughout history, different cultures have worn the red string, believing it to protect the wearer from harm. Additional bracelet options include styles with the evil eye. Shipping is $4.99 for bracelets and $9.99 for the Tree of Life.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

HydroJug HydroJug: HydroJug Bundles GMA Deal : $24.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/05/2022 per bundle Shop Now Stay hydrated with HydroJug. These bottles hold a half gallon of water so you will be able to spend less time on refills and more time for fun. Step up your hydration game with this bundle, which includes a HydroJug, flexible straw and sleeve to keep your contents cold. The sleeve also has a removable and adjustable strap. HydroJug's plastic is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Choose from five styles. Shipping is $6.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Welcome Home Brands Welcome Home Brands: Bakeware GMA Deal : $20 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/05/2022 per set Shop Now Welcome Home Brands gives you the convenience of baking and serving in the same container. Great for gifting baked desserts, there's no pre-greasing or messy cleanups. You can bake, serve and store right in this bakeware. There are six sets to choose from with options including baking cups, baking loaves, baking cups and more. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $4.95.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Floopi Floopi: Slippers GMA Deal : $16 to $18 • 50% to 70% Savings Original: $32 to $60 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/05/2022 Shop Now Floopi's slippers are designed to maximize comfort and warmth. Step into pillow-like cushioning that is enhanced with a reliable, sturdy indoor-outdoor sole. The triple memory foam insole cradles the foot and the outsole features anti-slip technology. There are three cozy styles to choose from. Sizes range from S (5-6) to XL (11-12.) Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding GMA Deal : $29.40 to $143.20 • 40% to 43% Savings Original: $49 to $254 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Regulate your temperature like an astronaut. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud's bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers and blankets.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

NIRA NIRA: Skincare Laser and Serum GMA Deal : $24.50 to $206 • 41% to 50% Savings Original: $42 to $412 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Get visible results with just two minutes of treatment every day, all in the comfort of home -- that's the promise of the NIRA Skincare Laser, a painless laser for wrinkle reduction. The laser is designed to stimulate natural collagen production to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The hyaluronic acid serum is formulated with all-natural ingredients to lock in moisture, help diminish the appearance of aging and promote antioxidant activity for softer, smoother and firmer-looking skin. NIRA products are designed for all skin types and made in the USA.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Bertha Bertha: Grooming Kits GMA Deal : $17 to $33 • 58% to 59% Savings Original: $42 to $80 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Step up your grooming game with kits from Bertha. Each kit includes surgical stainless steel grooming tools, all held in a stylish and sturdy zipper case. It's ideal for everyday use and travel so you never have to sacrifice your self-grooming routine.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ms. Jetsetter Ms. Jetsetter: Travel Bags & Cases GMA Deal : $13.50 to $43 • 20% to 41% Savings Original: $16.99 to $72.99 Valid: 11/05/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Stay organized on-the-go without sacrificing style. Ms. Jetsetter designs functional travel accessories for everyone on-the-go. Choose from travel staples like a jewelry case, toiletry bag and makeup case. Featuring a chic quilted pattern, all products are spacious and lightweight.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK