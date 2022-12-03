Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as COSORI, CapaBunga, Bionica and more.

The deals start at just $3 and are up to 66% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

COSORI COSORI: Aeroblaze Indoor Grill GMA Deal : $125 • 50% Savings Original: $250 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/03/2022 Shop Now Bring the flavors of a backyard cookout into the comfort of your home with the COSORI Aeroblaze Smart Indoor Grill. The eight cooking functions, accessories and smart control brings you ultimate cooking convenience with premium grilling flavor. Find your perfect grilling temperature with four options: low, medium, high and max. With this indoor grill, you can crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat and keep warm. After your indoor cookout, just place the nonstick ceramic basket, cooking pot and grill grate in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Shipping is $5.99.

CapaBunga CapaBunga: Wine Caps, Champagne Stoppers & Tote Bags GMA Deal : $4.50 to $35 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $70 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/03/2022 Shop Now Invented by Napa Valley winemakers, CapaBunga makes it easy to reseal your wine so it doesn’t leak when stored on its side. The CapaBunga wine caps also make it easier for you to store the bottle in your fridge door. CapaBubbles allow you to preserve the bubbles in your favorite Prosecco or champagne for up to one week. They also transform your bottle of sparkling wine into a screw cap bottle. Other options include wine glass identifiers and tote bags, which feature separate compartments to keep your fragile food intact. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.

Bionica Bionica: Boots GMA Deal : $90 to $105 • 50% Savings Original: $180 to $210 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/03/2022 Shop Now Be prepared for the winter weather with Bionica’s stylish boots. Bionica builds its shoes from lightweight performance outsoles and premium leathers for an ultralight experience. There are two styles to choose from in this all-weather collection. The removable footbed features Ortholite Recycled, which is the world's leading recycled foam technology that absorbs impact, and delivers long-lasting cushioning and breathability, providing unparalleled comfort with less impact on the environment. Choose from four colors across the two styles. Shipping is $5.99.

Perricone MD Perricone MD: Skincare GMA Deal : $9.50 to $224.50 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $19 to $449 + Free shipping Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/03/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of luxurious skincare. Made in America, Perricone MD unlocks the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin. This assortment includes the Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Sheet Masks, which are formulated with a concentrated dose of the proven and potent Cold Plasma Plus+ sciences. This innovative two-piece sheet mask easily conforms and holds to the contours of the face to deliver the most visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking skin faster than ever before and immediately leaves skin feeling renewed and rejuvenated. The Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy is also available, which is a multi-tasking powerhouse that strengthens, softens and replenishes the thin, crepey skin on the hands through intense moisturization. This silky cream absorbs quickly and visibly firms, tightens and brightens while smoothing the look of fine lines and wrinkles and improving the feel of skin’s elasticity over time. Free shipping!

WallyGrow WallyGrow: Hanging Planters GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/03/2022 Shop Now Turn a blank, boring wall into a living wall. Made in America from recycled plastic, WallyGrow’s Hanging Planters have an inner drainage shell, which prevents you from overwatering. Small, compact and leakproof, these planters also have a flat bottom, which gives you free range whether you want it hanging on the wall or sitting flat on the table. And, with the generous cord length, you can hang your Loop planter as you wish: braid it, hang it low or double wrap it. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

Sam's Club Sam’s Club: 1-Year Club Membership GMA Deal : $20 • 66% Savings Original: $60 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/03/2022 Shop Now Just in time for the holidays, Sam’s Club is offering a 1-year club membership plus $10 off your first in-club purchase. If you’re not a member, it’s a great time to join. If you’re already a member, you can buy the voucher as a gift for someone this holiday season. When you join now, you get in on all of the exclusive Sam’s Club perks and holiday savings offers. Shop gifts for your whole list, everything you need for family meals and more. As a member, you get incredible quality at members-only prices. Upon receipt, click on the URL provided and complete the registration in order to redeem the Sam's Club membership, which is valid for shopping immediately online and in-store.

Becco Bags Becco Bags: Customizable Kids Backpacks and Pouches GMA Deal : $3 to $49 • 40% Savings Original: $5 to $82 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/12/2022 Shop Now Mix and match and let kids’ creativity shine. Kids can create their personal look with interchangeable patches that make their accessories one of a kind. Choose a backpack or belt bag and start building a piece just for them with letters and patch sets featuring sports, dinosaurs and more.

Coalatree Coalatree: Adventure Blankets GMA Deal : $48 to $64 + Free shipping • 44% Savings Original: $87 to $115 + Free shipping Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/12/2022 Shop Now Take on any adventure with the “Swiss Army knife of blankets.” Coalatree Kachula blankets are ultra versatile -- use them as a blanket, travel pillow, light sleeping bag, or even a poncho. You can also snap multiple Kachulas together for a modular blanket system. Both sides are coated with an eco-friendly finish to keep you dry and help liquid bead right off. Free shipping!

Apotheke Apotheke: Luxe Candles GMA Deal : $29 to $147 • 30% Savings Original: $42 to $210 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/12/2022 Shop Now Spoil your home with rich, luxurious candles from APOTHEKE. Inspired by the unexpected beauty found in life's simple pleasures, all candles are poured in Brooklyn in 13- and 32-ounce options such as Meyer Lemon & Mint, Tomato Tarragon, Blackberry Honey, Birchwood Apple and more. For an even more luxurious gift of spectacular scent, choose the 12- or 25-day advent calendar candle gift boxes.

Buzzee Buzzee: Reusable Food Wraps & Kitchen Accessories GMA Deal : $10 to $25 • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $24 to $50 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/12/2022 Shop Now Upgrade disposable wrap with Buzzee wraps, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and paper waste. Made with premium organic ingredients, the warmth of your hands gently softens the beeswax slightly to mold the wraps around containers, food and produce. Buzzee wraps are all-natural, reusable and compostable, offered in a variety of shapes and sizes for all your food packing needs. This assortment also includes hexagon-shaped large tea towels with fun designs, all created by a 7th grade student, dish and pan covers, and market totes to carry food and pantry items.

Six Gldn Six Gldn: Skin Care GMA Deal : $38 to $58 • 40% Savings Original: $64 to $97 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift a skin care routine with fewer products, less waste and less time behind the mirror. Using centuries of ancient Korean herbal wisdom combined with leading bioactives, Six Gldn’s botanical skin care is designed to help deliver radiant, healthy skin, no matter the skin type or age. Formulated with cruelty-free and vegan status, ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and a no-list of 2,500-plus ingredients, Six Gldn is planet-kind skin care to feel good about.

K. Carroll K. Carroll Accessories: Nylon Bags & Small Accessories GMA Deal : $8 to $30 • 38% to 40% Savings Original: $13 to $50 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Upgrade your winter bag with new nylon styles from K. Carroll. With an adjustable nylon strap, wear as a shoulder bag or crossbody with multiple compartments and zippers for all your organizational needs. Another style is made for convenient access to RFID-protected card sleeves so you can feel at ease wherever you go. Also available: small vegan leather accessories like the cute, compact keychain wallet with RFID protected card sleeves and a clear ID sleeve.

Foil Decor Foil Decor: Decorative Serving Container GMA Deal : $26 • 21% Savings Original: $32.99 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Easily transport, serve and clean up your holiday dishes. This tasteful serving container is designed for effortless serving with handles that don’t get hot and eliminates the need for cookie sheets, trays or glass casserole pans when taking your dishes with you… plus, it looks nice! The lid can be inverted to use as a bowl for crackers, buns and chips when serving your favorite dippable dish and the foil insert is removable for easy cleaning.

Em John Em John: Mini Zip-Around Card Wallet & Card Case GMA Deal : $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% Savings Original: $26 to $38 Valid: 12/03/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Colorful. compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful colors including the brand new neon pink, are impossible to resist. With room for up to six cards, Em John's slim, chic, genuine leather case looks neat even at full capacity. Smartly designed to store both cards and folded bills, it's a colorful and compact way to carry just what you need and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college.

Softies Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns GMA Deal : $49 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender GMA Deal : $37 + Free Shipping • 61% Savings Original: $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 + Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel GMA Deal : $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Boots GMA Deal : $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.

T-Bô: Boxers T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear GMA Deal : $9 to $60 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.

Hang Accessories Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories GMA Deal : $13 to $36 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Shipping is $6.95.

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

Feelgoodz Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% Savings Original: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Express what matters to you most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories GMA Deal : $4.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light, non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry GMA Deal : $9 to $33 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $79 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $6 to $20 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $40 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE's Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!

AHAVA AHAVA: Skin & Body Care GMA Deal : $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $17 to $99 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all-day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.

Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest-quality pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

Feeling Smitten Feeling Smitten: Bath & Body Products GMA Deal : $2.50 to $9 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $18 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a dose of fun to your day. From peppermint exfoliating cubes and whipped soap sugar cookie to vanilla snowman lip balm and Christmas tree candle, these make for an easy stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat GMA Deal : $65 to $200 • 50% Savings Original: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

The Cookie Cups The Cookie Cups: Baking Kits GMA Deal : $20 to $32 • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Get the whole family baking together with these fun baking kits -- designed for ages 3 and up. Each of The Cookie Cups' baking kits includes supplies and pre-measured ingredients. Options include kits for pizza, cookies, cocoa bombs and chocolate. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free Shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts GMA Deal : $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

1Canoe2 1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor GMA Deal : $2.50 to $28 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful, detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $3 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets GMA Deal : $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% Savings Original: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers, and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

Brainstream Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart, sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

NOD Products NOD Products: Tech Gadgets & Accessories GMA Deal : $4 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now NOD's products are innovative, fun and affordable, making for a great stocking stuffer. This assortment ranges from their bestselling Bloody Mary Tree and barware to their brand-new pickleball products. Shipping is $5.95.

PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers GMA Deal : $5 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $10 to $90 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your phone protected in extreme temperatures. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," PHOOZY Thermal Capsules are the ultimate phone and tablet protection against damaging heat, battery-zapping cold and accidental drops -- onto the ground or into the water. Shipping is $5.95.

