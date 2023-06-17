NuFACE is a leader in at-home beauty devices helping every client look and feel more beautiful. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE’s award-winning, FDA-cleared products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. The Mini Starter Kit includes NuFACE’s Petite Facial Toning Device that tones, lifts and contours the facial muscles while also helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a five minute facial lift on-the-go. The FIX Starter Kit blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles while also creating the look of fuller lips. This kit includes the FIX Line Smoothing Treatment Serum, which ensures the microcurrent is conducted down to the facial muscle while hydrating and brightening skin. The Trinity is also available, which includes NuFACE’s firming and brightening Silk Crème Microcurrent Activator to conduct microcurrent down to the facial muscles and their Super Peptide Booster to help diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Shipping is $4.99.