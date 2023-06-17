Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as PeachSkinSheets, WallyGrow and more.
The deals start at just $8 and are up to 51% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
GMA Deal: $52.50 to $125 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $105 to $250 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500 thread count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King and now in the Caribbean color collection. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are also available. Limit two units per order. Shipping is $9.95.
WallyGrow: Wall Planters
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Eco Wall Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Wall Planter is leakproof and can hang either on the wall or sit flat on a table. The durability allows for both indoor and outdoor installs. The smart watering channel design allows water to hit the roots directly and the front perforated holes allow for breathability to prevent common plant diseases such as root rot. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.
Mahogany: Tableware
GMA Deal: $12 to $42 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $84 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Add color and fun to your dining table. Mahogany uses fine quality, 100% cotton fabrics with added detailing. Featuring vibrant colors and patterns, complete your tablescape by mixing and matching across this collection of table cloths, napkins, placemats and runners. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Sophistiplate: Premium Wood Boards
GMA Deal: $42.50 to $110 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $85 to $220 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Sophistiplate's personalized premium wood boards are crafted and engraved perfectly by skilled artisans. These warm woods and sleek designs elevate any gathering. The boards are great for olives, nuts and dips alongside your charcuterie and cheese. Add a monogram, name or handwritten recipe and give it as a personalized gift or gift it to yourself. Single recipe boards or sets are available. Shipping is $6.99 per board and $20 per board for Alaska and Hawaii.
Once Again Home: Towels & Sponges
GMA Deal: $8 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Once Again Home believes sustainability and joy go hand in hand. They create beautiful, versatile and eco-friendly home products that are great for anyone looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Their towels, made from recycled materials, are not only effective but also a great first step towards reducing your use of single-use products and absorb seven times their weight in water. Choose from singles or sets. Reusable sponges have a charcoal-infused center that keeps them fresh. When they start to look a bit worn out from all the cleaning action, just toss it in a mesh bag and let your washing machine do the dirty work. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $60.
Wax & Wit: Candles & Reed Diffusers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $29 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Made in America, Wax & Wit specializes in premium high scent soy wax candles and reed diffusers. This assortment features two new collections: Beach Life Candles and Beach Life Reed Diffusers, the perfect way to bring in the bright and vibrant aromas of a beach vacation into your home and office. Each candle is made with 100% soy wax and high grade fragrance oils that smell amazing, burn clean and last 50+ hours. Each reed diffuser is also hand-poured and assembled with care with high grade essential oils that last up to three months. Fragrances include Maui Flower, Beachside Lavender, Ocean Driftwood, Beachside Juniper and more. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $48.
NuFACE: Facial Toning & Line Smoothing Devices
GMA Deal: $79.50 to $169.50 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $165 to $339 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
NuFACE is a leader in at-home beauty devices helping every client look and feel more beautiful. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE’s award-winning, FDA-cleared products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. The Mini Starter Kit includes NuFACE’s Petite Facial Toning Device that tones, lifts and contours the facial muscles while also helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a five minute facial lift on-the-go. The FIX Starter Kit blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles while also creating the look of fuller lips. This kit includes the FIX Line Smoothing Treatment Serum, which ensures the microcurrent is conducted down to the facial muscle while hydrating and brightening skin. The Trinity is also available, which includes NuFACE’s firming and brightening Silk Crème Microcurrent Activator to conduct microcurrent down to the facial muscles and their Super Peptide Booster to help diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Shipping is $4.99.
Hairmax: Hair Growth Devices
GMA Deal: $99.50 to $449.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $199 to $899 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Hairmax is the pioneer in transformative hair regrowth, innovating FDA-cleared, clinically proven laser hair growth devices. These laser devices work by delivering therapeutic, nourishing light energy to your hair follicles. Used just three days weekly, they reverse the thinning process, help extend and restore your hair's natural hair growth cycle, and stimulate fuller, thicker, healthier hair growth. The LaserBand 41 is a light-weight, flexible band design adjusts to fit most head sizes for a very comfortable treatment -- treat your entire scalp in as little as three minutes. The Flip 80 Laser Cap is a cordless laser cap device uniquely designed to treat the front or back of your head, or both with a simple flip. Or, the Ultima 9 is a targeted laser treatment delivers nourishing laser light energy directly to your hair follicles to reverse the thinning process. Shipping is $4.95.
Perricone MD: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $55 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $110 + Free shipping Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/17/2023
Perricone MD is featuring their Cold Plasma Plus Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask, which is formulated with a concentrated dose of the proven and potent Cold Plasma Plus+ sciences. This innovative two-piece sheet mask easily conforms and holds to the contours of the face to deliver the most visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking skin faster than ever before. Also from the Cold Plasma Plus line is the Advanced Eye Cream: This multi-tasking advanced eye cream promotes the five most visible signs of youthful-looking eyes. It targets and dramatically improves the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, crow’s feet, fine lines and loss of firmness. This assortment also includes the Hyaluronic Intensive Body Therapy, which is a lightweight, nourishing body therapy designed with four forms and two natural building blocks of hyaluronic acid to promote smoother, firmer-looking skin and a visible reduction in skin crepiness. Free shipping!
Netcessity: Car Seat Caddy
GMA Deal: $32 • 19% SavingsOriginal: $39.99 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/25/2023
Keep your car organized and clutter-free without compromising on safety. Seat Caddy is a unique solution to a common problem faced by drivers, designed to keep your belongings safe and secure while also reducing distractions, so you can focus on the road ahead. The mesh design is expandable to accommodate everything from keys to laptops. Plus, it’s completely collapsible so you don’t need to remove it when it’s not in use.
Goldilocks Goods: Dishcloths and Wax Wraps
GMA Deal: $9.80 to $21 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $30 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/25/2023
Merge practicality with beauty. Goldilocks Goods creates low waste lifestyle products, offering beautifully designed, eco-friendly beeswax food wraps and Swedish dishcloths. The dishcloths are offered in sets of two with coordinating designs and the wraps come in packs of three to preserve and store food.
FLYGA: Airplane Drink Holders (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $25.50 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $31.90 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/25/2023
Say goodbye to crushed drinks, spills and tired hands from holding your phone -- the Airplane Clip allows you to be hands-free on the go. The Airplane Clip is practical and simple in functionality, with an innovative design that can be used as a clip to hold your beverage or as a kickstand to hold your phone. Made in the USA with ABS durable plastic to hold most drink cups and mobile devices less than one pound.
Brouk and Co.: Cosmetic Cases
GMA Deal: $35 to $60 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $72 to $120 Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/25/2023
Stay stylishly organized while you travel. Brouk and Co. travel cosmetic cases are crafted with a vegan leather exterior with polyester lining for easy cleaning. Designed in multiple sizes and shapes so you can bring what you need, where you need it. Mix and match to accommodate your personal items and space on every adventure.
FLIKRFIRE: Tabletop Fireplace
GMA Deal: $75 + Free Shipping • 37% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/17/2023 to 06/18/2023
Enjoy the ambiance of a burning fire without the hassle. FLIKRFIRE is a personal fireplace that runs on just 5 ounces of isopropyl rubbing alcohol, allowing you to have a warm flame that lasts for approximately 50 minutes and is safe for use indoors and outdoors. When you’re finished, simply use the included snuffing lid to quickly snuff out the flame.
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.