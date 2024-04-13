Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home.

50% to 51% off Mr. Lid Mr. Lid: Containers Never worry about losing your lid again. Made in America, Mr. Lid's containers feature SuperHinge Technology and Lid Lock System, which is engineered to keep the container and the lid attached all the time. The containers are microwave/dishwasher/freezer safe and come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 1/2 cup to gallon to cereal. Choose from a variety of singles and sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $1.12 - $24

50% off Mahogany Mahogany: Kitchen Linens & Totes Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Mahogany's machine washable linens. Choose from a variety of fun patterns, ranging from Tea Garden to Lemonade and Sweet Blossoms. Complete your collection with an apron, pot holder, oven mitts and kitchen towels. Matching tote bags are also available, which are great for supermarket runs. This deal also includes Floursack Kitchen Towels, which are oversized, durable towels that can be used for a range of household tasks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $7 - $18

50% off SLANT Collections SLANT Collections: Barware & Accessories Slant Collections is a lifestyle brand devoted to connecting friends and family through life's everyday celebrations. Add a touch of sparkle and style with these fun tumblers. Featuring fun phrases, eye-catching colors and available in a variety of sizes, these are great for everyday or special occasions. The Acrylic Beverage Buckets are great for indoor or outdoor dining and the scooped rim makes it easy to grab a drink. Party in a Box sets include everything you need for a fabulous party, including cake topper, paper plates, paper cups, garland and more. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75. $7.50 - $33.50

50% to 55% off Discover Night Discover Night: Pillow & Pillowcases Discover Night features innovative and sustainable beauty and wellness products that are both functional and luxurious. The Silk Airlight Foam Pillow is made from air light memory foam that self-adjusts to support every sleep position. It comes with a custom-fit NIGHT signature TriSilk Pillowcase that has a striped gusset that creates a side panel and helps expand and give structure to the pillow. Available in Standard/Queen. The TriSilk Washable Pillowcases are also available, which have a frictionless surface and are made from a natural silk fabrication to increase durability and performance after laundering. Available in Standard/Queen and King. Free shipping! $40 to $75 + Free Shipping

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets and matching pillows. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. $30 - $78

33% off Jory Jory: Desktop and Workstation Mat Personalize your workstation. The Jory desk and workstation mat helps keep your area clean, organized, and unique. The soft top provides a comfortable resting surface on harder desks and countertops while the rubber base provides stability. Large enough for adequate room to work. $20

60% off Pure Fiber Pure Fiber: 11-Piece Mop Set Clean the whole house with one system. The Pure Fiber Mop is designed to provide effortless, natural cleaning for floors, furniture, windows, bathroom, kitchens, vehicles and more. Made to dust, broom and mop with water alone and intended to reduce waste, save money and be better for homes as a chemical and waste-free cleaning solution. The 360-degree swivel makes for easy cleaning and the telescopic handle extends up to five feet long. This set includes the adjustable handle, small mop head, large mop head, large chenille pad, large scrubbing pad, large mopping pad, small cleaning pad, three cleaning cloths and one hanging rack. Free shipping! $40 + Free Shipping

29% off House No.23 House No.23: Turkish Cotton Towels & Bath Mat Bring elegance into your home. House No.23's unique designs are made of 100% organic, turkish cotton for an elevated experience. The hand-loomed Turkish towel is soft, durable, and ultra-lightweight, ideal for a cozy and eco-friendly addition to your bath or beach routine. The Monroe towel is meant for beach days and sunbathing sessions, offering a generous size and a reversible eye-catching design. Plus, upgrade your bathroom decor with a soft and luxurious bath mat, designed to be both durable and absorbent. $45 - $59

50% off SBLA BEAUTY SBLA BEAUTY: Skin Care Wands & Lip Plump and Sculpt Treat skin with targeted solutions for aging beautifully. SBLA BEAUTY is uniquely designed with antimicrobial applicator wands to target the most concerning areas, including the neck, eyes, chin, jawline and the entire face. This assortment includes the new Liquid Facelift Wand with revolutionary line-relaxing technology to help eliminate fine lines, deep lines and wrinkles featuring a specialized applicator with multi-antimicrobial roller balls to lift, firm, contour and smooth the entire face and jawline. Wands for the Eyes and Neck Chin & Jawline are also available. The Double the Plump Lip Gloss instantly plumps the lips, reduces fine lines and enhances shape with a single application that lasts up to four hours. $26 - $89.50

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE's bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine's body cleansing sprays are a “shower in a bottle” to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear's signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman's Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

