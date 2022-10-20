Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Great Jones, Frywall, Elbee Home and more.

The deals start at just $10 and are up to 64% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Great Jones Great Jones: Bakeware & Sheet Pan GMA Deal : $25 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $50 to $80 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Great Jones is a small, woman-led kitchenware company that helps you feel prepared and proud to cook at home. Great Jones’ sheet pan, Holy Sheet, is a kitchen superhero. Bold and colorful in appearance, the custom nonstick ceramic coating allows for quick, easy and drama-free cleanup. The non-toxic, ceramic bakeware -- Sweetie Pie, a pie dish, and Hot Dish for casseroles -- holds and distributes heat for perfectly browned crusts and crispy edges -- plus, they are dishwasher-safe. The festive, 1960s-inspired print makes them look beautiful as table centerpieces. Choose from a range of colors. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $75.

Frywall Frywall: Splatter Guards GMA Deal : $10 to $14.50 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $29 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now As seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank," Frywall keeps your stovetop free of spills and splatter regardless of what you're cooking. With Frywall, you can always see, stir and flip your food while your stovetop stays protected. Unlike a lid or splatter screen, Frywall lets steam escape, so proteins sear like with an open pan. Frywall is made of FDA-compliant silicone and can withstand heat up to 450 F. It's also dishwasher safe and compact to store. Choose from 8-, 10- or 12-inches. Limit three per order. Shipping is $6.95.

Elbee Home Elbee Home: 8-Piece Space Saving Bread Baking Pan Set GMA Deal : $40 • 50% Savings Original: $80 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/20/2022 per set Shop Now Kickstart your bread-baking aspirations with this all-in-one Bread Baking Pan Set. You’ll never have to hunt for missing baking pans again -- all the pieces stack neatly into one another, due to Elbee Home’s patent-pending nestable design. All items are made from aluminized steel and are 100% dishwasher safe, completely nonstick, rust-resistant and safe up to a temperature of 450 F. The set includes one Large Roasting Pan, two 9x5-inch Loaf Pans, two Baguette Pans, two Cooling Racks and one 8-Cavity Mini Loaf Pan, which are PFOA and PFOS free. Limit two per order. Shipping is $8.99 for one or $14.99 for two.

Greet the Good Greet the Good: Coasters GMA Deal : $22 to $24 • 50% Savings Original: $44 to $48 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Started by a creative 17-year-old who was determined to greet each day in a new way, Ireland Donovan wanted small daily reminders that would help change her focus from a negative mindset to a positive perspective. Inspired to create and design, she created custom coasters that have a bright pink, white or black background with sparkle lettering inlay. The coasters can be personalized with two-letter initials. The luxury acrylic coaster sets also include popular symbols such as smiley faces, heart and lips, and stars and lightning. The are packaged in a giftable storage pouch. Shipping is $5.99.

Dr. Kellyann Dr. Kellyann: Bone Broth & Lemon Sips GMA Deal : $15.50 to $108 • 50% Savings Original: $31 to $216 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broths are the ultimate low-calorie, low-carbohydrate superfood, containing easily digestible grass-fed bovine hydrolyzed collagen to support gut, skin and joint health. The bone broth comes in a variety of delicious flavors -- Homestyle, French Onion, Thai Lemongrass and Lemon Lavender -- all offering up to 15-16 grams of protein per serving. Each broth is great to sip alone or add as the base of soups, and incorporate into meals for extra collagen and flavors. Homemade bone broth can take up to 18 hours to simmer the bones, but this is ready in 60 seconds -- just add hot water. The Lemon Sips are a sugar-free, fat-free, powder lemon drink mix. The star ingredient in the Lemon Sips formula is SOD B -- a natural, antioxidant-rich extract derived from cantaloupe. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $44.50 to $124.50 • 50% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/20/2022 Shop Now All Thula Tula blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. The world-renowned blankets with beautiful designs distinguish this nation by the way in which the blankets are made and worn as part of everyday life and the designs have been developed over many years. Choose from more than 15 vibrant options that are machine-washable. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

Karving King Karving King: Dripless Cutting Board GMA Deal : $47.95 Free shipping • 20% Savings Original: $59.95 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Eliminate the mess and reduce the stress when carving or cutting. Karving King’s dripless cutting board is an ideal carving and cutting system for any cook, chef or foodie. The 2-in-1 system features a removable drawer that collects liquids and juices from foods while you’re cutting to eliminate counter messes, and the cutting board is designed with an angled surface and drainage slots, allowing you to collect all the juices in the removable drip tray. Dishwasher-safe and made in the USA. Free shipping!

Rockflowerpaper Rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths, Kitchen Towels and Cotton Dishcovers GMA Deal : $14 to $16.50 • 36% to 41% Savings Original: $21.95 to $28 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Rockflowerpaper’s functional staples that double as fun accents. The Blu Cloths are innovative, eco-friendly dish towels, ideal for tackling any cleaning project where you would normally use a paper towel or sponge. The super-absorbent kitchen towels will brighten up your kitchen with mix and match patterns, and the reusable cotton dish covers are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic wrap and foil. Plus, they’re prettier!

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Roller Kit (4-Pack) GMA Deal : $19.99 • 64% Savings Original: $55.96 Valid: 10/20/2022 to 10/23/2022 Shop Now Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are also fast, portable, quiet and mess-free. These are great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. Each set includes four ID rollers.

