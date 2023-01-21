Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for indoor fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Taco vs Burrito Games, Piecework Puzzles, Diamond Art Club and more.
The deals start at just $10 and are up to 59% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Taco vs Burrito Games: The Card Game
GMA Deal: $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/21/2023
Have a food fight on game night. This wildly popular and surprisingly strategic game was created by a seven year old. Over one million games sold, Taco vs Burrito is easy to play and quick to learn. The goal is to build the weirdest, wildest, most valuable meal to win. Great for kids and adults, Taco vs Burrito takes about 10 minutes to play, works for two to four players and is great for ages seven and up. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three.
Piecework Puzzles: Puzzles
GMA Deal: $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $38 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/21/2023
Piecework is a design-forward jigsaw puzzle company on a mission to help you find joy in leisure time. The beautifully-designed packaging is meant to evoke a premium coffee table book and was created to be gifted or displayed and grow in a collection over time. Every puzzle has its own theme and title with the name down the side. Unlike most puzzles, which typically feature illustrative artwork, Piecework’s imagery is saturated photography of highly stylized, photography scenes. Their puzzles are made with thick pieces with a matte finish from 100% recycled paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three.
Diamond Art Club: Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $55 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/21/2023
Tap into your artistic soul and escape into the relaxing world of sparkling creative crafting through Diamond Art Club's premium diamond painting kits. It's like a combination of cross-stitch and paint-by-numbers, where you simply apply colorful resin rhinestones to a coded canvas painting to create dazzling, mosaic artwork that sparkles, shimmers and shines. Simply pick-up colorful resin rhinestones with a magic applicator pen and apply them to a color-coded, adhesive canvas. No experience necessary and it’s fun for everyone. Choose from over 15 options. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Handstand Kitchen: Bakeware Sets
GMA Deal: $10 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $40 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/21/2023 per set
Inspire creativity in the kitchen. Handstand Kitchen products feature premium quality bakeware and cooking utensils designed to be safe and comfortable for ages six and up. Durably crafted for real kitchen use, Handstand Kitchen’s products inspire kids and adults to come together baking treats that are easy to make and fun to decorate. All baking sets include FDA-approved silicone and feature food grade BPA free materials that are reusable and made to last. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
Off Topic Games: Trivia Games
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/21/2023
Get friends and family together with hilarious trivia that sparks outrageous answers that you have to defend. Off Topic was started by a 26 year old woman who loves hosting and designed all of her games environmentally-friendly with a net-zero carbon footprint to last for decades of play. This hilarious game is for two or more players where you come up with answers to playful and modern topics, and all of your answers must begin with the same letter. For example: "Things your mom was right about" beginning with the letter M. The fun really kicks in when you defend your answers with the other players. The Off Topic Ladies Night version is also available. Shipping is $4.99.
FIZZY MAGIC: Bath Bombs
GMA Deal: $12 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $40 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/21/2023 per set
FIZZY MAGIC is the expert in fizz. Made in small batches in America, FIZZY MAGIC makes quality bath bombs with fun surprises inside. This assortment includes their newest innovative water toy — the Enchanted Fizzing Castle Deluxe. Submerge the castle and watch it bubble and fizz as it colors your water with a wonderful scent. When the fizzing is complete, open the tray at the bottom of the castle and find your surprise. There are also four other bath bomb sets to choose from. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Koble: Home Furniture
GMA Deal: $36 to $799.99 • 46% to 59% SavingsOriginal: $89.99 to $1499.99 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/30/2023
Give your space an upgrade. Koble smart furniture helps transform your space not only aesthetically, but also makes life easier with charging and bluetooth technology built right in. The side tables feature a mid-century modern style that is amplified with modern day technology to bring the best of both worlds together. The Scandi-inspired TV unit designed to take your entertainment experience to the next level. Traditional side tables feature timeless designs to outfit any home.The Aggro Gaming Desk is designed to elevate your game and maximize your success. Providing a large, ergonomic surface, the Aggro is ideal for gamers who like to spread out in the heat of battle.
Buzzee: Heart Cutting Boards
GMA Deal: $45 + Free shipping • 25% SavingsOriginal: $60 + Free shipping Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/30/2023
Show your love with a personalized heart-accented cutting board. Whether you go for the full heart shape or opt for a more minimal, mini heart cutout, these boards are sure to make you or your loved one smile. The double-sided cutting and serving boards are an easy addition to your kitchen, used to cut, serve, and display your food creations in style…plus they always act as a reminder of love. Made in America of durable solid cherry wood. Free shipping!
Karving King: Dripless Cutting Board
GMA Deal: $47.95 to $55.95 + Free shipping • 20% SavingsOriginal: $59.95 to $69.95 + Free shipping Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/30/2023
Eliminate mess and reduce stress when carving or cutting. Karving King’s dripless cutting board is an ideal carving and cutting system for any cook, chef or foodie. The 2-in-1 system features a removable drawer that collects liquids and juices from foods while you’re cutting to eliminate counter messes, and the cutting board is designed with an angled surface and drainage slots, allowing you to collect all the juices in the removable drip tray. Dishwasher-safe and made in the USA. Free shipping!
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towels & Kitchen Cloths
GMA Deal: $10.99 to $19.99 • 38% to 44% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $36 Valid: 01/21/2023 to 01/30/2023
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper Tea Towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. The eco-friendly Blu Cloths are reusable, washable, and act as an alternative to paper towels and sponges. Choose from fun patterns and designs in singles and sets.