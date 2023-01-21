Get friends and family together with hilarious trivia that sparks outrageous answers that you have to defend. Off Topic was started by a 26 year old woman who loves hosting and designed all of her games environmentally-friendly with a net-zero carbon footprint to last for decades of play. This hilarious game is for two or more players where you come up with answers to playful and modern topics, and all of your answers must begin with the same letter. For example: "Things your mom was right about" beginning with the letter M. The fun really kicks in when you defend your answers with the other players. The Off Topic Ladies Night version is also available. Shipping is $4.99.