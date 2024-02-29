Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Leap Day savings. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mario Badescu, RéVive Skincare and more. The deals start at just $2 and are up to 64% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off Mario Badescu Mario Badescu: Skin Care From the iconic Drying Lotion to refreshing Facial Sprays, Mario Badescu products deliver targeted skin care solutions that are gentle and effective. Founded by a chemist and aesthetician, Mario Badescu products use natural and highly effective ingredients aimed to nourish and revitalize skin, and many products, such as the Seaweed Night Cream, developed by Mario himself, remain top sellers to this day. Choose from a variety of singles and sets including Seaweed Night Cream, which hydrates skin and enhances skin tone and texture; Vitamin C Serum, to visibly brighten uneven and dull skin; and Drying Lotion, which helps dry up surface blemishes overnight. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $25. $9 - $22.50

$18 - $45 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off RéVive Skin Care RéVive Skincare: Skin Care RéVive was founded by a reconstructive and plastic surgeon to help stimulate skin renewal and turnover, helping your skin look and act younger. ReVive formulas include highly active ingredients -- often unique and first to market, when used together with their signature Bio-Renewal Peptides, they help deliver clinical level results. This is a non-surgical approach to scientific skin care. Choose from four collections: Sensitif, Perfectif, Masques and the Renewal line, which includes Moisturizing Renewal Cream, Renewal Oil and Eye Cream. Limit two per product. Free shipping! $50 to $142.50 + Free shipping

$100 - $285 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Kosas Kosas: Cosmetics Kosas is makeup for people who love skin care. These products are clinically proven to improve your bare skin. One of these concealers is sold every 19 seconds and it is all over social media as a must-have for dark circles. The Revealer Concealer is super creamy and skin care-packed -- it brightens, hydrates and covers but still looks like skin. The Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder pairs beautifully with Revealer Concealer: It's a sheer setting powder that smooths and sweeps away shine but lets you keep your glow. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25. $7 - $21

$14 - $42 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off AQUIS AQUIS: Hair Wraps & Towels AQUIS is clinically proven to strengthen hair up to four times stronger than traditional drying methods. Your hair is most vulnerable to damage and breakage when it is wet. How you dry your hair when it's wet matters and makes all the difference to the strength and health of your hair. With their patented AQUITEX fabric, AQUIS Hair Towels are engineered to get your hair to a damp state 50% faster, reducing frizz, increasing shine, and leave hair stronger and healthier. Their newest hair towel to the collection is the AQUIS Flip. The new, innovative design provides next-level comfort and includes patented Coppersure antimicrobial technology so your Flip stays fresher longer. Shipping ranges from $4.95 to $6.95 or free over $75. $12.50 - $25

$25 - $50 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Chillhouse Chillhouse: Chill Tips & Chill Body Chillhouse's products are inspired by your favorite spa, made for your home. Chill Tips are comfortable and easy to use from start to finish. The included tools allow you to fully customize the tips to your nail, while the gentle, non-damaging glue secures everything in place for results that have the look and feel of a classic gel mani. Available in a variety of designs, Chill Tips can last 10-12 days when you follow the application steps. Body care options are also available, which include Steam Room, an all-over face and body mist that is deeply hydrating and illuminating. Shipping is $4.99. $8 - $19

$16 - $38 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off bliss bliss: Skin Care bliss creates innovative, expert-level skin care products that deliver transformative results and healthy, glowing skin. They are a cruelty-free, planet-friendly skin care brand on a mission to empower everyone to achieve a higher state of happy, one self-care moment at a time. This large assortment includes skin care to target various concerns including acne, dullness, sensitive skin and dry skin. Bestsellers include Drench & Quench Moisturizer, a ultra-lightweight moisturizer that transforms into water on contact, surging skin with four different types of hyaluronic acid to deliver all-day moisture, and Body Butters, a rich, quick-absorbing moisturizer that leaves even the most parched skin smooth, supple and supremely soft -- never greasy. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40. $2 - $17

$4 - $34 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Universal Standard: Jeans Universal Standard: Jeans Universal Standard's best-selling jeans come in every size 00-40, feature hidden stretch, and are thoughtfully designed with premium fabrics to deliver perfect fit and unreal comfort for every shopper, regardless of size. No more awkward waist gaping, button struggles or wardrobe malfunctions. These jeans are crafted with the customer in mind and fit as though they were made specially for you. Choose from a variety of washes across skinny, slim, straight and boyfriend styles. Free shipping! $49 to $59 + Free shipping

$98 - $118 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Subset Subset: Bras, Underwear & Loungewear Subset is an organic cotton innerwear brand that offers bras, underwear and loungewear. As a certified sustainable company, they're committed to making products that are better for the planet and its people. Subset exclusively uses natural and nontoxic materials like organic cotton because they're safer to wear and safer to manufacture than the alternatives out there. This super soft line is made from organic cotton and is so comfortable, you'll forget you're even wearing them. This assortment includes bras, bralettes, briefs, tees, tanks, wide leg pants, robes and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $10 - $84

$20 - $168 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

49% to 50% off Pupsentials Pupsentials: Custom Embroidered Pet Sweatshirt Designed by a talented family-run team of artisans in Austin, Texas, Pupsentials' Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt celebrates the special bond you have with your pet. All you have to do is send in a photo, straight on, of your pet's face, and a Pupsentials artist will hand draw your pet, send you an artwork proof, and then once approved, embroider it in the highest detail. This deal includes a voucher for one or two pets on a sweatshirt available in eight colors and in sizes S-3XL. Upon purchase, you will receive your voucher via email to complete your sweatshirt order. The voucher expires on 8/28/24. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.95 for one or $6.95 for two. $69.80 - $87

$139 - $174 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Embr Labs Embr Labs: Wave Cooling & Warming Wristband The Embr Wave is the world's first personal thermostat that gives you the power to cool down or warm up at the touch of a button. Clinical research has shown that wearing the Embr Wave wristband can help you find relief and have more control over symptoms like hot flashes, stress, night sweats, chills and disrupted sleep. This uses waveform technology to stimulate the temperature-sensitive nerves on the inside of your wrist, allowing you to change how hot or cold you feel. The warming or cooling waves trigger a natural mind-body response that helps you feel better within seconds. The Wave 2 app lets you personalize your relief. You can explore thermal sessions optimized for hot flashes, sleep, stress and comfort; select duration options from three minutes to nine hours; reprogram device buttons for fast access to your favorites; and track and optimize based on your unique patterns. Free shipping! $149 + Free shipping

$299 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off JK Adams JK Adams: Wood Boards JK Adams has been making beautiful and highly functional wood products for 80 years. JK Adams products are all made in America, in the small, vibrant, and historic community of Dorset, nestled in the hills of southern Vermont. These beautiful wood boards can be used for cutting, meal prep, charcuterie, barbecue, carving and more. There are 14 styles to choose from, including options with personalization. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $99. $22 - $199.50

$44 - $399 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Corkcicle Corkcicle: Drinkware Corkcicle makes style-forward, innovative drinkware to insulate your favorite beverages. The Corkcicle Cold Cup, featured on Oprah's Favorite Things 2024, features their signature triple insulation and a sleek cup holder-friendly design making it the ideal way to sip in style no matter where thirst strikes. The Series A Sport Canteen features portable 20-ounce and heavy-hitting 32-ounce sizes that are great for toting to your next workout or practice, keeping things cool for 25 hours or hot for 12. Plus, it features a leakproof Quick Sip Lid for easy drinking on-the-go. Mugs and stemless wine options are also available. Limit eight per product. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50. $12.50 - $25

$25 - $50 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

50% off Halfday Travel Halfday Travel: Bags & Accessories Halfday Travel launched in 2019 to help global nomads and travel hackers pack the most into their journeys. With innovative bags and clever accessories, they design each product to strike that perfect balance of work and play. With over 2,200 five-star reviews, The Garment Duffel is a best-selling 2-in-1 bag: half garment bag, half duffel and the ultimate travel hack. It fits a full suit or dress plus 3+ days of clothes, is carry-on friendly, lightweight, folds flat for storage and is made of durable and water-resistant material. Shipping is $6.99. $12.50 - $49

$25 - $98 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 02/29/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Loungewear & Pajamas Lounge with delight. Cozy Earth loungewear is crafted with richly soft stretch-knit, rib-knit and linen blend fabric and the classic pajama silhouettes feature an elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabrics are so lightweight and comfortable that you're sure to want to lounge around a little longer. $22.50 - $145

$45 - $290 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 03/03/2024 Shop Now

50% to 64% off Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over text you want to mask, feel confident that private information is safe from prying eyes. The rollers are fast, portable, quiet and mess-free, great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. This assortment includes sets with the 3-in-1 rollers that feature a unique built-in blade to help you easily open envelopes and packages, plus a notebook and pen set where expression and creativity can shine. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. $19 - $20

$38 - $56 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 03/10/2024 Shop Now

33% off Jory Jory: Desktop and Workstation Mat Personalize your workstation. The Jory desk and workstation mat helps keep your area clean, organized, and unique. The soft top provides a comfortable resting surface on harder desks and countertops while the rubber base provides stability. Large enough for adequate room to work. $20

$30 Valid: 02/27/2024 to 03/10/2024 Shop Now

33% to 50% off 1947Kitchen 1947Kitchen: Kitchen Tools Elevate your at-home culinary experiences from avocado slicing and storing to meat thermometers, grill covers and all the fun in between. 1947Kitchen is where innovation and functionality meet kitchenware. $10 - $20

$15 - $40 Valid: 02/29/2024 to 03/10/2024 Shop Now