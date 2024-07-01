Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Stealsmade in America.
Henné Organics: Lip & Skin Care
Henné Organics crafts their formulas with organic ingredients and none of the bad stuff, so you can achieve your dream lips and skin without compromising your health. Every product is handcrafted in-house in small batches to ensure freshness and the highest level of efficacy. This large assortment includes Lip Tints, Lip Balms, Lip Exfoliators in a variety of shades, as well as hand cream and skin care. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.
- $11.50 - $55
- $23 - $111
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/01/2024
SBLA Beauty: Wands & Lip Plump and Sculpt
SBLA Beauty is redefining the beauty world with targeted, revolutionary, science-backed formulas to lift, sculpt, smooth and define your eyes, neck, chin and face. From the SBLA Eye Lift Wand to the topical fat-melting Neck Wand and Liquid Facelift Wand, SBLA has made it their mission to create gravity-defying skin care. The new Liquid Facelift Wand, with revolutionary line-relaxing technology, helps to diminish fine lines, deep lines and wrinkles. Wands for the Eye or Neck, Chin & Jawline are also available. Double the Plump instantly plumps the lips, reduces fine lines and enhances shape with a single application that lasts up to four hours. Limit four per product. Free shipping!
- $26 to $89.50 + Free shipping
- $52 - $179
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/01/2024
Beekman 1802: Skin Care
Beekman 1802 is a science-based skin health company built on goat milk and kindness. The new Shine-Free skin care collection for the face features easy-to-use lightweight products formulated with vegan biotech milk, pineapple ceramides, niacinamide and peptides. The 3-Step Shine-Free Oily + Combination Set includes a simple three step routine -- cleanser, toner, moisturizer -- to keep skin cool and calm all summer long. Other options include Gel Cream Moisturizer, Foaming Gel Cleanser and Pore Minimizing Facial Toner. Free shipping!
- $18 to $35 + Free Shipping
- $36 - $70
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/01/2024
- per set
Unplug Soy Candles: Candles
Shop for Christmas in July! Unplug Soy Candles is dedicated to the art of hand-poured craftsmanship with 100% pure soy wax, premium fragrance oils and 100% cotton-braided wicks. This makes for an environmentally friendly candle that's long-lasting, extremely fragrant and provides a clean burn. Choose from a variety of candle styles including Lavender, Prosecco Fizz, Home Sweet Home, Summer Vibes, as well as festive holiday options for fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Fragrances include Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apples & Maple Bourbon, Balsam & Cedar, Gingerbread Mansion and more. Shipping is $7.99 or free with six.
- $18
- $36
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/01/2024
Fish Kiss: State Multi-Use Towel
Tell your story on a one-of-a-kind map multi-purpose towel from Fish Kiss. Made with 100% microfiber waffle weave, these machine washable towels won't fade over time. They are super absorbent and wrinkle resistant. The detailed hand drawn map features many favorite sites. Choose your state and add your own text and icon for personalization. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95 for one towel and $1 per additional towel.
- $12
- $24
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/01/2024
Mixy: Cocktail & Sangria Kits
Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make 16 delicious drinks. (Use water, tea or an alcohol alternative for a mocktail.) The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Cocktail and Sangria kits are available with options including Tejas Spicy Margarita, Uptown French 75, Sundance Hibiscus Spritz, Skyline Moscow Mule and more. Gift sets are also available. Free shipping!
- $12 to $22.50 + Free Shipping
- $24 - $45
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/01/2024
Fount Society: Skin & Body Care
Achieve your skin care goals while prioritizing skin health. Named an Oprah Favorite, Fount Society formulates dermatologist-approved products for face and body. With an emphasis on efficacy, Fount Society is suitable for all skin types. "The Routine" is a five-step face and body bundle curated to simplify your wellness routine. Options for all over the body are available with a luxe design, all made in the USA. Oprah said the body butter "is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin."
- $21 - $144
- $42 - $288
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/14/2024
Amelia Rose: Handcrafted Jewelry
Dazzle with handcrafted jewelry adorned with eye-catching stones. The Wildflower Choker is a simple, elegant everyday necklace featuring hand-wrapped semi-precious stones like garnet, rose quartz and amethyst. The Wildflower Paperclip Necklace is a stunning statement piece, featuring sparkling faceted gems, a standout center stone and a delicate paperclip chain. Wear each necklace solo or layer together and complete the look with lightweight and colorful earrings featuring a sweet butterfly design with a dangling stone coin.
- $29 - $68
- $48 - $112
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/14/2024
Laki Naturals: Wellness Kits
Experience wellness made easy. Laki Naturals kits are the perfect adventure sidekick whether you're traveling, getting some sun or hitting the gym. Each kit features anywhere from seven to nine products, all made in the USA. From topical patches and sanitizing wipes to lip balm and under eye masks, every kit is curated to accompany you on your journey. Stock up so you're prepared for it all!
- $18
- $24
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/14/2024
Seriously Shea: Foot Care
Treat your feet. Seriously Shea's exfoliating foot scrub is formulated to soften and soothe dry, rough feet, made with a blend of skin-softening oils and a refreshing combination of peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. This refreshing deodorizing foot spray is designed to freshen up your feet or shoes without the use of harsh chemicals. The 100% natural Heel SOS is crafted with a deeply nourishing oil and butter blend to revitalize dry, sore, cracked heels. All products made in the USA.
- $8 - $13
- $11 - $20
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/14/2024
well-kept: Tech Wipes (6-Pack)
Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Each pack features a fun design and contains 15 pre-moistened towelettes, easy to throw in your bag or store at your desk.
- $20
- $39
- Valid: 07/01/2024 to 07/14/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it's hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix's strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024