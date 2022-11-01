The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season.
This year's coveted list of gift picks celebrates small businesses with products for everyone on your list.
Tory Johnson has secured exclusive savings just for "Good Morning America's" Deals & Steals shoppers.
Leeway Home: Dinnerware, Glassware & Flatware
Price: $27.50 to $137.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $55 to $275 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “I have set up many of my daughter-girls’ new homes, and I wish I’d known about this 44-piece dinnerware set. It comes with big and small plates, bowls, water glasses, wine glasses, and cutlery. In other words, everything someone starting out needs. Plus, it looks great.”
Leeway Home combines ceramics, glassware and flatware into simple, affordable kits, thoughtfully designed for you and how you live. The Full Way set combines four complete place settings of handcrafted stoneware ceramics, handblown glassware and stainless steel flatware. A “complete table” in one box. Engineered with 100% recyclable packaging, the Full Way kit is available in five stylish colorways and includes four large plates, four small plates, four bowls, four mugs, four wine glasses, four short glasses, and 20 pieces of flatware (four 5-piece settings.) Shipping is $9.99 or free over $100.
Rumpl: The Original Puffy Blanket
GMA Deal: $49.50 to $64.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $99 to $129 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “Take this water-resistant, machine-washable blanket anywhere! It’s part of the National Parks Collection and is made from recycled plastic bottles. Also nice: Every purchase gives back to the National Park Foundation.”
Rumpl turned your favorite puffy jacket into a blanket making it great for any adventure. These weatherproof, all-season blankets are made using recycled materials. Warm, durable, water-resistant and packable, these blankets are also machine washable. Choose from 16 styles. Limit two per order. Shipping is $9.99.
Costa Brazil: Home & Body Care
GMA Deal: $27 to $82.50 Free shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $54 to $165 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “The blend of Epsom and mineral sea salts, Brazilian white clay, and earthy wood notes in these bath salts calms muscles, skin and mood. Plus, the canister looks so nice sitting on your counter. What more could you possibly ask for?”
Brazilian beauty brand Costa Brazil is a sustainable luxury beauty brand creating products that are powered by nature, backed by science and driven with a purpose. Ease the body and promote a calm state of mind with the hydrating Bath Salt. This formula boasts a unique blend of epsom and mineral sea salts, detoxifying Brazilian white clay, Breu Branco, vitamin C-infused camu camu, and first-to-market CBA, a natural proprietary compound of copaiba and passion fruit seed oils. Simply draw a warm bath, pour in one cup of bath salt and soak for 20 minutes. Other options include body cream, firming oil and plant-based wax candle. Free shipping!
Archive: Bath & Body Products
GMA Deal: $4.25 to $39 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $8.50 to $78 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “Something I know for sure is that you need a generous pour of bubble bath for the best tub experience. I’ve picked Margot Elena’s bubble bath a few times before because the extra-large glass bottles are so gorgeous. This year’s blends smell of grapefruit and neroli, green tea and willow, and rosehip and lavender.”
Take an incredible journey to parts unknown Archive, where past and present blend in this collection of inspired essences. Hand picked for their aromatherapeutic qualities, these fresh, sophisticated fragrances refresh and rejuvenate the mind and body. Featuring beautiful packaging, this collection of bath and body products including shower gel, body lotion, salt soak, fragrance and bubble bath, which features a transformative blend of natural oils infused with refined fragrances to uplift, relax or awaken body and mind. Shipping is $6.95.
Cravory Cookies: Best Sellers Mix
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022 per set of 18
Oprah says: “Not just your average chocolate chip cookies (though they have those, too!), this San Diego-based business offers fun flavors like birthday cake, red velvet, and lemon bar. This 18-cookie pack comes with a mix of its bestsellers, which are baked to order and so soft, ensuring that the lucky recipient gets the freshest possible treats.”
Cravory Cookies are the ultimate cookie experience. Handcrafted in the U.S. with the finest ingredients and gourmet flavor combinations, The Cravory has raised the bar on the traditional cookie. Building on the texture of the traditional cookie, The Cravory began to handcraft gourmet combinations that could meet both the savory and sweet taste buds of cookie lovers, with an edge. The 18-cookie Best Sellers mix comes with six different flavors -- all with unique doughs, mix-ins and toppings -- baked at different temperatures for the perfectly baked, soft in the center, crispy on the edge, gourmet cookie. Limit one set per order. Shipping is $5.95.
TRUFF: Truffle Condiment Sets
GMA Deal: $30 to $37.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $75 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022 per set
Oprah says: “I dare you to find a better hot sauce. Truff’s black truffle hot sauce is one of the most-used condiments in my house -- it’s been on my list many times! This set includes my go-to, along with black truffle oil and truffle salt. Yum!”
Made in America, TRUFF is the luxury condiment brand known for its truffle-infused twists on pantry staples like hot sauce and truffle oil. TRUFF products are made with 100% real truffle and are perfect for elevating the dining experience. The Starter Pack includes TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Oil and Black Truffle Salt, which is an intricate blend of fine and coarse sea salt, combined with flecks of real black truffle. This set is packaged in a gift box and ready for gifting. The Best Seller Pack is also available, which is Hot Sauce, Truffle Oil and White Hot Sauce. Shipping is $4.99 for one set or $9.99 for two sets.
Brouk and Co.: Travel Cord Rolls & Charging Pads
GMA Deal: $10 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $80 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “No more messy cables! This wireless charging mat is big enough to hold your phone, earbuds, and Apple watch -- meaning you only need one cord to charge three things. It’s available in a variety of shades (I like the off-white) and comes with a sleek travel pouch.”
Brouk and Co.'s line was designed with the modern individual in mind. Their travel items are a popular category, as their style and sophistication take you seamlessly from travel to every day. The 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad allows you to charge your phone, watch and headphones at the same time. The beautiful vegan leather cover gives it a sleek look. The Travel Cord Roll provides a simple way to organize and stow your cords, plugs, and smaller gear -- you will never rummage around looking for your phone charger again. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three.
Peepers: Blue Light Glasses
GMA Deal: $11 to $14.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $29 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “I often pick my glasses to match my outfit, and these specs are terrific. Used as readers or to filter the blue light from your devices, the oversize frame with tortoise on top and color on the bottom will flatter most faces. At $29, you might want to treat yourself to a pair, too.”
Peepers strives to deliver fashion as its most fun through uniquely-designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters over 40% of high-energy visible blue light. These glasses also feature anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection, which helps block UVA/UVB rays. Choose from a variety of options for men and women. Shipping is $4.99.
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $100 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $200 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “Hoops are my thing. So we curated the Five Days of Hoops (in silver or gold tones) in order to have an earring for every occasion, whether it calls for something understated or large and in charge. Fun to open and fabulous to wear -- a win-win.”
Mix things up with this set of five fab hoops in all shapes, textures, and sizes. Available in silver and gold tones, this set makes it easy to wear a different pair for each day of the week. Styles include rope twist hoops, baguette micro hoops, thick hollow hoops, croissant dome hoops and trixie hoops and they're packaged in a luxurious Advent-style box designed for elevated gifting for your favorite recipient. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $75.
K.Carroll Accessories: Taylor Tote
GMA Deal: $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “We all have a friend who carries a sizable amount of stuff around on a daily basis. (I’m talking to you, Gayle!) Not too big or too small, this vegan suede tote is just the right size for your on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution.”
The simple versatility of this oversized tote makes it both fashionable and functional. Designed with faux suede, the Taylor Tote includes features such as RFID protected card sleeves, interior snap pocket and 9.5” handle drop, which makes it easy to carry over your shoulder. Choose from 10 colors. Limit six per order. Shipping is $6.99.
Tourance: Hat & Scarf Set
GMA Deal: $37 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $74 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022 per set
Oprah says: “If a scarf, a hat and earmuffs had a baby, you’d get this warming wonder. A design I’ve never seen before, it has special coverings on the side so ears aren’t left out in the cold. It also comes with a separate neck warmer that can be pulled up to keep your nose nice and toasty.”
Stay warm, cozy and stylish this winter with Tourance. This hat has an ultra soft plush fabric as an inner lining to keep you warm. The hat covers your ears for added warmth and features a pompom at the top for added style This set includes a matching scarf -- style them together or separate. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $70.
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $11.50 to $56 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $112 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/01/2022
Oprah says: “Makeup artist Laura Geller has been helping women of all ages feel and look their best for decades. Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup; each contains six eyeshadows, a blush, and a highlighter in shades that look flattering on all skin tones.”
Laura Geller Beauty features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. This assortment includes brushes, as well as palettes for the eyes and face including the Party in a Palette Glamorous Gatherings. This set of four palettes is a stunning collection of face palettes containing rosy, nude, taupe and warm hues suitable for every occasion. Plus, each shadow has its own unique directive (base, lid, crease, inner corner, outer corner, line) to guide you through the application. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.
Cozy Earth: Waffle & Plush Towels and Bedding
GMA Deal: $20 to $419.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $839 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/13/2022
Elevate your bathroom to a dream spa with Cozy Earth waffle weave and plush bath towels. Step out of the shower into plush, luxe, ultra-absorbent fabric. Offered in neutral colors to complement any bathroom palette. This assortment features bedding, too.
Em John: Mini Leather Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 • 23% SavingsOriginal: $26 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/13/2022
Say goodbye to bulk. With room for up to six cards, this slim, chic, genuine leather case from Em John looks neat even at full capacity. Smartly designed to store both cards and folded bills, it's a colorful and compact way to carry just what you need. Choose from five colors.
Pride + Groom: Pet Grooming Products
GMA Deal: $13.30 to $36 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $60 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/13/2022
Named an Oprah Favorite, Pride + Groom is a beauty line made for dogs with the best-ever signature scent to keep pups smelling fresh all day long. Shampoo set options include the Shedder to soothe and reduce shedding; the Non-Shedder to cleanse, hydrate and detangle; and the Sensitive One to cleanse, soothe and hydrate the coat and skin. Each set comes with a conditioner that detangles, moisturizes and adds long-lasting, head-to-tail shine. The Mane Tame Waterless Shampoo is a quick and surprisingly thorough way to extend the life of a groom or freshen up a coat that’s been around the block a few times too many. The double-sided brush helps to maintain, detangle and refresh and the paw balm is formulated to address pet parts that are prone to dryness.
VAHDAM India: Assorted Teas
GMA Deal: $8.99 to $49.49 • 34% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $74.99 Valid: 11/01/2022 to 11/13/2022
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers bagged teas, loose teas, latte mix, gift sets for the tea lover in your life including a 24 tea advent box and a porcelain teapot with infuser.
Oprah's The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards
Price: $49.95 • From: Oprah's Favorite Things
Gift Oprah's Limited Edition Daily Inspiration Cards! Here Oprah shares invaluable pieces of wisdom in this curated set of 365 inspirational cards featuring her favorite quotes, prompts, and breathing exercises. Follow Oprah’s lead by pulling a card-a-day and make living well a daily practice. Packaged in a beautiful linen-covered keepsake box, each card contains both a thought-provoking quote from the world’s greatest thinkers and an action item on the back (such as a breathing exercise) to help set your daily intention. This simple five-minute practice will make you feel grounded and centered in your life.
Oprah's The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal
Price: $29.95 • From: Oprah's Favorite Things
Oprah's First-Ever Guided Journal is here! Expand the love in your life in all its forms: self, family, friends, and romantic. Oprah Daily created this journal to help you find more fulfillment in your relationships, bring more love into your life and increase connection in our larger world. Following Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner, this beautiful guided journal uses writing prompts, activities and inspiring quotes to help you create and realize your ultimate vision for the love you want.
The full list of Oprah's Favorite Things can be found in the winter quarterly edition of Oprah Daily, on newsstands today.