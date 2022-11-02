The 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list marks the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season.
This year's coveted roundup of gift picks celebrates small businesses, with products for everyone on your list.
Tory Johnson has secured exclusive savings just for "Good Morning America's" Deals & Steals shoppers.
Beekman 1802: Whipped Body Cream
GMA Deal: $32 Free shipping• 57% SavingsOriginal: $76 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Beekman 1802 is a science-based skin and bodycare company founded on two ingredients: kindness and goat milk. It all began with a single act of kindness. Co-founders Josh and Dr. Brent took in a neighboring farmer who was losing his farm, along with his 100 goats. They started making goat milk beauty products on their dining room table and quickly discovered how it was transforming their sensitive skin. This Whipped Body Cream is made with pure goat milk, which is rich in vitamins, helps soften and moisturize the skin and never leaves you feeling oily or greasy. Choose from six options. Free shipping!
Corkcicle: Drinkware
GMA Deal: $16.50 to $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $33 to $48 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Corkcicle designs innovative, style-forward products made to keep your favorite beverages insulated on-the-go, wherever you go. This stainless steel drinkware will keep your beverages icy cold or nice and warm for hours. Choose from a variety of vibrant colors and patterns across various styles including canteens, mugs, tumblers, kids cups and commuter cups, which include a spill-proof 360 degree sip lid. Shipping is $6.49 or free over $70.
VIONIC: Slippers
GMA Deal: $37 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $75 to $100 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
VIONIC's podiatrist-developed footbed technology cradles every contour in your foot. More than just cozy: protect your feet while walking on the hard surfaces in your home -- wear these stylish slippers for all-day comfort or end-of-day recovery. Choose from two styles, both of which have indoor/outdoor soles. The Cosmina is a faux fur slide-slipper and the Believe has bungee laces. Shipping is $5.
Coravin: Three+ Bundle
GMA Deal: $114.50 Free shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $229 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022 per set
Oprah says: "This gadget allows you to pour a glass without ever removing the cork (yes, really!). The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there. Along with the wine preserver, you'll get an aerator. Cheers to that!"
Coravin is a brand on a mission to inspire wine exploration through innovations that give everyone the power of choice. Now, wine lovers can pour exactly what they want, not just what's open. The Timeless series lets you pour a glass without pulling the cork for long-term preservation. Red, white, rosé or maybe a little of each? Whether you are enjoying a glass of wine with a partner who has different tastes or trying to please an entire party while entertaining, everyone can drink what they love, without ever settling for the few bottles that are already open. This bundle includes the Timeless Three+ device, two Pure Capsules, Aerator and two Coravin Screwcaps. Free shipping!
Rebel Girls: Books
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $87.50 Free shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $175 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Oprah says: "If you read it, you can be it. This book features 100 stories of barrier-breaking activists, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs, and other impressive young women under the age of 30-like Greta Thunberg, Bindi Irwin, Keke Palmer and more."
Rebel Girls reinvents fairy tales in books and audio to center the story on real-life women from around the world and throughout history to present day. They are an award-winning girl empowerment brand whose mission is to help raise the most confident and inspired global generation of girls. Choose from a single book or sets, which feature QR codes linking to bonus audio stories on the Rebel Girls app. Free shipping!
Eastern Standard Provisions: Holiday Gift Box
GMA Deal: $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022 per set
Give the gift of tasty treats this holiday. Eastern Standard Provisions' artisanal soft pretzels are meticulously crafted with simple, natural ingredients to deliver a light, airy brioche interior with the traditional Bavarian-style pretzel crust for a one-of-a-kind pretzel experience. The authentic Liège Belgian waffles are made with real butter and imported Belgian pearl sugar baked in for a sweet caramelized crunch. The sourdough hard pretzel pieces are crafted using natural ingredients and packed with flavor. This gift box also includes Eastern Standard Provisions' new white cheddar cheese sauce. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Footnanny: Body Care
GMA Deal: $16 to $25 Free shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $50 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Oprah says: "Gloria Williams, aka the Footnanny, has been caring for my feet for years, and she has a new body care collection. She knows I love the smell of eucalyptus, so she made this sugar scrub scented with it. It's divine!"
Footnanny's Eucalyptus Sugar Scrub Set includes a loofah and sugar scrub, which helps exfoliate the body with pure sugar and dead sea salts. This scrub can be used while taking a bath or standing in shower. This assortment also includes serums — add a few drops to a quarter size of scrub or cream, massage in your palms and apply to the entire body. Free shipping!
PUDUS LIFESTYLE CO.: Socks
GMA Deal: $8 to $13.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $27 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
With an elevated level of softness, PUDUS provides cozy comfort at every step. Featuring extra-fluffy Sherpa lining, non-slip grippers and adjustable sizes, now you can wrap your feet in comfort and style. Available for adults and kids, there is a large assortment of styles and colors to choose from, including the Boot Socks, which have extra-soft cloud-like lining. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $60.
JUSTIN GREGORY: Gloves & Hats
GMA Deal: $22 to $24 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $48 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Driven by tradition, quality and experience, JUSTIN GREGORY believes expertly tailored accessories made from the best materials have the power to improve the way we feel and inspire the way we live. The Puffer Gloves have tech-friendly tips so you can text and take photos while staying warm. Complete your look with a Puffer Beanie Hat with faux fur pom, which is fully lined with fleece to keep you cozy. Shipping is $4.99.
Pink Picasso Kits: Paint by Numbers Kits
GMA Deal: $14 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $36 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Oprah says: "Encourage a budding artist (and keep kids busy sans screen time) with one of these bright and cheery paint-by-number kits. Of all the fun design options, I happen to think the ice cream cone and robot are particularly cute. Each kit includes a template-printed canvas, a four-brush set, and handy little pots of acrylic paint."
Pink Picasso is a high quality paint-by-number kit made from their original images. Everything you need is in the tube: a template printed canvas, four paint brushes and handy little paint pots. The new collection for kids is designed for ages 5 and up. Choose from a variety of designs including ice cream, rainbow, doughnuts, butterfly and more. Options are also available for adults. Shipping is $5.95.
Madd Capp: Puzzles & Games
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $30 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
Madd Capp puzzles are uniquely shaped jigsaw puzzles that are entertaining, challenging and hours of fun. These uniquely shaped puzzles feature a realistic animal or flower photo image. Every puzzle has a reference guide. Also available is the Madd Capp S'mores Checkers game, which features fun marshmallow and graham cracker playing pieces. The game includes a dice shaker and a game board covered in chocolate and graham cracker squares and the roll of the dice and one might be moving their opponents game piece as well as their own. Shipping is $7.99 or free with four.
Giant Hoodies: The Giant Hoodie
GMA Deal: $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/02/2022
This isn't your average hoodie. Now made with softer, more breathable fabric, the unisex Giant Hoodies have a loose, lightweight, versatile fit so you can be comfy and stylish whether you're at home or on-the-go. Giant Hoodies are made oversized with a super soft, lightweight, plush-spun fabric blend. These hoodies also feature a pocket, ribbed cuffs and waistband. Choose from 13 colors. Limit four per order. Shipping is $7.99.
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Readers & Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $17.40 to $22.80 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $38 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022
Upgrade your eyewear with premium quality and fashionable styles from Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop. The trendy frames feature unique color combinations, designs and materials, taking readers and sunglasses to the next level. With premium craftsmanship and excellent value, this collection of standout styles includes readers in strengths from 1.25-3 and polarized sunglasses.
K. Carroll: Kelsey Crossbody Bag
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 33% SavingsOriginal: $44.99 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022
Inspired by a camera bag, the structured design and lively colors of the Kelsey Crossbody pair well with both classic and youthful looks. Featuring three outside zippers, two separate compartments and two RFID-protected built-in card slots, organizing is easy. The adjustable vegan leather strap is also detachable. Choose from neutral fall staples, bright solids and cold patterns.
VAHDAM India: Assorted Teas
GMA Deal: $8.99 to $49.49 • 34% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $74.99 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. This assortment offers bagged teas, loose teas, latte mix, gift sets for the tea lover in your life including a 24 tea advent box and a porcelain teapot with infuser.
Cozy Earth: Waffle & Plush Towels and Bedding
GMA Deal: $20 to $419.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $839 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022
Elevate your bathroom to a dream spa with Cozy Earth waffle weave and plush bath towels. Step out of the shower into plush, luxe, ultra-absorbent fabric. Offered in neutral colors to complement any bathroom palette. This assortment features bedding, too.
Pride + Groom: Pet Grooming Products
GMA Deal: $13.30 to $36 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $60 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022
Named an Oprah Favorite, Pride + Groom is a beauty line made for dogs with the best-ever signature scent to keep pups smelling fresh all day long. Shampoo set options include the Shedder to soothe and reduce shedding; the Non-Shedder to cleanse, hydrate and detangle; and the Sensitive One to cleanse, soothe and hydrate the coat and skin. Each set comes with a conditioner that detangles, moisturizes and adds long-lasting, head-to-tail shine. The Mane Tame Waterless Shampoo is a quick and surprisingly thorough way to extend the life of a groom or freshen up a coat that's been around the block a few times too many. The double-sided brush helps to maintain, detangle and refresh and the paw balm is formulated to address pet parts that are prone to dryness.
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
GMA Deal: $16 to $22 • 61% to 76% SavingsOriginal: $42 to $92 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022
Upgrade your jewelry without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever offers high-end styles without the high-end price tags. The sleek and timeless staple styles in this assortment stand out alone and pair well with your existing favs. Choose from bold hoop styles and statement necklaces like the inspirational bar necklace featuring engraved inspirational mantras like "Fearless," "Inspire" and "Blessed."
Oprah's The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards
Price: $49.95 • From: Oprah's Favorite Things
Gift Oprah's Limited Edition Daily Inspiration Cards! Here Oprah shares invaluable pieces of wisdom in this curated set of 365 inspirational cards featuring her favorite quotes, prompts, and breathing exercises. Follow Oprah's lead by pulling a card-a-day and make living well a daily practice. Packaged in a beautiful linen-covered keepsake box, each card contains both a thought-provoking quote from the world's greatest thinkers and an action item on the back (such as a breathing exercise) to help set your daily intention. This simple five-minute practice will make you feel grounded and centered in your life.
Oprah's The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal
Price: $29.95 • From: Oprah's Favorite Things
Oprah's First-Ever Guided Journal is here! Expand the love in your life in all its forms: self, family, friends, and romantic. Oprah Daily created this journal to help you find more fulfillment in your relationships, bring more love into your life and increase connection in our larger world. Following Oprah's The Life You Want Planner, this beautiful guided journal uses writing prompts, activities and inspiring quotes to help you create and realize your ultimate vision for the love you want.
The full list of Oprah's Favorite Things can be found in the winter quarterly edition of Oprah Daily, on newsstands now.