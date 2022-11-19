Oprah says: "Keep precious hands toasty for trips to the skating rink and walks to school. I can just hear the squeals of delight when little girls open these and see that the gloves aren't just functional -- they're covered in jewels at the cuff and on a finger to look like a ring!"

Super Smalls is a gifting destination for all things that sparkle, from jewelry to accessories. Their products are inspired by the grown-up world of high fashion and high design, translated to appeal to a kid's whimsical eye and withstand their active lifestyle. Created for kids with big imaginations and major style, this assortment includes jeweled gloves, which are adorned with "gems" to look like real rings and bracelets. Other options include jewelry sets for dress-up, sticker books, nail kits, gem makeup and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.