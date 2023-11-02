The kick-off to holiday shopping means the arrival of the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list.

Lucky for you, Tory Johnson has secured a second day's worth of exclusive savings just for "Good Morning America" Deals & Steals shoppers.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Amelia Rose Jewelry, Laura Geller Beauty and more.

The deals start at just $9 and are up to 66% off.

63% off Amelia Rose Jewelry Amelia Rose Jewelry: Initial Necklaces $58

$158 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "It's so hard to find a gift that works for, say, tweens to aunties, but these handcrafted sterling silver or 14-karat-gold-plated initial necklaces with, yes, real diamonds at this price, will add sparkle to all ages." Timeless and elegant, these diamond initial necklaces have been an Amelia Rose bestseller for years. These are great for gift giving, as they appeal to a wide range of ages. The adjustable necklace can be layered with other designs by using the two inch adjuster from 16-18 inches. Made from genuine diamonds set in sterling silver and 14-karat-gold-plated sterling silver. Shipping is $5.95 or free with three. Shop Now

50% off Laura Geller Beauty Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics $9 - $34.50

$18 - $69 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "These four makeup palettes go from day to night, natural to dramatic. Each features six eyeshadows, a mix of blushes, bronzers, highlighters and a mirror -- all at an unbeatable price." Laura Geller Beauty features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so you can get gorgeous without the guesswork. In addition to giftable palettes, this assortment includes Laura Geller Beauty's hand-crafted Baked Collection, which features intense pigments whipped into a decadent cream, then baked on terracotta tiles into a powder to ripen color vibrancy. It is a feast for eyes, cheeks, lips and face in vibrant, weightless color with all-day wear. Spackle Under Makeup Primer infuses good-for-you ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and extracts of white tea into a lightweight formula that creates the perfect canvas so that makeup looks freshly applied for hours. This large assortment includes options for the lips, eyes and face, as well as holiday sets. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off Grace & Co Grace & Co: Hair Accessories $18 - $49

$36 - $98 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "No more shower steam ruining blowouts. Thanks to these 100% waterproof performance fabric caps, you can s-t-r-e-t-c-h the time between wash days. The trick is a leakproof flexiband that adjusts to any size." Look chic while extending the life of your blowouts with Grace & Company's line of holistic hair care that takes you from the shower to bed. The stylish shower caps are 100% waterproof and protect hair against humidity and water. Their spa bundles include a shower cap, super-absorbent hair drying towel, lightweight skin care headband and two towel scrunchies -- everything your hair needs from drying to styling. The satin bundle comes with a breathable vegan satin pillowcase, eye mask and scrunchies to revitalize your hair while you sleep. Everything comes in gorgeous, giftable packaging to treat yourself or loved ones. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5. Shop Now

50% to 66% off Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Jewelry $10 - $58

$30 - $116 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "This isn't so much a travel case as it is a treasure chest, with five earring styles we curated to cover every travel need, from day-tripping to black-tie wedding -- plus room for your other essential pieces." Oprah's Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case with a curated assortment of earrings is just one option for easy gifting from Sterling Forever. There's a wide variety of earring styles -- studs, hoops, drops -- along with small, luxurious travel cases to satisfy every budget, preference and occasion, ensuring that your ideal piece is always within reach. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Peepers Peepers: Blue Light Glasses & Sunglasses $11 - $14.50

$22 - $29 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "These readers look so great that Gayle wore a pair to the Beyoncé concert. At this price, you can give more than one style. Because if someone needs readers, they need a pair for the car, the nightstand, their bag...." Peepers strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers features fun patterns and colors, as well as anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Options with and without reading strength in styles for men and women. Polarized sunglasses and reading sunglasses are also available. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Oprah Daily Oprah Daily: Journals & Inspiration Cards $15 - $25

$30 - $50 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Discover your life's purpose and achieve your fullest potential with the new Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Your Purpose Journal. Written by Oprah herself and the Oprah Daily team, Oprah believes that there's a calling for each of us, and she's gathered some of the best advice, thought-exercises and life lessons to help you discover exactly what you were created to do. Filled with inspiring questions, quotes and prompts, this powerful guided journal is the ultimate tool for finding what fulfills you. Each of the 12 themed chapters will help you uncover your true purpose and give you a path toward finding a life that's not just lived on the surface, but is rich, deep and rewarding. This assortment also includes several other past Oprah's Favorite Things including Oprah's The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal, Oprah's The Life You Want Planner and Oprah's The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards. Shipping is $6.99 or free with three. Shop Now

50% off Rumpl Rumpl: Original Puffy Blanket $62.50

$125 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Named an Oprah Favorite in 2022, Rumpl's mission is to introduce the world to better blankets. Weather-resistant and durable blankets made with the same technical materials used in premium outdoor gear and activewear. They make weatherproof, all-season blankets using recycled materials. Warm, durable, water-resistant, packable, and best of all, machine-washable. They also are invested in giving back to the planet. This puffy blanket line is made from recycled water bottles, and every year, they offset the entire carbon footprint of their company and donate 1% of sales to environmental causes we care about. Choose from six options. Limit two per order. Shipping is $9.99. Shop Now

54% to 64% off Violet & Brooks Violet & Brooks: Giftable Earring Sets $10 - $25

$28 - $55 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Named an Oprah Favorite for its perfectly packaged, ready-to-go gifts, Violet & Brooks brings us an assortment of gorgeous and giftable earring sets. Choose from gifting sets, ornament packaging and initial earrings. Makes a perfect stocking stuffer or gift for any age. Shipping is $6.95 or free with three items. Shop Now

50% off Roq Innovation Roq Innovation: Headlightz Beanies & Gloves $15 - $18

$30 - $36 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "Hands-free and stylish beanie with a headlamp for kids? Rechargeable? And matching gloves? Ingenious! Get ready for nighttime snowball fights." Be safe and be seen. Roq Innovation was created by a runner who wanted light while running at night. HEADLIGHTZ has been on Oprah's Favorite list for three years in a row. With options for the whole family, the Headlightz Kids Set includes a pair of gloves and a beanie, which provides up to eight hours of light on a single charge and is available in five vibrant colors. Other styles include pom pom beanies, headbands, monochromatic and tie-dye prints. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. Shop Now

50% off Beekman 1802 Beekman 1802: Body Care $22 to $64 + Free Shipping

$44 - $128 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Oprah says: "This hydrating goat-milk bar soap set, with grapefruit, lavender and fig scents, is a beautifully packaged hostess gift. Each bar fits perfectly in your hand. And look at the company's tagline: 'There's beauty in kindness.' Why, yes, there is!" Beekman 1802 is a science-based skin and body care company founded on two ingredients: kindness and goat milk. The difference with these beauty products is the goat milk. Goat milk has the same protein structure as human milk, and so your skin recognizes it and drinks it in. Goat milk has been used for thousands of years for skin issues, sensitive skin and hydration. These products do not dry out skin and have a creamy texture that produces richness upon application, leaving your skin soft and healthy. Options include body cream, hand cream and bar soap. This assortment includes 2-piece, 3-piece, 5-piece and 8-piece sets, including the 8-Piece Bar Soap Set. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Maya J Maya J: Bracelet Hair Ties $9

$18 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Named an Oprah Favorite in 2022, Maya J Jewelry takes two things we love to wear on our wrists, hair ties and trendy bracelets, and combines them into one fashionable jewelry accessory: Bracelet Hair Ties. Each chic set includes three bracelet hair ties at a phenomenal deal price. Choose from a variety of elastic colors including black, beige, gray, pink and more. New sparkle bracelet hair ties are also available for kids. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three sets. Shop Now

50% off Courant Courant: Chargers $40 - $87.50

$80 - $175 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/02/2023 Courant brings you beautiful phone chargers, wrapped in European materials and designed for your home. These chargers are compatible with most smartphones, including Apple's newest MagSafe technology. There are three styles to choose from in a variety of colors. The Catch 3 combines their multi-coil, single device wireless technology with the familiar valet silhouette, allowing you to thoughtfully organize accessories and charge your devices. The MAG:1 is a magnetic, wireless travel-friendly charger wrapped in designer-quality Italian leather and sleek matte aluminum alloy. The MAG:2 is great for iPhone and AirPods user. Magnetically snap-on your iPhone 12/13/14/15 on the charging stand, and place your wireless charging AirPods on the base. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

36% to 50% off Brouk and Co Brouk and Co: Games $38 - $130

$60 - $260 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/12/2023 Family game night never looked so chic. Brouk and Co. game sets are designed with bold, bright colors and elevated packaging that doubles as home décor. With classic games like backgammon, tic-tac-toe, chess and bridge in contemporary cases, this assortment makes the ideal gift for the whole family. Shop Now

50% off Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets and Earrings $10 - $58

$20 - $116 Valid: 11/02/2023 to 11/12/2023 Stand out with unique pieces from Heather Ford Designs. Inspired by nature and named an Oprah Favorite, Heather Ford's jewelry collection is handcrafted in the USA, combining distinctive materials like natural stones and micro pave for a big impact. This assortment includes single bracelets and bracelet stacks that make instant styling a breeze. Shop Now