Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA Life" Deals and Steals on outdoor fun and accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Hoovy, Yellow Leaf Hammocks and more.
The deals start at just $9.50 and are up to 55% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Hoovy: Bounce Houses & Water Slides
GMA Deal: $29.50 to $240 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $480 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Hoovy Toys are uniquely designed for maximum fun at home. The new unicorn-themed inflatable bounce house comes with a built-in trampoline and a slide that goes right into a built-in pool to keep kids refreshed. Once inflated, the unicorn large bounce house can hold up to 200 pounds while kids jump around. For the Double Water Slide with Climbing Wall, you can easily attach hoses to the top of the slide and to the front of the Water Cannon so it can continuously spray out water. Other options include the Inflatable Tanning Pool, which is designed with integrated removable headrest and ribbed interior cushion. Once inside, you can add water to keep cool on those extremely hot days. Free shipping!
Yellow Leaf Hammocks: Hammocks & Accessories
GMA Deal: $99.50 to $149.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $199 to $299 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Turn your backyard into a vacation and spend precious family time (or alone time!) without screens – weightless, relaxed and nestled in a perfect cocoon. Yellow Leaf Hammocks are durable, UV-safe, weather-safe outdoor hammocks - you can leave them out all season and the colors won't fade. Each one is completely handwoven by artisans and signed by the weaver who made it. Each hammock helps a mother and family in Thailand rise from poverty. Choose from Signature or Cotton Rope Hammocks. They hold up to 550 pounds, so you can enjoy solo or with another person. Hammock stands are also available. Limit four per order. Shipping is $12.95.
Radio Flyer: Electric Bikes
GMA Deal: $899.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $1799 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Delivering high speed, performance and cargo hauling capabilities, the Flyer M880 is a great everyday adult electric cargo bike to rekindle the joy and freedom of your first set of wheels. Powered by Radio Flyer's state-of-the-art UL 2271 tested Flight Speed Lithium-Ion battery, the Flyer M880 reaches a top speed of 20 mph with a range of up to 50 miles. In addition to five levels of pedal assist, the bike is designed with a half twist throttle to move riders without pedaling -- it's like having the wind at your back on command. Choose from four colors in small, medium or large frames based on the rider's height. Free shipping!
Caliber Games: Backyard Games
GMA Deal: $75 to $95 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $150 to $190 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
If you're a fan of cornhole, you'll enjoy TowerBall, which is a waterproof, packable, and fun toss game that's great for the beach, campsite, backyard or even a big family room. TowerBall is better than cornhole because it's 100% weatherproof, made for all ages and collapses into a backpack for easy transport/storage. TowerBall has 360-degree gameplay, which allows 8-16 people to play at the same time. Island Shot is also available, in which players take turns tossing bags and trying to land them on the island. This is also weatherproof. Free shipping!
WanderFull: HydroHobo & HydroDouble
GMA Deal: $19 to $59.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $119 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Finally, a stylish way to carry your water bottle and your essentials without fear of spilling. With the WanderFull HydroHobo and HydroDouble, you won't lose or forget your water bottle or spill it in your handbag — and it will help you drink more water throughout the day. Featuring water-resistant pockets, an interior neoprene sleeve for your water bottle and outer pockets for a large phone or passport, plus slots for credit cards. The HydroBeltbag includes a removable hydration holster. Choose from a variety of colors. Shipping is $4.99.
Tytan Toys: Tytan Tiles Kits
GMA Deal: $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Tytan Toys believes every child should have the opportunity to grow, develop and reveal the natural world through their own self-discovery. That's why they manufacture award-winning 100% non-toxic magnetic tiles that allow your child to uncover the joys of geometry and physics. With countless different shapes and sizes in every STEM authenticated pack, children can create thousands of figures and objects, all while learning about common STEM topics. Tytan Tiles offers a fun hands-on alternative that encourages children to unleash their inner creativity and ingenuity -- while giving technology a break. With countless different shapes and angles that can be crafted into any form, structure, or object, your child will have full freedom to create anything from the core of their imagination. Choose from six kits. Shipping is $4.99.
Aetrex: Sneakers
GMA Deal: $60 to $70 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 to $140 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Backed by science, Aetrex fits, feels and functions better. Aetrex uses data and learnings to design and create footwear that is anatomically correct to support your body from the ground up, offering superior arch support and pain relief. Using the data captured from over 12,000 foot scanners around the world, they have gathered over 50 million foot scans, collecting measurements and pressure data underfoot from all types of feet. The built-in arch support stabilizes and aligns your feet, helping to prevent common foot pain, including conditions like Plantar Fasciitis. These are also machine washable and treated with antimicrobial technology to help fight everyday odors, keeping your shoes smelling fresh and clean for longer. Choose from five styles of sneakers. Free shipping!
Reliefband: Reliefbands
GMA Deal: $50 to $140 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $280 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting and long-lasting treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, seasickness and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband has been clinically proven, with the technology being tested in over 50 clinical trials. Their technology works with your body, tapping into its natural healing system to provide quick and effective relief, without any side effects. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve. This nerve then sends messages to the brain telling it to "stop nausea." Choose from five styles, including Reliefband Premier, equipped with 10 level settings. Free shipping!
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Readers, Blue Light Readers & Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Upgrade your eyewear with serious style and savings. Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop showcases premium quality and fashionable styles offered in unique color combinations, designs and textures, taking readers to the next level. From classic to artistic, the frames are offered in multiple colors and designs for a sophisticated and elegant look. Choose from a variety of styles across blue light blocking readers, readers, sun readers, velvet readers and polarized sunglasses. Shipping is $5.99.
Vapor Apparel: UPF 50+ Apparel
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $37.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $75 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Vapor Apparel's UPF 50+ sun protection gear helps you embrace the elements year-round and get more out of every day under the sun. Their breathable, buttery-soft performance shirts, hoodies and accessories provide all-day UPF 50+ sun protection whether they're wet or dry. Explore the classic Solar collection and Eco Sol, Vapor Apparel's 100% sustainable line built with REPREVE fiber from recycled plastic bottles. Both have the Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. Options are available for men, women and kids. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
YUMMIE: Apparel
GMA Deal: $10 to $24 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $54 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
YUMMIE believes you can be confident and comfortable all at once. Focusing on everyday shapewear, YUMMIE products hug you -- they don't squeeze like traditional shapewear. Choose from a variety of styles across tanks, bras, bottoms and leggings. The Shaping Tanks feature a knit in shaping panel at the tummy and comfortable side seam-free construction. Ultralight Shaping Shorts have a stay-put silicone strip, which keeps the leg hem in place and helps prevent rolling. Bralettes are wire-free for everyday comfort and feature Outlast temperature control, which regulates your body heat. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.
Super Smalls: Jewelry & Accessories
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $24.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $49 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/14/2023
Super Smalls is a feel-good kids brand that celebrates the sparkle in us all! Their products are inspired by the grown-up world of high fashion and high design, made to appeal to a kid's whimsical eye and keep up with their active lifestyle. This assortment includes goggles that are covered in gems, colorful hair pins, rainbow-covered umbrella, necklaces and DIY Bead Kit, which includes 200+ high quality beads so kids and adults can design their own jewelry. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Brew Buddy: Interchangeable Bag Strap
GMA Deal: $14.99 • 31% SavingsOriginal: $22 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Elevate your style with this versatile interchangeable bag strap. Offering a secure and comfortable addition to your go-to bags, this strap allows you to effortlessly refresh your look. The easy-to-use clasps and adjustable lengths make for a secure and comfortable fit on most bags. Choose from fun color and pattern options to amp up your look.
Jilzarah: Wrist Keychain
GMA Deal: $18.20 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $26 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Keep keys accessible and hands free with a clever design. Jilzarah's wrist keychain is constructed with handcrafted polymer beads and an ultra durable elastic cord that stretches to fit most wrists. The silver key ring takes this from a stylish bracelet to a functional accessory. Choose from various colors and patterns and two bead size options.
K. Carroll Accessories: Bags and Totes
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 • 36% to 49% SavingsOriginal: $39.99 to $46.99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Accessorize your summer wardrobe. From the beach to dinner, K. Carroll bags and totes complete any look. The Tasha bag is a small satchel with a detachable crossbody strap for added versatility. The Lauren is a trendy baguette-style bag with a detachable chain strap for some added flair. The Sandy is designed for the beach or a night on the town, large enough for the beach and chic enough to wear with your favorite style.
4ocean: Mission Based Jewelry
GMA Deal: $16.80 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $24 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/25/2023
Help end the ocean plastic crisis. 4ocean is a mission based brand that works to fund a global cleanup operation responsible for recovering millions of pounds of plastic and trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines. This assortment features their signature pull style bracelets made with recycled materials.
UCO Gear: SoftShell Ice Cream Maker
GMA Deal: $29.99 to $33.74 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $39.99 to $44.99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/18/2023
Shake, roll and play your way to delicious ice cream. Just add natural ingredients like cream, sugar, and vanilla in one end and ice and rock salt in the other. The softshell exterior makes it fun for the whole family and after about 15-30 minutes of playing, you can flip back the handle and scoop out the ice cream. Choose from pint and quart sizes.
Plus, check out these 13 Digital Deals:
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.