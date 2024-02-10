Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for pets. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tractive, Aquapaw and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 68% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off Tractive Tractive: Pet Trackers Get the ultimate peace of mind with Tractive GPS. This pet tracker is a small, waterproof device that attaches to your cat or dog's collar and sends their real-time location straight to your phone, no matter where you are in the world, for worry-free walks and adventures. Plus you can set Virtual Fences, track their activity, sleep and more. Tractive's unlimited range has the highest connectivity on the market, which is all covered by a subscription plan. Unlike Bluetooth or Airtag trackers for your pet, Tractive's unlimited range has the highest connectivity on the market, whereas Bluetooth is usually within 30 feet of another phone to catch a signal. Choose from three options: GPS for Dogs, GPS for Cats (mini) and GPS for Dogs XL. This deal is for the tracker device only; a subscription plan is required and is available for monthly or annual plans, starting at $5 per month. Free shipping! $25 to $35 + Free shipping

50% off Aquapaw Aquapaw: Bathing Tool & Lick Mats The Aquapaw Bathing Tool is the wearable combination sprayer-scrubber that can be turned on and off by simply making a fist and pressing the innovative on/off button in the center of the palm. This is compatible with indoor showers or outdoor garden hoses for dog and cat grooming. The pet bath brush, which is made from premium 100% silicone, provides enduring, flexible use, and delivers a gentle yet thorough cleanse for your pet's coat and skin. This deal also includes two Lick Mats. Designed for spreaded treats such as peanut butter, it helps release endorphins, the happy hormones in dogs, soothing them while also redirecting their attention to the treat so you can bathe them more easily. Free shipping! $27 + Free Shipping

50% off PRIDE+GROOM PRIDE+GROOM: Grooming Sets PRIDE+GROOM's curated collection of dog beauty and grooming products featuring all-natural, coat-specific, amazing-smelling formulas that bring dogs the level of luxury coat and skincare that, up until now, only we ourselves could enjoy. Each formula is thoughtfully crafted with its own unique blend of essential oils and sustainable ingredients to deliver cleansing, nourishing and beautifying benefits you and your dog can see and feel. Choose from shampoo and conditioner sets or The Tool Kit, which is the complete in-between bath kit. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $4.99. $31 - $35

50% off Paw.com Paw.com: Dog Blankets & Beds Paw.com is the award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative pet products that blend in seamlessly with any home decor. The PupProtector Waterproof Throw/Blankets, Bed Runners Blanket, PupRug Dog Beds are an elegant way to spoil your pup while being a waterproof, machine-washable option to protect furniture, car seats, dog beds and other areas from pet hair, dirt, spills and scratching damage. Made from plush faux fur on one side and ultra-soft microsuede on the other, the waterproof internal lining prevents liquids from seeping through. The PupProtector Waterproof Throw Blankets come in luxe faux fur and short fur materials that enhance home decor and pair perfectly with the PupRug dog beds to create a pet-friendly, yet stylish home. Free shipping! $64.50 to $124.50 + Free shipping

50% off Pourri Pourri: Pet Odor Eliminators Made in America, Pourri is an odor elimination company that removes unpleasant scents from the bathroom, home, pets and beyond to ensure that all aspects of life smell better -- without the funk of toxic ingredients or stigmas. Pet Pourri was created to eliminate 99% home odor caused by pets within 60 seconds! Spray in the air, your car after a ride, couch, dog house, pet beds, pet carriers, puppy pee pads pre-trash, rugs and other household surfaces. Each set includes Air + Fabric spray and candle. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $36. $7 - $19

50% to 68% off ROVERLUND ROVERLUND: Pet Accessories Born out of a passion for exploring endless cityscapes and the awe-inspiring great outdoors, ROVERLUND is a collection of durable, design-forward gear for pets and their people. With clever design cues and built-to-last materials, their products are designed to enrich your adventures time and time again. Choose from a variety of options including dog carriers, dog bowls, leashes, kibble bags and Carry-all Bag, which adheres to carry-on requirements for U.S. airlines, has water-resistant materials and a zippered exterior pocket for laptop storage. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $150. Shipping is $15 for Alaska and Hawaii. $6 - $134.50

