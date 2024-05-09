Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals from popular mom-run businesses.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Grace & Company, HigherDOSE and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
HigherDOSE: Self-care Products
HigherDOSE is a self-care brand beloved by celebrities and athletes with science-backed wellness products that supercharge your health rituals. The Red Light Face Mask and Neck enhancer are their bestsellers for celeb-grade skin care. These products combine red and near-infrared LED technology to minimize fine lines, even skin tone, increase collagen, decrease visibility of scarring and reduce inflammation. They are made with soft medical grade-A silicone, so both units are comfortable and portable. This assortment also includes Ritual Oil, Serotonin Soak Salt and Dry Brush. Shipping is $5.99.
- $19.50 - $174.50
- $39 - $349
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- HigherDOSE
Cocofloss: Floss
Excavate plaque for an incredibly fresh, dentist-clean feeling every day. Cocofloss features sets of soft textured dental floss to brighten your smile. The super cleansing design is made from 500+ ultra-durable interwoven filaments that expand to pull away plaque from every surface area. The soft, flexible fibers are woven with an innovative cylindrical shape that compresses to fit even the tightest contacts. They are also naturally antibacterial. Choose from three sets, which include three, four or 12 Cocofloss spools of floss. Shipping is $4.99.
- $7.50 - $18
- $15 - $36
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Cocofloss
LAWLESS Beauty: Lip Care
LAWLESS Beauty has makeup for the makeup lover who demands more from their products: clean, efficacious and high-performing. The Forget the Filler collection includes some of their most beloved and bestselling products. The name says it all: These products provide a plumping effect that will make you forget the filler, whether we're talking about the lips or face. LAWLESS' incredible Forget the Filler lip products consist of a lip gloss, a lip mask and a balm stick. All are infused with Maxi-Lip, a clinically proven complex that hydrates, plumps, and smooths lips. The proof is in the pout. The gloss has gained a cult following with one being sold every 10 minutes. It provides the plump without the sting you may find in a typical plumper, and the applicator hugs your lips beautifully. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.
- $11 - $26
- $22 - $52
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Lawless
Fancii & CO: Lighted Compact Mirrors
Illuminate your natural beauty with Fancii & CO's compact mirrors. The daylight-mimicking ring light offers the perfect lighting for those on-the-go touch-ups. These compact mirrors have a 5-inch premium distortion-free glass so you can see a full view of your face and perform your entire beauty routine. Choose your lighting with three dimmable light settings (warm, neutral and natural daylight) to ensure that your makeup is color-correct and flawless anywhere, any time. A compact mirror with built-in power bank is also available. Shipping is $2.99.
- $24.50 - $49.50
- $49 - $99
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Fancii & CO
Grace & Company: Shower Caps
Extend the life of your blowouts. Grace & Company's shower caps are fabricated from an innovative premium performance fabric that repels water. They are 100% waterproof and protect hair against humidity and water, promoting healthier hair. These shower caps are designed with a concealed leak-proof flexiband, which can be adjusted to ensure the cap is comfortable for most head sizes (up to 25 inches), and they also feature an adjustable bow for added comfort and an enhanced fit, making them great for most hair lengths and types. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $18
- $36
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Grace & Company
TAJA Collection: Candles
TAJA's personalized and nontoxic candles make the ideal gift for every occasion. All of their candles are made with soy wax and phthalate-free fragrances. Options are available in a single monogram, three letter monogram, or personalize with a name or photo of your pet. Non-personalized options are also available. Once your candle is burned down, TAJA includes instructions on how to repurpose your custom jar so it lives on forever. Shipping is $1.
- $14.50 - $198.50
- $29 - $397
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- TAJA Collection
DEZI EYEWEAR: Sunglasses
Protect your eyes in style. With unique designs and luxury hardware, DEZI EYEWEAR will give you quality and inspiration. This large assortment includes a variety of styles across silhouettes including cat-eye, square, shield, aviator and oval. Features include 100% UVA/UVB protection and custom logo etching on the lenses. Shipping is $4.95.
- $37.50 - $44.50
- $75 - $89
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- DEZI EYEWEAR
Tower 28 Beauty: Makeup & Skin Care
Tower 28 Beauty features high-performance makeup designed for sensitive skin. The Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer adds instant warmth and a subtle shimmer. The cream formula won't clog pores. SunnyDays SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation is a 2-in-1 mineral sunscreen foundation with broad spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection. It evens redness and soothes UV-stressed skin while maintaining a natural finish. Skincare is also available, which includes the bestselling SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray, a soothing, purifying, and renewing toner treatment for fast angry skin relief. Limit three units per product. Shipping is $5.99.
- $6 - $24
- $12 - $28
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Tower 28 Beauty
Like Air: Puffcorn
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", Like Air is reinventing snacking with its flavorful melt-in-your-mouth puffcorn. Unlike traditional popcorn, Like Air puffcorn doesn't contain hulls or kernels, making it a simple and easily digestible snack with no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives. Choose from six sets which include flavors such as Classic, Cinnamon Bun, White Cheddar and Pancake. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $12.50 - $15
- $25 - $30
- Like Air
Love and Fit: Leggings
Love and Fit's supportive body shaping leggings feature a silicone gripper waistband that prevents your leggings from slipping down, while the supportive, compressive fabric firmly shapes and smooths your figure. The non-see-through, fast drying and moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool during your workouts. The deep pockets are a great addition and hold your phone, keys and any other items securely during workouts or daily activity. Choose from 21-inch, 25-inch or 28-inch lengths in a variety of colors. Available in sizes XS-3XL. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $36 - $39.50
- $72 - $79
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Love and Fit
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500 thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are also available. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $9.99 or free with two.
- $57.50 - $125
- $115 - $250
- PeachSkinSheets
Sweet Wink: Dress Up Apparel & Shirts
Sweet Wink's dress up kits are a 3-piece set that includes everything little ones need for the perfect dress up ensemble for endless screen-free fun. They include capes that are designed with super soft tulle that doesn't scratch or itch. This assortment also includes fun and trendy T-shirt designs for a family-matching moment. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $13.50 - $22.50
- $27 - $45
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/09/2024
- Sweet Wink
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Gooseberry: Tea Towels & Pillow Covers
Add a personalized touch to your home. Gooseberry Designs creates whimsical, handmade goods with an eco-friendly twist. The beautifully crafted, 100% cotton tea towels feature vintage-style woven stripes to accent the sweet geographical design. The pillow covers are made with 100% natural cotton, measure 16 by 16 inches or 12 by 18 inches and have an envelope closure. Choose from locations across the globe and all 50 states, plus D.C.
- $15 - $21
- $25 - $36
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/19/2024
- Gooseberry
KeySocks: No-Show Socks
Go for the no-sock look. Keysocks are knee-high and low-cut no-show socks that stay in place and out of sight. Keysocks can be worn with any style of shoe, from sneakers and booties to flats and high heels, all while keeping the top of your feet bare for a sleek no-sock look without the annoyance of them falling down in your shoe. This assortment features singles made for every shoe in standard and plus sizing, and a bundle for kids, too!
- $6.50 - $8.50
- $13 - $17
- Valid: 05/08/2024 to 05/19/2024
- KeySocks
Lifetherapy: Self Care
Ignite your senses with Lifetherapy’s 3-in-1 Body Wash & Bubbling Bath, a gentle-yet-effective liquid soap formulated to glide on gently, rinse clean and moisturize your skin. After your squeaky clean, luxuriously hydrate your skin with the Hydrating Body Lotion. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicone, mineral oil, petroleum, formaldehyde, dioxane, DEA and gluten in one-of-a-kind fragrances, this assortment also offers a roll-on perfume oil and 100% soy wax candle in the same rich scents. Made in the USA.
- $22 - $27
- $36 - $45
- Valid: 05/06/2024 to 05/19/2024
- Lifetherapy
Susansnaps: Gingersnap Cookie Bundles
Brighten someone’s day with a bit of gingery goodness. Susansnaps is a gourmet gingersnap cookie company founded by a mother-daughter duo during their fight with cancer. Whether you're in search of the perfect gift or self-indulgent treat, these one-of-a-kind gingersnaps -- formulated over 18 years of baking -- are the sweet for every occasion whether joyous or challenging. This assortment offers 60- and 80-cookie bundles featuring the original gingersnap recipe plus gingersnap varieties like citrus, toasted coconut and key-lime. Add a gift message for personalization!
- $27 - $39
- $36 - $52
- Valid: 04/29/2024 to 05/12/2024
- Susansnaps
The Urban Acres: Punch Needle Kit
Create cute and sassy punch needle designs. The beginner's kit from The Urban Acres is a great way to discover the art of Punch Needle. Simply pick your desired design and you'll receive everything you need to create your very first punch needle project without any wasted material! Each kit includes easy-to-follow, clear step-by-step printed instructions with links to videos to guide you through the process effortlessly.
- $25
- $40
- Valid: 05/09/2024 to 05/12/2024
- The Urban Acres