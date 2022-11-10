OPULUS Beauty Labs, founded by the founder of Clarisonic and a pioneer in Sonicare, is rooted in the belief that science and wild imagination can coexist to bring real innovation to beauty and skin care. Made in America, the OPULUS Retinol+ Starter System, composed of first-of-its-kind individual Opoule treatments, and the OPULUS Activator, takes the best in beauty and makes it better. The System elevates routine into ritual and changes the results at the push of a button. The Retinol+ Ramp Up Starter Kit includes the OPULUS Activator appliance and 28 individual Opoule treatments to offer precise quantities and peak potency to treat and revive dull, dehydrated and tired looking skin. OPULUS Beauty Labs Retinol+ Starter System takes clinically proven, sustainable formulas and blends them into freshly activated, warmed skin care, giving you the most out of every ingredient. The end result: it revives dull, dehydrated and tired looking skin. Simply remove the Activator lid, place Opoule Treatment into the bowl and replace the lid. Press the Activator button. In 100 seconds, your fresh, blended treatment is warm and ready to apply at peak potency. Limit two per order. Free shipping!