Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Top It Off Accessories, SPENCO FOOTWEAR, and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Top It Off Accessories: Ponchos
The Boardwalk Poncho is a timeless one-size piece — great for any summer outfit! From the beach to chilly summer nights, these are a fun and functional addition to your look. Choose from over 20 options that include fun images or phrases, such as “be happy,” “lake life,” and “vacay.” Shipping is $6.95 or free with two or more.
- $28.50
- $57
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 05/25/2024
SPENCO FOOTWEAR: Sandals, Slides & Sneakers
SPENCO FOOTWEAR delivers comfort and support wherever life takes you. This orthotic-based footwear is engineered to stabilize and cushion your soles. These women's styles are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Features include contoured footbeds to promote proper foot alignment, molded rubber outsole for traction on a variety of surfaces and more. Choose from a range of options across sandals, slides, mules and sneakers. Free shipping!
- $35 to $45 + Free shipping
- $70 - $90
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 05/25/2024
A.J. Morgan Eyewear: Sunglasses
Be summer-ready with a new pair of stylish sunglasses. Each pair of A.J. Morgan’s sunglasses feature impact resistant and UV400 lens protection. Choose from a wide variety of silhouettes and colors, ranging from contemporary styling to classic, vintage-inspired looks. Shipping is $4.99.
- $12 - $15
- $24 - $30
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 05/25/2024
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with Sterling Forever's collection of core basic styles featuring bold, statement earrings. A blend of elegance, versatility, and quality craftsmanship, mix and match across this large assortment. Styles include layered hoops, croissant hoops, CZ dangle earrings, twisted studs, textured circle studs, and more. Necklaces, bracelets, and rings are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $75.
- $10 - $30
- $30 - $92
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 05/25/2024
Hang Accessories: Travel Accessories
Elevate your travel with Hang Accessories' innovative collection of memory foam satin neck pillows and luxurious eye mask sets, unique luggage tags, and versatile 3-piece packing cube sets, ensuring comfort, style, and organization on every journey. Featuring fun prints and vibrant colors, choose from more than 50 options. The 3-Piece Packing Cube Set is the perfect helper to keep your clothes compact and organized. The machine washable nylon is "squish-able" and collapsible, great for carry-ons, totes, or larger luggage pieces. Easily transfer items and separate belongings for hassle-free travel or daily use. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.
- $7.50 - $25
- $15 - $50
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 05/25/2024
Ruby Ribbon: Camis, Demis & Kimonos
Say goodbye to bras for good, and say hello to wire-free support and shaping with Ruby Ribbon Camis and Demis. No cinching, no pinching, no poking, no digging — just comfortable, beautiful support. Look and feel amazing every day with their revolutionary designs that include supportive sling construction to lift and separate breasts without underwire, a silicone gripper edge to hold your Cami or Demi in place, and wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry all summer long. Or, wrap up your outfit with a versatile, cardigan-style kimono. A large variety of fashion pants are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $80.
- $20 - $48
- $75 - $96
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 05/25/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Embr Labs: Personal Temperature Device
Get on-demand temperature relief – anytime, anywhere. Embr Wave is a personal thermostat for your wrist that activates your thermal senses at the touch of a button through the use of precise cooling and warming sensations. When you dip your toe in cold water, you can cool your whole body, and when you take a sip of hot cocoa, you can warm your whole body… sometimes you only need that little bit, and this is the same temperature science behind the Embr Wave. From night sweats to hot flashes to chills, the Embr Wave can help you control the temperature of your body. Free shipping!
- $149 + Free Shipping
- $299
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 06/02/2024
Biaggi: Travel Bags
Make packing easier and more convenient. Biaggi designs bags that fold neatly for easy and convenient storage and expand when needed. The Zipsak Underseat Boost goes from a small pouch and expands to a full-sized carry-on. The Zipsak Boost Max goes from a pouch to a smooth-rolling 5-wheeled carry-on and then converts into a large check-in bag. This assortment also offers the Zipsak Backpack, the Carry Cube Tote and the Zipsak Boost Handbag, which starts off as a functional every-day handbag, then expands another 5", transforming into a full-sized tote. The Mini Cubes are lightweight and durable to easily pack smaller travel essentials.
- $16.50 - $70
- $25 - $130
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 06/02/2024
Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf
Wear insect protection stylishly. Soft, lightweight and oversized, the Insect Shield Scarf is designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. Built-in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes.
- $20
- $35
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Hadley Wren
Softies: Women’s and Men’s Dream Loungewear
Step out and lounge around in comfort. The Hooded Marshmallow Set features practical kangaroo pockets to keep your hands toasty and full-length pull-on pants with a drawstring elastic waist. The Ultra-Dream Belted Shawl is the ideal mix of elegance and practicality with a v-neck opening and flutter sleeves, crafted in a soft and breathable material with a touch of spandex. Men’s styles in the supremely soft, plush ultra-dream material also available. Free shipping!
- $40 to $65 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $130
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 06/02/2024
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes, bag or backpack so it’s always available to activate if needed. The ear piercing can be heard up to 1,000 feet away and features a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility. It’s both a signal for help while startling an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options in singles and sets.
- $13.50 - $20
- $27 - $40
- Valid: 05/25/2024 to 06/02/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024