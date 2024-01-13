Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for sleep solutions.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dodow, Yogasleep and more.

The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 70% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off Dodow Dodow: Sleep Device Let light lull you to sleep. Dodow is a metronome light scientifically designed to block out overactive thought patterns and lull you into a deep, peaceful sleep. The rhythmic light slows down your breathing rate and reduces your rate of exhalation. This controlled breathing lulls your already quiet mind into a restful sleep. With regular use, Dodow retrains your brain to naturally fall asleep on its own again. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two. $30

$60 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/13/2024 Shop Now

50% off Yogasleep Yogasleep: Sound Machines These soothing white noise machines are powered by sleek design, fit for home use or for travel. The Yogasleep Rohm Travel Sound Machine's portable design is designed to mask noises anywhere, at any time, by creating a soothing, consistent sound environment for sleep, privacy or concentration. The fan-based natural white noise has two speed options for adjustable tone and volume that's used for better sleep, office privacy and the comfort of sound-sensitive pets. The Travelcube features six soothing sounds including white noise, brown noise, nature sounds and soothing lullaby. Limit two per product. Shipping is $4.95. $12.50 - $25

$25 - $50 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/13/2024 Shop Now

50% off FluffCo FluffCo: Pillows Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. Shipping is $4.99. $34.50 - $59.50

$69 - $119 Valid: 12/13/2023 to 12/13/2023 Shop Now

50% to 51% off Bucky Bucky: Sleep Accessories Bucky brings the luxury and comfort of a spa into your home. The 40 Blinks Sleep Mask is specifically designed with the utmost comfort in mind -- the soft, ultralight design blocks light fully and gently hugs the face without pressure, using the adjustable Velcro strap that connects at the back of the head. The deep molded cups allow space between the eye and the mask so you can blink freely without pressure. The masks are made with a fabric that is extremely lightweight, breathable, flexible and durable. Soothe your body with hot/cold therapy. Made with natural fillings, Bucky's hot/cold products are great for helping you relax, ease aches and pains and alleviate sore muscles. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.99. $7.50 - $22

$15 - $45 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/13/2024 Shop Now

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding & Blankets Linens & Hutch is passionate about offering families beautiful high-quality bedding at an affordable price. Give your bed a beautiful, effortless dimension by layering these comfortable options. The Oversized Chunky Knit Blanket is made from 100% high quality acrylic and is super soft to the touch. Crafted from the finest long staple cotton, the 4-Piece Cotton Sheet Set helps transform your sleep experience. They are meticulously washed and brushed for superior softness. The Waffle Textured Down-Alternative Comforter Set features a soft pre-wash finish and double-brushed fabric to produce a luxurious touch. Choose from a range of beautiful colors. Free shipping! $51 to $69 + Free shipping

$170 - $229 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/13/2024 Shop Now

50% off Plushible Plushible: Snugibles Explore the versatility of Snugibles, offering a fusion of plush pillows and blanket hoodies that effortlessly transform, ensuring cozy comfort. Available for kids and adults, the Snugible doesn't just stop at being a cute and comfy blanket hoodie -- it also doubles as a plush pillow for naps, road trips or room decor. The super soft plush material will keep you warm, and the sweatshirt-style pocket warms hands. Options include fox, dog, frog, bunny, cow and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free with three. $25 - $30

$50 - $60 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/13/2024 Shop Now

30% off elims elims: Oral Care Show off those pearly whites with elims oral care, crafted by dentists. The Reflection Toothpaste is formulated to help naturally whiten teeth with gentle ingredients such as baking soda and coconut oil. Magic Melt-Away Teeth Whitening Masks are an innovative way to help brighten a smile at home without messiness or bad taste. These masks melt away when activated for an easy-to-use, one-step process that's convenient on-the-go. $17.50 - $58

$25 - $83 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/21/2024 Shop Now

30% to 37% off YEOUTH YEOUTH: Skin Care Look better and retain that YEOUTHful glow -- that's the motto of YEOUTH skin care, which targets skin concerns with products formulated using medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and concerns, including the Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum which is made with a blend of three key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and tripeptide-31, a trio of power ingredients that work collectively to deliver a more energized and vibrant complexion. $14.99 - $30.09

$23.95 - $42.99 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/21/2024 Shop Now

40% to 56% off SiO Beauty SiO Beauty: Skin Care Firm, sculpt and revitalize from head to toe with SiO Beauty. Fill your skincare routine with cooling Cryo products. The Cryo body cream, eye cream and wrinkle filler are formulated to help firm and tone. The Cryodrop Facial Massaging Tool uses the power of cold therapy and massage to help visibly lift, tighten, and sculpt facial contours. Pair it with the eye cream and wrinkle filler for skin that appears firmer, smoother and more elastic. This assortment also offers a hydrating facial cleanser, face and body exfoliating scrub, and a neck cream. $21 - $50

$35 - $115 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/21/2024 Shop Now

30% off Kindra Kindra: Menopause Health & Wellness Take care of your body with products designed for you. Kindra makes menopause health and wellness products that are science-driven and estrogen-free. Formulated to address key menopause symptoms so you can feel confident and comfortable throughout the day. This assortment features supplements for sleep and focus along with topical products with targeted use. $30.80 - $90.30

$44 - $129 Valid: 01/13/2024 to 01/14/2024 Shop Now