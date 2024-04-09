It's part one of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals spring bonanza!.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as REATHLETE, Comfortiva, and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 63% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

60% to 63% off REATHLETE REATHLETE: Leg Massager & Lower Back Weighted Heating Wrap Revitalize your muscles with REATHLETE’s AIR•C Leg Massager. The Pro-Grade leg sleeve device hugs your feet, calves, and thighs firmly, loosening up the tight muscles and breaking up stubborn nerve knots. This features three specialized massage modes in three zones designed to make your compression therapy sessions versatile and thorough. The UPHEAT Heating Pad features 16 natural jade stones and clay beads that accumulate and intensify the heat generated through far infrared radiation. This weighted heating pad comes with a 13,500 mAh power bank that it will run on for eight hours or five hours if on maximum heat. Free shipping! $60 to $110 + Free Shipping

$150 - $300 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/09/2024 Shop Now

50% off Glocusent Glocusent: Neck Lights Glocusent provides hands-free lighting options for reading, walking, knitting, and more. The signature Neck Reading Light is incredibly easy to use. The light offers three comfortable color temperatures to protect your eyes, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your personal preference. The flexible neck allows you to easily direct the light, ensuring you don't bother anyone nearby. Plus, the light boasts an impressive battery life of 8 to 80 hours. The upgraded version includes an extra timer setting, enabling you to drift off to sleep without worrying about turning off the light. It's lighter, thinner, and features a more ergonomic and comfortable design. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.50. $11 - $12

$22 - $24 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/09/2024 Shop Now

50% off TULA TULA: Skincare TULA is doctor-founded and clinically proven to support skin health with clean and effective formulas powered by probiotic extracts. The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser is the #1 gel cleanser in the US – 1 is sold every 30 seconds. This award-winning face cleanser removes dirt, impurities, and makeup without stripping or over-drying. The 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream is the perfect do-it-all day and night moisturizer. This lightweight, non-greasy yet nourishing cream is clinically proven to provide all-day hydration and revive the appearance of dull and tired skin — leaving it looking more supple, plump, and glowy. Other skincare options include eye balm, overnight repair treatment, sunscreen, serum and more. Shipping is $7 or free over $40. $8 - $37

$16 - $74 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/09/2024 Shop Now

50% off FHI Heat FHI Heat: UNbrush Detangling Hair Brush FHI Heat’s viral sensation UNbrush extracts knots and tangles painlessly and effortlessly. Ultra-light and easy to clean, the UNbrush features DuoFlex Anti-Static Bristles for gentle tangle release and reduced breakage. The long bristles detangle even the most stubborn hair, while the mini bristles gently smooth and polish hair. Choose from two sizes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $18. $7 - $9

$14 - $18 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/09/2024 Shop Now

50% off PJ Harlow PJ Harlow: Loungewear Made in America, PJ Harlow’s loungewear is made of soft, luxurious satin fabric complemented by cotton in a variety of beautiful colors. Mix and match to create your looks that are easy-breezy for lounging at home, packing for vacation, or heading out for errands and lunch. Pieces include tanks, tees, long sleeves, shorts, pants, and cardigans. Sizes range from XS to XL. Shipping is $7.95. $28 - $41

$56 - $82 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/09/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

31% off Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Enhance your shower experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower and are vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. They're handmade in the U.S. and offered in unique fragrance combinations. Try the Fun & Fruity steamers with excitingly sweet fragrances like strawberry banana and cotton candy. $15

$22 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/21/2024 Shop Now

22% off Passion 4 Life Passion 4 Life: Liquid Vitamins & Minerals Put your health first. Passion 4 Life, family-owned and operated and made with 135 whole-food-based ingredients, offers a 32-ounce bottle of liquid alternative to hard-to-swallow vitamin pills. The formula is designed to take the guesswork out of supplements. $31

$40 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/21/2024 Shop Now

30% off FEMININITY FEMININITY: Moisture Supplement Naturally restore health, inside and out. Smooth As Silk is a pure take on deep-down feminine renewal. This all-natural dietary supplement is formulated exclusively for women to address vaginal health. Made from wild Himalayan sea buckthorn oil, this supplement is rich in Omega 7, plus other essential fatty acids and antioxidants for an all-over glow up. $28

$40 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/21/2024 Shop Now

50% to 52% off TheraRx TheraRx: Pill Organizers & Pain Relief Organize and keep track of your daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. This assortment also offers pain relief solutions from head to toe for headaches, bunion support, varicose vein cream, and more. $12 - $25

$25 - $50 Valid: 04/09/2024 to 04/21/2024 Shop Now

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

$99 - $108 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE's bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

$12 - $42 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

$40 - $70 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine's body cleansing sprays are a “shower in a bottle” to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

$35 - $60 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear's signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

$75 - $144 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

$18 - $160 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman's Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

$40 - $220 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now