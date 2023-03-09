Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on star skin and beauty.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Perricone MD, SkinLab and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 72% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
Perricone MD: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $224.50 + Free shipping • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $499 + Free shipping Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
Made in America, Perricone MD introduces Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence. This lightweight treatment is formulated with amplified levels of the proven Cold Plasma Plus+ sciences to target and improve the feel of loss of radiance, uneven texture and uneven tone. Fast-absorbing and intensely hydrating, this balancing essence uses a proprietary liquid crystal delivery system for faster and effective absorption of key ingredients into skin’s surface to visibly improve skin clarity. This will leave your skin looking and feeling smooth, plump and revitalized with a youthful radiance. Also available is the Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy, which is a multi-tasking powerhouse that strengthens, softens and replenishes the thin, crepey skin on the hands through intense moisturization and diminishes the look of dark spots and discoloration. This silky cream absorbs quickly and visibly firms, tightens and brightens while smoothing the look of fine lines and wrinkles and improving the feel of skin’s elasticity over time. Free shipping!
SkinLab: Trilogy Wand
GMA Deal: $97.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $195 Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
The Trilogy Wand is an easy three-step device designed to give a rejuvenating facial with a three-mode therapy, delivering immediate results to instantly make you red carpet ready. Designed to make our skin look brighter, lines look softened and skin texture look smoother in less than 10 minutes. First, the warming massage with red LED light stimulates collagen, helping to firm skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Second, the Cryo with Blue LED Light cools, soothes and reduces puffiness, while minimizing pores and improving skin texture. Third, the Ionic Warming Massage ends the treatment on a relaxing note, to help reduce inflammation and the appearance of undereye circles. Shipping is $3.99.
BeautyBio: Skin Care & Devices
GMA Deal: $19.50 to $197 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $39 to $394 + Free shipping Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
BeautyBio strives to empower through skin care and believes beauty can change the world one confidence boost at time. BeautyBio develops clean, clinical-grade skin care solutions that combine the power of tools and topicals for real, science-backed results from home. The GLOfacial Pore Cleansing Set includes the Pore Cleansing Tool, which unclogs pores and exfoliates dead skin cells while removing debris and excess oil in just one treatment. Like a vortex vacuum for your pores, the GLOfacial pore cleansing tool gently pulls out dirt, oil and makeup from pores helping them appear smaller while resurfacing texture and infusing skin with clarifying Salicylic and plumping Hyaluronic Acid. This set also includes The Nightly Overnight Retinol Repair Serum and The Balance pH Balancing Gel Cleanser. This deal also includes a wide assortment of skin care. Free Shipping!
Virtue: Hair Care
GMA Deal: $18 to $81 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $162 + Free shipping Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
Made in America, Virtue is the first and only hair care with Alpha Keratin 60ku, a human keratin clinically proven to give you stronger, healthier hair in as few as five uses. It’s formulated to pull to where it's needed, strand by strand, smoothing, resurfacing and filling in cracks of damage. Choose from Recovery Shampoo & Conditioner, Frizz Block Smoothing Spray, Volumizing Mousse, Un-Frizz Cream, Restorative Treatment Mask and more. All Virtue products are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors and dyes, and are vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Free shipping!
SiO Beauty: Skin Care Patches & Tools
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $80 Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. The patches work overnight in just eight hours and can be used for pre-event prep or touch up anytime throughout the day. Options are available for the face and body so you can take care of all the spots. Also available are SiO Beauty’s Cryo skin care products, which are packed with skin-soothing, hydrating ingredients like Camellia Japonica Flower, Green Tea and Collagen peptides. Shipping is $3.99.
Juice Beauty: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $9.75 to $37.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $19.50 to $75 Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
From farm to beauty, Juice Beauty provides clinically validated skin care results, formulated with organic ingredients. Choose from a range of skin care options including Green Apple Age Defy Serum, Bamboo Pore Refining Mask and Blemish Clearing Cleanser, which clears while hydrating with certified organic cherry, lemon and aloe juice. This assortment also includes the Kate Hudson Loves Juice Beauty line, which includes products to clarify, hydrate and energize the skin. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/09/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of 2 or more units.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Parasilk: Hand and Foot Treatments
GMA Deal: $25 to $29.95 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $59.90 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Rest and recover tired hands and feet with Parasilk performance hot mitt and boot therapy. Heat in a microwave or on stovetop for two minutes and wear for about 10 to deliver therapeutic, nourishing results for tired, achy hands and feet. The spot peel treatment is designed to remove dead skin from everywhere on your feet for the smoothest touch.
butter LONDON: Nail Care & Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $6 to $50 • 50% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $150 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Not all ingredients are created equal. Butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. Butter LONDON applies the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in its nail care to its high-performance makeup collection for the face and lip.
Six Gldn: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $31 to $58 • 31% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $97 Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/19/2023
Build your skin care routine with fewer products, less waste and less time behind the mirror. Using centuries of ancient Korean herbal wisdom combined with leading bioactives, Six Gldn’s botanical skin care is designed to help give you radiant, healthy skin, no matter what your skin type or age. Formulated with cruelty-free and vegan status, ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and a no-list of 2,500-plus ingredients, Six Gldn is planet-kind skin care you can feel good about.
StimuNail: Nail Wellness Device
GMA Deal: $45.46 + Free shipping • 33% SavingsOriginal: $68 + Free shipping Valid: 03/06/2023 to 03/12/2023
Support overall nail health for growth and strength naturally. StimuNail tri-function technology works to treat nails as they're growing, combining three clinically proven treatments into one easy, safe device you can use at home. Gentle heat warms the nail area to boost blood flow, soothing vibration works to invigorate the entire hand with a massaging effect, and red LED light is directed on the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Free shipping!
Beekman 1802: Whipped Body Cream Set (3 Pack)
GMA Deal: $48 + Free shipping • 57% SavingsOriginal: $114 + Free shipping Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/12/2023
Treat your skin to luxurious, whipped body cream. Rich in vitamins and minerals, Beekman 1802’s goat milk whipped body cream melts in for long-lasting hydration and soft, smooth skin, without feeling greasy. The cruelty free formulation is made in the USA. Choose from a set of three lavender or assorted fragrances. Free shipping!
USTAWI: Holistic Skincare
GMA Deal: $9 to $15 • 70% to 72% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $55 Valid: 03/09/2023 to 03/12/2023
Harness the power of natural ingredients combined with a scientific approach for results. Swahili for "well-being," USTAWI is a holistic skincare brand rooted in wellness. Formulated to protect skin and melanin from the harmful effects of pollution and environmental damage, each product is tested for optimal efficacy in melanin-rich skin to work for the spectrum of all skin tones and types.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De' Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the "scratch" as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super-soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don't compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night's sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!