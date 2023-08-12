Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer comforts.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Cozy Earth, My Sheets Rock and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 58% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Cozy Earth: Bath Towels, Mats & Robes
GMA Deal: $20 to $87.50 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $175 + Free shipping Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/12/2023
Transform your bathroom into a spa with Cozy Earth premium bath essentials. The Cozy Earth bath collection features products made from durable and ultra-absorbent viscose from bamboo. Available in ribbed, plush and waffle options, this assortment of towels includes a variety of sizes, ranging from washcloths and hand towels to bath towels and bath sheets. The Bath Wrap is quick drying and has large front-facing pockets -- the flexible elastic provides a comfortable fit. The Bath Robe has a dual-sided texture, and the ultra-absorbent outer waffle weave is balanced out by the inner softness of plush terry. This bath collection comes in neutral colors to complement any bathroom. Free shipping!
My Sheets Rock: Sheet Sets
GMA Deal: $74.50 to $124.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 to $249 Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/12/2023
If you're a hot sleeper, My Sheets Rock's regulating sheets will help you sleep more comfortably. These luxury sheets help regulate temperature while you sleep, keeping hot sleepers cool and cold sleepers comfortable. Plus, they are extremely breathable and soft. These sheets are made from premium bamboo rayon, which transfers body heat better than some cotton sheets. Each set fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Choose from nine colors, available in Twin to California King. Limit five per order. Shipping starts at $9.95.
Nectar: Tri-Comfort Bed Pillow
GMA Deal: $65 to $75 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $130 to $150 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/12/2023
Cooling, adjustable and clean, Nectar's Tri-Comfort Pillow helps you stay asleep without tossing and turning. Side, back or stomach sleepers are all supported at maximum comfort levels. This pillow cover is designed with absorbent, heat-wicking polyethylene fibers and the cover is also breathable to enhance airflow. The ComforZip design makes it super easy to change the loft on one side or both. Adjust gusset zippers to find your perfect firmness level. For firm support, zip both sides. For medium support, unzip one side, and for soft support, unzip both. Available in Standard and King. Free shipping!
Mediheal: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $40 Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/12/2023
Use Mediheal today for beautiful skin tomorrow. This problem/solution skin care is from Korea's #1 sheet mask brand. Start and end your day with Mediheal Toner Pads. These 2-in-1 pads can either be used as a toner or as a mask for a more intensive treatment. The generous size pad and micro-fine holes deliver the perfect dose every time. Go solo to target one skin care concern or mix and match to target multiple concerns at the same time. A 10-pack of face masks are also available, which target a range of skin care needs such as brightening, nourishing and glowing. These can be worn for 10-20 minutes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Perricone MD: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $79.50 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $159 + Free shipping Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/12/2023
Perricone MD is introducing its all-new Vitamin C Ester Dark Spot Treatment. This is a dark spot solution to help diminish the most stubborn pigmentations, including age spots, dark brown sun spots and scarring caused by age, UV exposure and breakouts. Designed with three forms of vitamin C, including Perricone MD's proprietary Vitamin C Ester, alongside alpha-arbutin and resorcinol to promote more even-looking skin on the face, hands and body. This is suitable for all skin types and tones. This assortment also includes the Vitamin C Ester Brightening & Exfoliating Polish, which is an intensive weekly exfoliating treatment with ultra-fine, granular silica to instantly eliminate dead skin cells and unclog pores of debris, excess oil and impurity build-up without micro-tears or scratching. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $25 to $85 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/12/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds and molded midsole for ultimate cushioning. Styles include sandals, slides, mules, slippers, sneakers and boots. Free shipping!
Oka-B: Sustainable Flip-Flops
GMA Deal: $24.70 to $37.50 • 25% to 35% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $50 Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/20/2023
Stand out in sustainable, easy-to-clean, slip-resistant, waterproof flip-flops. Adorned with a striking rhinestone venter detail, the Suzie flip flops make it easy to accessorize your summer look. The Ricky is a classic, comfortable flip-flop that gives off a modern boho vibe with a beautiful turquoise stone detail. The Moira slides are a nice change from traditional flip flops and stand out with a chunky chain detail. Additional flip flop and slide options are available, too! Fashion and comfort should never be mutually exclusive, and all of these styles feature arch support and heel cup for stability as well as soothing massage beads for all-day comfort.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Beach Road Designs: Beach Sheets
GMA Deal: $27 • 44% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/20/2023
Take on the beach and beyond with a colorful, compact beach blanket alternative with designs inspired by all things sun and fun. Made with 100% sand-resistant heavyweight cotton in an oversized 6-foot square so the whole family can enjoy. Beach Road beach sheets are travel friendly -- no bulk that takes up your whole bag -- plus, durable and light, with a matching storage bag for easy transport.
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/20/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
Bunnies and Bows: Kids Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $18 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 08/12/2023 to 08/20/2023
Outfit any bed with soft, colorful pillowcases celebrating a love for activity. Bunnies and Bows pillowcases fit over any standard pillow and are made with hand-drawn designs using water-based, nontoxic inks for safe sleeping. The covers are washable and dryable.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.