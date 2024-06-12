Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer essentials.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Printfresh, COCO + CARMEN and more. The deals start at just $9.50 and are up to 65% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Printfresh: Sleepwear
Upgrade your sleepwear with Printfresh. These comfortable, 100% organic cotton pajamas feature unique, whimsical prints. The fabric is 100% Certified Organic cotton poplin, which is machine washable and gets softer with every wash. Choose from a variety of patterns across nightgowns, long sleep sets, short sleep sets and robes. Sizes range from XS-6X. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $49 - $79
- $98 - $158
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
COCO + CARMEN: Ponchos, Wraps & Fashion Fasteners
From chilly summer nights on the porch to the perfect-companion for travel, these wardrobe staples from COCO + CARMEN will serve you well. The lightweight wrap is a beautiful layering piece, while the lightweight poncho adds style and warmth to any outfit. Both styles feature easy-breezy, breathable fabric. Wear them all year-round, toss over tops and dresses for added warmth and style. Fashion fasteners are a clip-on accessory that can be worn three ways: Connect your open cardigan, cinch your sweater or clip your glasses. Shipping is $3.99.
- $9.50 - $17
- $19 - $34
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
Shapermint: Supportive Wear
Shapermint is all about inclusivity. Their range of comfortable shaping essentials includes sizes from S to 4XL, ensuring that women can find the perfect fit and feel supported. One of the key features of Shapermint's products is their focus on comfort. Their bras, shorts, bodysuits and bikini bottoms are designed to provide support without sacrificing comfort, so you can wear them all day long with ease. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two.
- $19 - $27
- $42 - $60
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
K.Carroll Accessories: Whitney Tote Bag
Comfortably carry everything you need for the day with the Whitney Tote Bag. New from K.Carroll Accessories, this tote has a 12-inch drop handle and three interior compartments for organization. The large center compartment closes with a zipper. Inside you'll find another zipper pocket and two RFID protected card slots. The bag closes easily with a magnet snap. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $5.99.
- $25
- $60
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
Swimlids: Sun Hats
Stay protected in the sun with Swimlids Sun Hats. Available for the whole family, these hats feature UPF 50+ protection and are lightweight, packable and quick drying. The options for kids feature neck protection and the styles for adults are bucket hats. The bucket hats are available in solids or reversible patterns. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three.
- $11.50 - $15
- $23 - $30
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
Honest Baby Clothing: Baby Clothing & Accessories
Honest Baby Clothing is something to smile about. They thoughtfully designed every piece to be sustainable, functional and absolutely adorable. They use certified organic cotton, grown without synthetic pesticides, herbicides, insecticides or chemical fertilizers. These timeless styles are available for newborn to 7 years. Choose from a variety of sets including bodysuits, tees, caps, socks, washcloths and pajamas. Shipping is $4.95.
- $10 - $30
- $20 - $60
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
Talisman Designs: Kitchen Gadgets
Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make cooking easy and fun. This assortment includes gadgets for every barbecue, picnic and summer gathering. Butter Boy, Butter Girl and the new Butter Cowboy make buttering your sweet corn a breeze without getting your fingers full of butter. The Butter Baby Corn Picks are great for holding hot corn, while the new Corn Stripper easily removes kernels in one swift motion. Additionally, Corn Boats help contain the buttery mess, making your summer feasts even more enjoyable. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
- $6 - $10
- $12 - $20
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
GreenPan: Cookware
Inventors of healthy ceramic nonstick, GreenPan is the trusted go-to for healthy, easy to clean, and easy to use cookware. The Venice Pro Collection is packed with stainless steel power and features GreenPan's Thermolon Advanced healthy nonstick coating. Unlike traditional nonstick coatings, Thermolon is manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium, so you can cook every meal worry-free. Each pan in this high-powered collection features GreenPan's Evershine Technology, a stay-stainless finish that will ensure the multilayer bodies stay gleaming without discoloration for years to come. There are eight options, which include 3.6-quart Chef's Pan, 2-Piece Frypan Set, 1.6-quart saucepan and more. Shipping is $8.99.
- $45 - $90
- $90 - $180
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
The Grate Plate: Grate Plates
The Grate Plate is a decorative, finger-friendly ceramic grating plate that easily grates garlic, ginger, peppers, hard cheeses and so much more. This includes a wooden handled gathering brush and a silicone garlic peeler. Easy to use and clean, this is also dishwasher safe. Choose from more than 15 colors -- these are pretty enough to leave out as a decorative piece on your counter. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $16
- $32
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
Üllo Wine Purifier: Wine Purifiers
Üllo Wine Purifier restores the natural taste of wine with its Selective Sulfite Filters and brings out the best in your favorite bottle with its adjustable aerator that can be turned on for reds and left off for whites. Sulfites are a necessary preservative and the only artificial chemical in wine, but they're associated with headaches, hangovers and other sensitivities. Üllo removes them the moment their job as a preservative is over, when you open the bottle. This assortment includes the Wine Purifier, Wine Purifier with a Carafe or Decanter. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 - $75
- $80 - $150
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are also available. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $9.99 or free with two.
- $57.50 - $125
- $115 - $250
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
LuminAID: Solar Lanterns & Accessories
LuminAID has everything you need for your next outdoor adventure or power outage during summer storms. Their solar lanterns are great for camping, RV trips, power outages or backyard fun. Get all the gear you need for summer adventures and stock your emergency kit for summer storms and power outages. These lanterns can hold a charge in storage for up to two years, and easily recharge in the sun or by USB. String Lights are also available, which combine three products in one: 32-feet of glowing LED string light, a powerful solar lantern and a portable phone charger. Shipping ranges from $5.99 to $7.99 or free over $99.
- $11.50 - $120
- $23 - $240
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/12/2024
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder
Compactly and conveniently carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 06/12/2024 to 06/23/2024
Sixty One: Polarized Sunglasses
Bask in the sun with stylish protection. Sixty One polarized sunglasses are designed for everyone from surfers to sand loungers. Constructed with lightweight frames and designed to eliminate UVA/UVB harmful blue light and glare to protect your eyes. The multi-layer polarized lenses are anti-scratch and anti-fog. Choose the style that best fits your summer vibe.
- $26 - $26
- $85 - $95
- Valid: 06/10/2024 to 06/23/2024
Vi Bella: Handmade Jewelry
Support impoverished areas of Haiti and Mexico with eye-catching, handmade jewelry. Vi Bella is a woman-owned brand, started to provide employment to marginalized people. When you wear Vi Bella, you are supporting a job, a dream, a brighter tomorrow.
- $12 - $29.50
- $17 - $42
- Valid: 06/10/2024 to 06/23/2024
Bunnies & Bows
Add a touch of charm and love to any kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind, as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party, or simply as bright decor for the heart of your home. This assortment of tea towels is made with unique designs to celebrate all the men in your life, including personalized options for a meaningful touch.
- $9 - $12
- $14 - $19
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/16/2024
Discover the Deal Box: Tam Fam Edition
We know you love trying new products! This special edition box contains 12 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with summer accessories, beauty winners and kitchen favorites. Every box features 12 thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: ACCESSORIES: INVISAWEAR, K.CARROLL ACCESSORIES; SKINCARE: DR. BRANDT SKINCARE, STRIVECTIN, GLOVES IN A BOTTLE, BUG SOOTHER; BEAUTY: SBLA BEAUTY, CTZN COSMETICS; HAIR: STYLE EDIT, GIMME BEAUTY; KITCHEN: FLY BY JING, REPOUR WINE SAVER. The retail value of the 12 products included in every box is $592. FREE SHIPPING!
- $79 + Free Shipping
- $592
- Valid: 06/08/2024 to 06/08/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024