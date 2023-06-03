Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make baking and cooking easy and fun. It brings fun to summer with many fun-to-use products that help butter sweet corn, pit fresh cherries and more. The bestselling Bacon Bin Grease Holder has gained a few friends this year, including a bigger Bacon Bin. The Bacon Bin XL holds two cups. Along with the Bacon Bin, there is a new splatter guard to use while frying bacon on the stovetop. Butter Boy and the new Butter Bunyan will butter your sweet corn. Butter Bunyan also comes with his friend, Babe the Blue Ox corn picks, to make a sweet corn set. The Cherry Chomper provides the easiest way to pit cherries. All pits and mess fall to the bottom while you pull out an entire cherry without the pit. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.