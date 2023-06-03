Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA Life" Deals and Steals on summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Posh Pickler, Swig Life and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 55% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Posh Pickler: Pickleball Gear
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 • 52% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $129 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/03/2023
Purposeful, premium pickleball accessories designed for pickleball lovers everywhere. Luxury meets necessity with these Crossbody Paddle Covers. Combining the patented paddle covers with a stylish crossbody feature, they are a great solution for pickleball players on-the-go. The durable, water-resistant cover snuggly fits over your paddle protecting it from the elements on your way to the court. Other options include the 3-in-1 Pickleball Bag, which is a tote, crossbody and backpack in one. The adjustable straps and comfortable shoulder pads make it easy to carry all ways. There is plenty of storage on the inside and out, the bag even includes a cooler pouch for snacks and beverages. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
Swig Life: Drinkware
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $21.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $43 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/03/2023
Stay hydrated everywhere you go. Featuring on-trend shapes and patterns, this triple-insulated drinkware keeps drinks cold or hot longer. Double-walled stainless steel, vacuum-sealed and dishwasher-safe, each cup includes a lid and has a slip-free silicone base. Choose from a variety of patterns and styles including travel mugs, tumblers, wine cups and Flip + Sip bottles. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $99.
Talisman Designs: Kitchen Gadgets
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $16 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $32 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/03/2023
Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make baking and cooking easy and fun. It brings fun to summer with many fun-to-use products that help butter sweet corn, pit fresh cherries and more. The bestselling Bacon Bin Grease Holder has gained a few friends this year, including a bigger Bacon Bin. The Bacon Bin XL holds two cups. Along with the Bacon Bin, there is a new splatter guard to use while frying bacon on the stovetop. Butter Boy and the new Butter Bunyan will butter your sweet corn. Butter Bunyan also comes with his friend, Babe the Blue Ox corn picks, to make a sweet corn set. The Cherry Chomper provides the easiest way to pit cherries. All pits and mess fall to the bottom while you pull out an entire cherry without the pit. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.
OffCourt: Deodorant Body Spray
GMA Deal: $12 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $36 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/03/2023
Made in America, OffCourt is a 2-in-1 deodorant and fragrance, combined. They are known for their three signature scents that smell clean, fresh and premium. The white can is the lightest scent (clean and crisp), the dark is woody and long-lasting, and the green can falls in the middle with a lively, fresh expression. OffCourt develops products with clean ingredients that are aluminum-free. Choose from two-packs or a trio pack. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $36.
Crazy Aaron's: Land of Dough
GMA Deal: $5 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $25 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/03/2023
Crazy Aaron's Land of Dough is an all-natural play dough that's endlessly reusable, luxuriously soft to touch and subtly scented with calming essential oils. Land of Dough is not just child's play, it's a full sensory experience for all -- it's also the greenest dough on the block, with product and packaging you can compost. This dough mixes down into a variety of stunning colors and can be effortlessly rehydrated with just a damp paper towel. Choose from singles and kits. Shipping is $2.99.
MukikiM Toys: Toys
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $50 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/03/2023
MukikiM makes fun, innovative, award winning toys and games for indoor and outdoor play. This assortment includes robot toys, remote control toy cars, sky spinners and Mega Bounce balls, which are oversized inflatable balls that are easy to throw and catch. Shipping is $5.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
HigherDOSE: Recovery Products
GMA Deal: $244.50 to $489.50 + Free Shipping • 29% SavingsOriginal: $349 to $699 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Supercharge your self-care rituals with innovative technology and proven science. HigherDOSE is a holistic recovery wellness brand committed to upgrading your routine. The Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed to elevate the body's thermal energy in order to enhance deep relaxation and recovery, promote glowing skin, improve circulation and more. The Red Light Face Mask goes deeper than many topical skin solutions, rejuvenating skin and igniting a natural glow, combining red and near-infrared LED technology to minimize fine lines, even skin tone, increase collagen, decrease visibility of scarring and reduce inflammation. Free shipping!
Baby Foot: Exfoliation Foot Peel
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Give your feet some extra care. Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on feet that build up over time. The scientifically formulated product contains 16 types of natural extracts designed to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Just slip the booties on, put on a pair of socks over them, and let everything sit for an hour before rinsing thoroughly. Within days, the dead skin starts peeling off to ultimately reveal baby soft feet.
NIGHT: Cooling Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $25 to $30 • 57% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $70 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Keep cool while you sleep. Discover Night's unique blend of textiles in the CHILL pillowcase supports thermoregulation and optimal airflow, helping reduce hot flashes and night sweats. Also, this new fabrication increases elasticity, breathability and washability. The fabric weave and blend is what creates the cooling effect, not chemicals -- meaning it won't wash out. Summer can be hot, but keeping cool while you sleep just got a bit easier.
TanTowel: Sunless Tanners
GMA Deal: $7 to $27.50 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $39 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Get that gorgeous summer glow without the sun. TanTowel gives you the ideal tan, no sun required. TanTowel offers products designed to produce a unique and natural-looking sunless tan with the original self-tanning towelette. Choose from face, half and full body self-tan towelettes, face glow drops, creams and moisturizers.
EVE LOM: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $94 • 40% to 49% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $185 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Bring joy to the senses, skin and self. Founded by renowned British facialist Eve Lom, the brand draws on decades of skin care expertise to craft uniquely luxurious, multi-sensorial products made from spa-grade botanical ingredients. With one sold every 30 seconds in the world, Eve Lom's cult-favorite signature cleanser has been the secret of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. This multitasking 5-in-1 powerhouse removes makeup, cleanses, tones, exfoliates and hydrates skin for up to 12 hours after use. Using quality ingredients, the line of products is made with powerful, efficacious formulas to offer sustained, long-lasting benefits, visibly improving skin from the inside out.
Cariloha: Bedding
GMA Deal: $27 to $149.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $54 to $299 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from a fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's twice as soft and three degrees cooler than cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Resort sateen style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus duvet covers in linen, bamboo and bamboo sateen.
AquaVault: Portable Charger
GMA Deal: $29 • 51% SavingsOriginal: $59.95 Valid: 06/03/2023 to 06/04/2023
Charge your phone on the go. The ChargeCard from AquaVault is a credit-card-size portable charger that actually fits in your wallet for easy transport. Think of it like a little insurance policy that just sits in your wallet so you don't have to worry about stopping to charge. Compatible with both iPhones and Androids.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + Free Shipping
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 16 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as accessories and problem solvers. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA BEAUTY, NassifMD Dermaceuticals, Buttah Skin, Baby Foot, Body Boost; BEAUTY: GLO Science, PÜR Beauty, butter LONDON; HAIR: Alodia, Style Edit; ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewels, Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop, KEYSOCKS; PROBLEM SOLVERS: PortaScent, Wabi Whiffs and Bug Bite Thing. The retail value of the 16 products included in every box is $414. FREE SHIPPING!