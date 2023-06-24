Named an Oprah Favorite, Shinery creates easy-to-use jewelry cleaning products for immediate and noticeably visible results, taking your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. The Shinery difference is that it does not formulate with harsh or toxic chemicals. All of its products use plant-based ingredients so they are good for your jewelry and good for you. The Radiance Wash is a hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time, so you don't have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing. Radiance Towelettes are also available, which have the same formula as the Radiance Wash, only in the form of a wipe. The Illuminating Pom is a delicate polisher for tarnished sterling silver and gold. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $60.