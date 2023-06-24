Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for summer skin.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
LONDONTOWN: Nail & Body Care
GMA Deal: $6 to $23 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $46 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/24/2023
LONDONTOWN is a celebration of all things beauty, with a focus on clean and effective formulas that offer an elevated, luxe experience. The Lakur infuses high-impact color with conditioning botanicals for a rejuvenating, chip-resistant manicure. Now you can achieve gel-like wear and shine. The Lakur also helps hydrate and strengthen nails with every application. Choose from a large range of shades. Nail tools and body care are also available, which include Foot Scrub and Foot Balm for pedicures. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
FinchBerry Soapery: Bath & Body Care
GMA Deal: $7 to $36 • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $72 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/24/2023
Finchberry's bath and body products are luxurious, handcrafted, preservative-free and made in the USA. Each individual bar contains natural, food-grade ingredients, a unique decadent appearance and a lush gentle lather. Their soaps are also gluten-free and vegan-friendly. This assortment includes soap sets, body wash, bath soaks, bubble baths and loofahs. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
Sonage: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $34 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $68 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/24/2023
With more than 50,000 positive reviews, Sonage is a spa brand focused on creating luxurious and transformative experiences to achieve professional-level results in the comfort of home. Just launched, the Roux Tinted Day Creme with SPF 30 is a true multitasking summer essential. This 3-in-1 moisturizer, primer and mineral SPF contains wrinkle-fighting ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides and peptides with non-nano zinc that won't clog your pores and the sheer tint blurs any imperfections. The Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes are designed to reduce puffiness and sculpt your face. Pair it with the Luster Eye Creme for an eye treatment or Vitality Nourishing Facial Oil for a face massage. Free shipping!
MDSolarSciences: SPF Skin Care
GMA Deal: $10 to $38 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $76 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/24/2023
MDSolarSciences was founded by renowned Dermatologic oncologist Dr. Robert J. Friedman, who believed that protecting skin from UV rays and environmental stressors every day was at the center of our overall wellness. Made in America, MDSolarSciences’ formulas are clean, gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan. Their sunscreen for kids is designed to protect and nourish your little one’s sensitive skin. The clean formulas are safe for babies 6 months and older and blend easily (and immediately) without white residue. Other options include the Mineral Creme, great for all skin types including sensitive, acne and rosacea-prone skin, and the Mineral Solar Stick, easy-to-apply sun protection for on-the-go. Limit five units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
THE BETTER SKIN CO: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $2 to $19 • 68% to 88% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $60 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/24/2023
Made in America, THE BETTER SKIN CO develops skin care products that are multipurpose and simplify your routine. THE BETTER SKIN CO believes it's what is in your products that count, not how many products you use. This skin care assortment includes the Mirakle Cream, which is an all-purpose, brightening face cream. The peptides and hyaluronic acid in this vegan moisturizer help skin appear smoother, more youthful and radiant. Mirakle Remodel is packed with tightening, smoothing, brightening and pollution-protecting plant-based ingredients to create a perfect canvas for makeup or for nude skin. Or, the LAVA Magik is a daily vegan face cleanser, clean body scrub and revitalizing mask for all skin types. Other options include serums and cleansers. Shipping is $4.95.
Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner & Polisher
GMA Deal: $11 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $28 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/24/2023
Named an Oprah Favorite, Shinery creates easy-to-use jewelry cleaning products for immediate and noticeably visible results, taking your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. The Shinery difference is that it does not formulate with harsh or toxic chemicals. All of its products use plant-based ingredients so they are good for your jewelry and good for you. The Radiance Wash is a hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time, so you don't have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing. Radiance Towelettes are also available, which have the same formula as the Radiance Wash, only in the form of a wipe. The Illuminating Pom is a delicate polisher for tarnished sterling silver and gold. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $60.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Em John x 40 Boxes: Big Bright Tote
GMA Deal: $78 + Free Shipping • 36% SavingsOriginal: $122 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/24/2023 to 07/02/2023
Turn heads with the Big Bright Tote, a limited edition collaboration from Em John and 40 Boxes. Whether you’re off to the beach, running errands or headed on vacation, this oversized, neon pink statement piece is a fun accessory for all your adventures. Crafted from durable cotton canvas and a spacious interior, this tote accommodates all your essentials and more. The comfortable shoulder straps not only allow easy portability but also add a playful, fashion-forward touch. Optional personalization is available. Free shipping!
Cariloha: Sheets & Pillows
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $124.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $249 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/25/2023
Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's degrees cooler and twice as soft as cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Classic soft twill style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus pillows to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarm
GMA Deal: $14.96 to $22.46 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $19.95 to $29.95 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 07/02/2023
Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm can easily clip to your clothes or bag so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options.
Taylor Gray: Acrylic Tray Set
GMA Deal: $67.50 + Free Shipping • 55% SavingsOriginal: $150 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/24/2023 to 07/02/2023
Spice up your space with an interchangeable acrylic tray. The ideal mix of function and style, this Taylor Gray tray is crafted with a pocket on the bottom of the tray allowing you to switch out themed designs as you choose, using a clear sticker to keep the design secure. Each set includes five double-sided inserts for a total of 10 designs printed on full-bleed professional paper. Great for a bar cart, coffee table, ottoman, dorm room or vanity. Free shipping!
Nano Towels: Cleaning Cloths
GMA Deal: $14.99 to $65.85 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $24.99 to $109.95 Valid: 06/24/2023 to 06/25/2023
Clean any surface using only water. Nano Towels use Nanolon fiber to trap liquid, dust, dirt and grime like a magnet, using only water. Nano Towels work to clean a variety of surfaces including tile, wood, faucets, glass, mirrors and stainless steel. When Nano Towels become dirty, simply throw them in the wash for next use. This assortment features a variety of towel packs including stainless steel-specific styles.
Plus, check out these 13 Digital Deals:
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.