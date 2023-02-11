Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to treat yourself.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as The Mighty Sound, Limitless Innovations, Peepers and more.

The deals start at just $4 and are up to 74% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Mighty Sound The Mighty Sound: Bluetooth Speakers GMA Deal : $39.50 • 50% Savings Original: $79 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/11/2023 Shop Now No matter if you are traveling and on-the-go or want to start a concert in your corner of the house, The Mighty Sound has you covered. This compact Bluetooth speaker is small yet powerful. It has one-button functionality for ease of use and a built-in speakerphone allows you to take calls hands-free. Get eight to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $4.99.

Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations: Portable Chargers & Hand Warmers GMA Deal : $30 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $60 to $80 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/11/2023 Shop Now Keep your tech gadgets charged while on-the-go. The new TotalBoost features a 10,000mAh battery, Type-C Power Delivery Port and 2x USB Quick Charging Ports so it is compatible with virtually any electronic device, including mobile phones, tablets and navigation devices. The ReVita is a two-sided, dual mode warmer that can also charge mobile devices. The lightweight hand warmer is ergonomically designed to fit in palms or pockets and features a soft-touch finish for a comfortable feel. Limit six per order. Shipping is $7.95.

Peepers Peepers: Blue Light Glasses GMA Deal : $11 to $14.50 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $29 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/11/2023 Shop Now Peepers strives to deliver fashion as its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers features fun patterns and colors, as well as anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Options with and without reading strength in styles for men and women. Shipping is $4.99.

Tucketts Tucketts: Toeless Grip Socks GMA Deal : $4 to $41 • 50% to 53% Savings Original: $8 to $89 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/11/2023 Shop Now Tucketts is designed for when you want the barefoot experience but want to keep your feet warm and dry. These open-toed grip socks are great for yoga, barre, pilates, martial arts, pedicures or just to walk around the house. Tucketts offers stability with grippers that stick and moisture-wicking fabric, preventing sweat from creating a slippery situation. Choose from a large assortment of colors and patterns, including closed toe options. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Earrings & Necklaces GMA Deal : $24 to $39 + Free shipping • 52% to 74% Savings Original: $50 to $150 + Free shipping Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/11/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with these colorful, elegant pieces. Catherine Weitzman Jewelry is handmade in Hawaii and is inspired by the beautiful nature of the Islands. Options include the Birthstone Shaker Necklaces, which hold up to four birthstones of your choice. Complete the look with Mini Birthstone Shaker Earrings, which have a two-sided glass chamber that is filled with crushed genuine gemstones and framed by an organically styled, softly textured branch. Botanical Necklaces and Gemstone Cascade Earrings are also available. Free shipping!

Bumpas Bumpas: Weighted Plush Dolls GMA Deal : $22.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/11/2023 Shop Now Bumpas are created to love, hug and protect. These weighted plush characters hold onto you or a loved one -- hands-free. The weighted body and arms deliver gentle pressure stimulation to help promote a sense of security, and reduce anxiety and stress. Bumpas’ hands form a heart to display their unconditional love, and are made of soft materials that are soothing and calming. They also have eyes on their backs to keep watch and protect. Choose from four options. Limit four per order. Shipping starts at $4.99.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

Southern Roots Vegan Bakery Southern Roots Vegan Bakery: Vegan Donuts & Cookies Bundle GMA Deal : $60 + Free shipping • 41% Savings Original: $101.98 + Free shipping Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/19/2023 Shop Now Treat someone special (or yourself) to a delicious bundle of vegan goodies. Made from plant-based ingredients that are cruelty-free and full of delicious flavor for a treat anyone can enjoy. With three cake donut flavors and four cookie flavors, there’s enough for everyone to pick a favorite. So good you won’t believe it’s vegan. Free shipping!

Opal and Onyx Cool Opal and Onyx Cool: Therapy Cooling Pads and Wraps GMA Deal : $12 to $69 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $139 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.

Popzup Popcorn Popzup Popcorn: Movie Time Popcorn Kit GMA Deal : $29 • 14% Savings Original: $34 Valid: 02/11/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Make any night a movie night. Popzup locally sourced movie night kit makes 12 large bowls of fresh, delicious popcorn. Each kit includes the Popzup Popper, a reusable, expandable popcorn popper so you can microwave popcorn without chemicals or plastic. The seasonings are made by hand using only pure and simple ingredients like real butter, cheddar cheese and Vermont maple sugar right from the company’s family-owned farm. Butter & Sea Salt seasoning comes in every kit, and you can choose your second seasoning -- Real Cheddar & Sea Salt or Vermont Maple Seasoning -- all packaged together in a fun gift box with easy instructions.

