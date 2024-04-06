Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for wellness.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as CUBITT, Frogg Toggs, and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 51% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off CUBITT CUBITT: Smartwatches CUBITT's devices are packed with features like real-time heart rate monitoring and a calorie-counter to keep you on track and motivated every step of the way. The waterproof Viva Pro features a 1.78-inch screen that includes Bluetooth calling, built in GPS and 60+ sports modes. It also measures blood oxygen, sleep, distance, calories, steps, heart rate and sleep. The Aura Pro comes with a 1.43-inch screen, and while also measuring calories, sleep, steps and more, is also equipped with advanced sensors to provide real-time heart rate tracking, automatic sleep analysis including awake, light, deep and REM sleep stages, following with blood oxygen, HRV and stress monitor. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.95. $50 - $60

50% off Frogg Toggs Frogg Toggs: Waterproof Shoes Waterproof meets casual. The Java Lace-Up is great for those who like to spend time near the water. Whether you enjoy boating, fishing, hiking or just taking a stroll through a beachside town, this casual lightweight shoe will keep your feet dry and comfortable. Waterproof, breathable and lightweight, the Java for women also has a padded collar and removable insoles. Choose from eight options. Free shipping! $40 + Free Shipping

50% off Sockwell Sockwell: Compression Socks American-made Sockwell has always been about feeling better in style. By combining performance, innovative technologies, and beautiful designs and colors, they have redefined what it means to wear therapeutic socks. Every pair of Sockwell socks is knit with their custom-blended merino wool yarns for enhanced all-day comfort. Merino wool is a high-performance fiber that keeps feet dry, regulates temperature, and naturally limits odor. The graduated compression helps support and revitalize, reduce fatigue and minimize swelling in your feet and legs. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $49. $10 - $15

50% to 51% off Ponyflo Ponyflo: Hats Ponyflo offers a fresh take on headwear. Designed with a focus on convenience, these hats feature ponytail-friendly openings, making them great for those with long hair. No more sacrificing style for function -- Ponyflo brings both together seamlessly. Choose from a variety of styles including Sunblocker (offers UV protection), Active (has a built-in mesh fabric sweatband to wick moisture), Satin-Lined and Fashion Hats, which feature fun phrases such as "in my mom era." Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $13 - $15

50% off MesoLyft MesoLyft: Microneedling Tools Transform your skin care routine with at-home microneedling tools that offer spa-like glowing skin and wearable infrared heat devices to rejuvenate hands and treat facial acne. MesoLyft's derma rollers mimic the visible results of high-end medispa microneedling treatments without penetrating the living skin or creating discomfort. Instead, they use 0.15-millimeter liquid crystal resin tips to massage in a precise dose of area-specific, clean-beauty serums that are built right into the roller and dispensed via an airless pump. There's never any pain or product waste. Their hypoallergenic, concentrated serums contain no fragrance or artificial dyes. Options are available for the lips, face, neck and decolletage. The Rejuvenating Gloves and Anti-Acne Mask use gentle heat and portable batteries to give you a spa-like treatment on-the-go and help improve the texture of your skin. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $99. $40 - $100

50% off SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers Cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish all in one. Made in America, SPONGELLE's Body Buffers have a time-released lather and can be used 14+ to 20+ times, depending on the option that you choose. They feature lush fragrances and are great for travel. The Men's Buffers have a dual-sided black scrubber for an invigorating exfoliation experience. New options for kids come in fun animal shapes including a whale, shark, pig, duck and more. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $40. $7 - $11

20% to 38% off Re-Focus The Creative Office Re-Focus The Creative Office: Organizational Tools Keep track of daily life effectively. Re-Focus The Creative Office creates products designed through the eyes of a child with ADHD. When owner Angela Stephens noticed that traditional methods of support were not working for her son, she had to start looking through his eyes. Choose from an academic planner calendar, password logbook, guided anxiety journals and organizing to-do lists. $8 - $18

50% off The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Microfiber + Satin Spa Set Say hello to luxury. Treat skin to an ideal blend of microfiber and satin. The luxurious wrap is designed for lounging before or after the shower, tub, sauna, pool and beyond. Soft and gentle on the skin, made with absorbent microfiber and an adjustable velcro closure and elastic top for the perfect fit. This cozy wrap is paired with a fast drying microfiber and satin hair turban. It's the perfect replacement for heavy bath towels that can damage hair and fall off with movement. This healthy, stylish, and quick solution for hair drying paired with the cozy wrap will easily become your new favorite duo. Free shipping! $42.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Hugs Blanket Hugs Blanket: Astrology Weighted Blanket Snuggle up with calm comfort. Hugs' astrological sign-themed throw-size weighted blanket is made for getting cozy. This vibrant blanket is full-color, silky soft, machine washable and designed with precise stitching to ensure that the glass beads, providing 12 pounds of weighted pressure, remain in place over time. Made in the USA. Free shipping! $98 + Free Shipping

29% off Yenta Posha Yenta Posha: No-Show Cushion Lounge Socks (3-Pairs) Feel the ultimate comfort of a cushioned bottom slipper sock combined with an ultra-thin upper, allowing you to go from lounging to shoes in a snap. Yenta + Posha socks feature an anti-skid bottom, extra wide heel grip and a 360-degree comfort band so you can experience superior comfort with a fashionable no-show design. $34.50

31% off Milliard Brands Milliard Brands: Full Body Pillows Support your whole body. Milliard full body memory foam-stuffed pillows are the ideal solution for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep. The unique design helps ease the tension in your back and legs, promoting a comfortable and natural sleeping position throughout the night. Designed to target pressure points in the back, neck, hips, and muscles to help stress on these sensitive areas. The adjustable firmness makes each pillow suitable for all sleep positions. Choose from three different cover materials. $30

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE's bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine's body cleansing sprays are a “shower in a bottle” to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear's signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman's Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

