Located in Philadelphia, PA, FBF Body was created to provide apparel solutions for women on their wellness journey, to encourage them to love the bodies they have right now, while also working on the best version on themselves. The high waisted leggings have a buttery soft fabric that hugs your frame and holds you in at the same time, thanks to its compression technology. They are moisture wicking and available in sizes S-3X. Sweatpants, sweatshirts and tops are also available. Mix and match to create your own sets. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three.