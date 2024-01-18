Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for winter skin.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as First Aid Beauty, Cover FX and more.

The deals start at just $11 and are up to 65% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty: Skin Care Made in America, First Aid Beauty (aka FAB) helps combat common skin challenges with feel-good solutions and head-to-toe essentials for all skin types, even sensitive. FAB's scientifically advanced, luxurious formulations deliver immediate relief and long-term results. The FAB In a Flash Bundle includes a Facial Cleanser, Facial Radiance Pads and Ultra Repair Cream, which provides 24 hours of soothing hydration and is great for dry winter skin and the seven signs of sensitive skin: weak skin barrier, eczema-prone, dryness, flakiness, itchiness, roughness and tightness. This product recently received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. Free shipping! $18 to $45 + Free shipping

$36 - $90 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/18/2024

per bundles

50% off Cover FX Cover FX: Cosmetics Discover high performance foundations from Cover FX that deliver on specific skin care needs. Iconic full-coverage Power Play weightless foundation lets skin look like skin; Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation tackles shine and discoloration; and the highest-coverage Total Cover Cream foundation blends to conceal darkness and redness with a natural-looking skin-like finish. All Cover FX products remain skin-first formulas that are vegan, cruelty-free, mineral oil-free, fragrance-free, talc-free, gluten-free and paraben-free. Other options include primers, setting powders, palettes, brushes and more. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40. $19 - $22.50

$38 - $45 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off Fig.1 Beauty Fig.1 Beauty: Skin Care Made in America, the award-winning brand Fig.1 Beauty's high-quality skin care is infused with clinically proven active ingredients backed by science and recommended by dermatologists. Fig.1's air- and light-tight packaging system is refillable, while protecting the potency of active ingredients. Choose from a variety of moisturizers, cleansers and treatments, including the Retinol Night Cream No. 1, which hydrates skin for 24 hours and works to soften lines and wrinkles, refined pores and boost radiance in as little as four weeks. It is non-irritating and designed to support collagen production and cell turnover. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three. $11 - $26

$22 - $52 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off NassifMD Skincare NassifMD Skincare: Skin Care Discover Facial Plastic Surgeon-created formulas that contain the code for amazing skin from within! Dr. Paul Nassif, star of E!'s "Botched", understands the benefits of his scalpel as well as its healthy limitations. Made in America, NassifMD Skincare was developed in his clinic to treat the quality of his patients' skin. NassifMD tackles the four key markers of healthy, youthful skin: hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture and firmness using tried-and-true active ingredients and new innovations that work synergistically for results that last. This assortment includes the Detox Pads, which gently remove all traces of makeup and impurities from the day and deep cleans skin without stripping. The Hydro-Screen Hydration Serum helps diminish the signs of aging while hydrating, moisturizing, repairing, restoring and helping to boost collagen production on the face, neck and even your hands. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $41

$30 - $82 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off Gloves In A Bottle Gloves In A Bottle: Hand Shielding Lotion Made in America and boasting over 12,000 positive reviews on Amazon, Gloves In A Bottle is a hand-saving shielding lotion that protects and repairs hands from irritation, dryness and severe cracking. This lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs immediately to leave skin feeling relief instantly. This assortment also includes the Gloves In A Bottle Botanical, which is designed to be extra lightweight and gentle for the most sensitive skin. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50. $20

$40 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/18/2024

Per set

50% off BosleyMD BosleyMD: Hair Care Say hello to thicker, fuller, healthier looking hair with BosleyMD, doctor-collaborated and stylist-approved clinically proven hair growth solutions for women and men. Known as the Thinning Hair Authority and a trusted name in the hair thinning space with over 45 years of experience, BosleyMD's most popular system, MendXtend, is the newest easy-to-use three step system created specifically for women experiencing thinning hair due to breakage. The MendXtend system is power packed with ingredients designed to help prevent breakage for thicker, fuller-looking hair. Free shipping! $11.50 to $22.50 + Free shipping

$23 - $45 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off LIT Method LIT Method: LIT Axis For the current or future fitness buff, backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted, and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Every kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole, tree and can be used free standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with 30-day free membership, or you can opt for the one year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping! $99 to $159 + Free shipping

$199 - $319 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/21/2024 Shop Now

50% off PRO Compression PRO Compression: Compression Socks For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from the marathon compression socks or the fuzzy compression socks in a variety of colors and patterns. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs. $12 - $15

$24 - $30 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/21/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

50% to 65% off Circcell Circcell: Skin Care Treat your skin with dermatological-grade products. Circcell was founded by an engineer who needed high-performance products to counteract the extreme climate she lives in. Circcell products use biotech to combat wrinkles, sagging skin and uneven texture, while providing hydration and nourishment. The Mandarin Cleansing Milk works to deeply cleanse, refresh and hydrate, leaving skin optimally prepared for its evening regimen. Powerful and natural brightening agents work to even skin tone and control oil. The Vitamin C Ampoules feature a cutting-edge encapsulated vitamin C blend, formulated to deliver immediate and sustained protection with its time-controlled release of actives. Vitamin E works to accelerate the performance of other nutrients while bio-peptides work to supercharge the collagen-producing abilities of vitamin C. This assortment also features facial toner, oil and a brightening potion. $24 - $65

$48 - $190 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/28/2024 Shop Now

50% off NIGHT NIGHT: Silk Pillowcases, Scrunchies, Washcloths and Pet Bed Discover overnight beauty solutions. NIGHT's silk products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable beauty sleep. The TriSilk washable pillowcase is designed for skin aging concerns, sleep wrinkles, and bedhead so you can wake up looking as good as you feel. The silk hair scrunchies gently interact with your hair and are designed to prevent breakage, frizz and dents, offered in two size options for all different hair types. Crafted from 100% pure silk fibers, the silk skin care washcloth offers a luxuriously soft, gentle touch that works to loosen up dead skin cells and effortlessly remove makeup. This assortment also offers a silk bed for your furry family members! $20 - $150

$40 - $300 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/28/2024

NIGHT

30% to 41% off GLEOW GLEOW: Self-Tanning Drops and Age Defying Cream Achieve a natural-looking tan. Whether you desire a subtle glow or a deeper bronze, Gleow self-tanning drops can be customized to suit your desired intensity. Formulated with a water-based formula to provide a lightweight and easily blendable texture without orange hues. The age defying cream is formulated to accelerate and extend tan development while also enriched with hyaluronic acid for intense moisture, copper peptide for improved skin elasticity and jojoba oil to combat wrinkles and fine lines. $14 - $17

$20 - $29 Valid: 01/18/2024 to 01/28/2024 Shop Now