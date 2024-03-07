Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on women-run businesses. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Danessa Myricks Beauty, Brightland and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off Danessa Myricks Beauty Danessa Myricks Beauty: Cosmetics Danessa Myricks Beauty was created to empower, educate and inspire all faces and all races to live in color, in confidence and without boundaries. Their multifunctional makeup innovations are designed for the artist in us all. The Colorful collection is an award-winning, waterproof, crease-proof, long-lasting, highly pigmented, multipurpose, all-over liquid color for the face and body. With five versatile finishes, Colorfix is a superior choice for cream and liquid pigments. They can be used alone, layered and mixed in every color and texture. Other options include Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, Balm Contour, Illuminating Veil, Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $10 - $62.50

$20 - $125 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Brightland Brightland: Olive Oil & Vinegar Brightland is the first cult-favorite olive oil and vinegar brand known for their beautiful and delicious olive oils, all grown and made in California by small, family run farms. The Duo includes Brightland's best-selling foundational extra virgin olive oils, paired together to balance and complement every meal. AWAKE is their bold and robust cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil designed for roasting, sauteing, soups, stews and bread. ALIVE is their smooth and grassy cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil ideal for salads, hummus, baked goods, fresh greens, and bread. The Essential Capsule includes Brightland's fruit-infused vinegar, which is double fermented with California chardonnay grapes and juicy navel and Valencia oranges. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two sets. $37 - $75

$74 - $150 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Womaness Womaness: Skin Care Womaness brings modern solutions to aging. Created by women for women, they offer unique, skin care products to support you as you age. Choose from eight skin care options. Let's Neck is their No. 1 seller and it is shown to help instantly tighten and smooth. The stainless-steel roller applicator cools and massages skin. The Works is a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer for your body -- it helps hydrate and tone, boost elasticity, tighten crepiness and replenish texture. Fountain of Glow helps naturally brighten dull or uneven skin. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50. $11 - $15

$22 - $30 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Lilly Lashes Lilly Lashes: Fake Lashes As the No. 1 luxury lash brand in the U.S., Lilly Lashes understands that excellence is nonnegotiable. Beyond taking your look to a whole new level, these lashes will make you feel glamorous and confident. Lilly Lashes offers a range of lashes for every style and eye shape. The quality of their lashes is exceptional, with handwoven cotton bands for maximum comfort and reusability. The lashes can be worn anywhere from 20-25 times depending on the collection. Collections include 3D Faux Mink, Lite Faux Mink, Everyday, Sheer Band and the 3D Undercover Lash Extension Kit. Glue and lash applicator is also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $40. $6.50 - $21

$13 - $42 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Hulken Hulken: Rolling Tote Bags Hulken bags are spacious and durable, thoughtfully designed to enhance your daily commutes, tasks, and errands, simplifying your life no matter where you're headed. They are a multipurpose, reusable and lightweight bag on wheels that zips for secure storage and folds flat for easy stowage. They offer generous space, holding up to 66 pounds, making it easy to carry your work essentials and more. A built-in zippered cover ensures your items are safe, especially when stowing a full Hulken bag in your car. Choose from medium or large in a range of colors. Limit three per order. Shipping is $12.99. $52.50 - $57.50

$105 - $115 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off ThirdLove ThirdLove: Intimates Thirdlove is a female-founded intimates brand focused on solving women's bra problems, aka "brablems." They offer over 65 sizes and are the only brand in the world that offers half-cups. Every style is designed in-house using premium materials; rigorously fit tested and approved by real women. This assortment includes their bestselling styles including the 24/7 T-Shirt Bra and matching Hipster underwear, the Organic Cotton Perfect Coverage Bra with matching Organic Cotton briefs, and the Form 360 Wireless bra. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $9 - $36

$18 - $72 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% to 53% off Little Words Project Little Words Project: Word Bracelets & Necklaces This is the original word bracelet that's made to share the love -- wear it, share it and track it. Little Words Project aims to inspire and encourage people to be kind to themselves and to pay that kindness forward, one bracelet at a time. Wear your bracelet to lift you up, then pass it on. Register your word via the code on your bracelet's tag and once you feel like you've "conquered" that word, share it with someone who needs it more and track how the word has traveled. Choose from a variety of phrases including Be Happy, Keep Going, You Got This, Be Kind and more, including a "GMA" exclusive: WAKE UP HAPPY. These are available in sizes XS to L/XL. Necklaces and bracelet stacks are also available. Shipping is $4.99. $12.50 - $35

$25 - $75 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Asutra Asutra: Body & Relaxation Care Asutra offers clinically-proven formulations that really work to relieve pain, improve sleep and boost mood. They're different because they use magnesium and botanicals so you feel the difference within minutes of using our products. This assortment includes bath salts, pain relief gel, patchouli mist, anti-aging serum and the Complete Sleep Routine set. Spray magnesium oil into sore muscles and joints for natural pain relief. Moisturize and unwind with Asutra Dream the Night Away nighttime lotion, featuring topical melatonin and magnesium. Spritz your pillow and bedroom with Mist Your Mood, breathing in lavender and chamomile essential oils in this sleep spray to rest easy. Shipping is $4.99. $6.50 - $15

$13 - $30 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Pink Lily Pink Lily: Home Decor & Accessories These fun prints and colors will brighten your day and fit into your everyday lifestyle. Among Pink Lily's bestsellers are their Drink Tumblers in seasonal, unique and fun prints. These 40-ounce cups have a sturdy carrying handle and a slim base that easily fits in cup holders. Other options include lightweight, plush blankets, packing cubes, weekender bags and cozy slippers, which have a rubber sole and feature a smiley face or daisy print. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100. $15 - $33

$30 - $66 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off The Queens' Jewels The Queens' Jewels: Jeweled Wine Glasses These decorative wine glasses from The Queens' Jewels are sure to enhance the enjoyment of your next glass of wine or favorite cocktail. Each design is made in America out of jewels -- they are not painted. Stemmed and stemless options are available. This assortment includes the new Crown collection, the Queen and Tiara, because everyone deserves to sparkle. These are great for Mother's Day, so plan ahead now! Limit eight per order. Shipping is $6.99. $15 - $16.50

$30 - $33 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% off Chance Chance: Basketballs Chance is a lifestyle sporting goods brand with a focus on spreading positivity. They support and promote self expression because it leads to self confidence which leads to self love. Chance welcomes players from all walks of life and that's why it was so important for them to have fun, fresh, vibrant designs on all of their gear. Chance wants you to be able to see yourself on the court if you never saw yourself there before. This combination of art and basketball is meant to invite you and inspire you to play. Choose from a variety of vibrant colors and patterns from toddler to adult. Shipping is $4.99. $6 - $20

$12 - $40 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/07/2024 Shop Now

50% to 56% off rockflowerpaper rockflowerpaper: Eco Kitchen Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. They're super absorbent and dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. $6.50 - $23.50

$13 - $54 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are 100% cotton, washed and brushed for superior softness, and offer a luxurious touch that will transform your sleep experience. Other options include the bestselling chunky knit blankets, duvet covers and comforters. Free shipping! $24 to $69 + Free Shipping

$80 - $229 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

55% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 by 36 inches) to Grande (60 by 84 inches). Free shipping! $35 to $134.50 + Free Shipping

$79 - $299 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off McCrea's Candies McCrea's Candies: Caramels McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. This assortment includes the 5.5-ounce tubes, which come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt, and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $11 - $76

$22 - $152 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Mixy Mixy: Cocktail Kits Made in America, Mixy gives you the confidence to make restaurant-quality cocktails at home so you can "be the hero of happy hour." With Mixy, anyone can create craft cocktails in a few simple steps: Fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice, let it sit for one to three days and use the infused liquor to make eight delicious drinks. The infused liquor can be served on its own or added to your favorite cocktail recipes. Options include Berry Lemonade, Tejas, Sangria and more and may be used to create mocktails, too. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $12.50 - $14

$25 - $28 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Naboso Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools Naboso was founded by a functional podiatrist to help people move better. Each product features an innovative texture to stimulate the nerves in the feet and improve foot awareness, strength and balance. The Neuro Ball allows for simultaneous foot release and more targeted pin point pressure, and the Splay Toe Spacers help restore the natural range of motion and alignment of toes. Activation Insoles are designed to stimulate, wake up and strengthen feet, helping you feel more and move better. Recover Socks have compressive arch band support to reduce stress to the muscles and have activating texture on the inside to help you connect to your foundation. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $30

$30 - $60 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Ettitude Ettitude: Bedding, Loungewear & Bath Towels Made from 100% organically-grown, nontoxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and comfort has resulted in soft and breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. With over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the popular Sheet Set and Duvet Cover feature a luxurious, silky-soft, sateen weave. Pamper your skin and hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's bestselling and ultra-absorbent hypoallergenic waffle towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable, vegan silk loungewear. Free shipping! $17 to $144.50 + Free Shipping

$34 - $290 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Bug Bite Thing Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool & Tick Remover As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals and comes in a pack of three. The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover Combo offers two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49. $10 - $13.50

$20 - $27 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 60% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Laptop Totes Keep your phone handy, while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse. These also feature RFID credit card slots. The included phone card is easily tucked into the back side of your own phone case through the charging port hole, leaving enough room to use your charging port as normal. This also comes with a three-zipper change pouch. Carry cash, credit cards, change, and small items with ease. The Laptop Tote is a tech-savvy fashion statement that adapts to your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring you're both stylish and connected on the go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. $10 - $45

$25 - $90 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Busy Baby Busy Baby: Busy Baby Mats, Bibs, & Bundles Mom-invented Busy Baby Mat is a 100% food-grade silicone placemat that suctions to smooth surfaces and allows you to attach baby's favorite toys to keep them within arms reach -- keeping baby busy. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, the Busy Baby Mat sticks wherever suction cups can stick so you can use it to keep toys within reach and off the floor in a variety of places beyond the tabletop -- on a window, in the bathtub and even wrapped around handles. The Stop-Drop Travel Bib is the newest product and comes with tethers that attach to keep utensils, teethers or pacifiers within reach. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $8 - $63

$16 - $126 Valid: 03/07/2024 to 03/30/2024 Shop Now