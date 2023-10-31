Tory Johnson has exclusive devlish "GMA" Deals and Steals.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Coravin, The Styled Collection and more.

The deals start at just $5 and are up to 56% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

50% off Coravin Coravin: Three+ & Pivot Bundles $59.50 to $124.50 + Free Shipping

$119 - $249 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 Coravin is a brand on a mission to inspire wine exploration through innovations that give everyone the power of choice. With Coravin, wine lovers can pour exactly what they want, not just what's open. Two systems are available to suit your needs. The Timeless series lets you pour a glass without pulling the cork for long-term preservation. The easy-to-use Pivot series has a specially-designed Stopper that replaces the bottle's closure, letting you pour a glass and preserve the bottle for up to four weeks. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% to 56% off The Styled Collection The Styled Collection: Blankets, 3D Pillows, & Socks $5 - $39

$10 - $90 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 You've likely seen this viral brand on your social media feeds! Best known for buttery soft material and unique prints, Styled Collection blankets and socks are an incredible value at a fraction of the price of luxurious competitors. Snuggle up with super soft blankets that feel like the comfiest hug. Choose from a range of beautiful colors and patterns. Shipping is $6.99. Shop Now

50% off Barr-Co. Barr-Co.: Candles, Soaps, & Scent Diffuser Kits $19 to $25 + Free Shipping

$38 - $50 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 Making it's GMA Deals debut, The Barr-Co. collection handcrafts luxurious products for body and home in small batches in St. Louis, Missouri. Made of wholesome ingredients including colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and other natural botanicals, the soaps are moisture rich and coat the skin with protection. Barr-Co. candles are made with a 100% natural soy and vegetable wax blend grown by American farmers. The scent diffuser kits use high-quality essential oils and have thicker reeds that saturate thoroughly, allowing the scent to disperse further. Choose from a variety of luxurious scents. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Zadro Zadro: Towel Warmers & Towel Steamer $40 - $90

$80 - $180 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 Treat yourself to luxurious warmth with the Zadro towel warmers. Stay toasty on cold mornings, dry off after a long bath or shower, and beat chilly evenings. The ultra-large towel warmer accommodates up to two bath towels, robes, or your favorite blanket, while the counter warmer can accommodate one bath towel, pjs, or your sock and gloves. This assortment also includes the new countertop towel steamer. The ultimate addition to your beauty arsenal that creates a spa-like experience through warm steamed towels that help to open up pores, allowing for an effective and thorough cleanse. The steamer comfortably fits up to 12 washcloths or 2 hand towels. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Holiball Holiball: The Inflatable Ornament $19.50 - $30

$39 - $60 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Holiball adds big cheer to the holiday season. Inflatable, deflatable and reusable, Holiball is great for both indoor and outdoor use. Once inflated, the ornaments don't look like your typical inflatables -- they appear glass-like. You can hang them, stake them, float them and Holiball provides all the hardware to do so. Choose from a variety of colors across 18” or 30” Holiballs. The collegiate line is designed to cheer for your favorite team! Shipping is $7.99 or free over $100. Shop Now

50% off Tubelox Tubelox: Tubelox Deluxe Set $175

$350 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 Tubelox is a STEM construction toy focused on creativity, active play, and playing together. It’s a "life-size play" toy, meaning that after you build something, you get to play/ride on it! The tubes connect with colorful attachment pieces and locking adapter clips. This allows for the toy to be sturdy and stable enough to play on unlike some constructive toys. Tubelox is perfect for growing children – not only does it discourage screen time and promote interactive real world play, but it helps develop spacial reasoning, critical thinking, and problem solving. The deluxe set comes with 220 pieces and a storage bag. Shipping is $9.99. Shop Now

50% off Radio Flyer Radio Flyer: Flyer L885 Electric Bike $999.50 + Free Shipping

$1999 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 10/31/2023 Go electric! Radio Flyer's Flyer L885 packs top-of-the-line cargo hauling capabilities into a beautifully-designed performance vehicle for adult riders. Powered by a state-of-the-art UL 2271-tested Lithium-Ion battery, the Flyer L885 reaches a top speed of 20 mph with a range of up to 50 miles. Control your ride with the digital LCD display, featuring a speedometer, odometer, battery charge level, pedal assist level, and light indicator. The integrated cargo rack allows you to customize the storage. For riders 16 years and older. Choose from four colors. Free shipping! Shop Now

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

30% off tuck tuck: Bedding $40.60 to $169.40 + Free Shipping

$58 - $242 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 11/12/2023 Make your bed, better. Tuck is a female-founded bedding brand crafted with comfort in mind. Thoughtfully designed and sustainably made from a blend of organic cotton and TENCEL Lyocell. The classic sheet set is pre-washed for lived-in softness and comfort while the crisp sheet set is airy and breathable to help you sleep cooler all year round. This assortment offers sheet sets with coordinating duvet covers and a crib sheet, too! Shop Now

25% off Poppymint Pals Poppymint Pals: Bath and Body Products for Kids $7.50 - $10.50

$10 - $14 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 11/12/2023 Make bath and bedtime creative and fun. Poppymint Pals makes whimsical and exciting bath and body products for kids, formulated with gentle, safe and natural ingredients. Choose from foaming bath bombs, bath soaks, cleansing bars, bath fizzies, sprays and more. Shop Now

20% to 25% off Yenta + Posha Yenta + Posha: No Show Cushion Lounge Socks $17.59 - $36.74

$21.99 - $48.99 Valid: 10/31/2023 to 11/12/2023 Feel the ultimate comfort of a cushioned bottom slipper sock combined with an ultra-thin upper, allowing you to go from lounging to shoes in a snap. Yenta + Posha socks feature an anti-skid bottom, extra wide heel grip, and a 360-degree comfort band so you can experience superior comfort with a fashionable no-show design. Choose from single pairs and two and three-pack options. The singles feature holiday design options! Shop Now