Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" digital Deals and Steals for summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ROCKFLOWERPAPER, Revitalign and more. The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Revitalign: Footwear and Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs, and men’s sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $65 + Free Shiping
- $12 - $130
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Ideal Fashions: Women’s and Men’s Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don’t have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women’s, men’s or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
HurtSkurt: Hold/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit ten per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and Jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it’s hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix’s strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products line of best-selling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the best-selling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer BBQs, pool parties, or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor, and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024