Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" and "GMA Life" Deals and Steals on blockbuster beauty brands.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as StriVectin, LANO and more.
The deals start at just $3 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
StriVectin: Skin care
GMA Deal: $19.50 to $69.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $39 to $139 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Whatever your age, no matter your skin type, whatever your concern -- from lines and wrinkles, to lack of firmness, to uneven skin tone and texture, and everything in between -- StriVectin has skin care products that deliver clinically proven results. Made in America, this assortment includes the TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, which is the No. 1 selling cream exclusively for the neck and décolleté in the U.S. It helps improve skin elasticity and provides visible lift, while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines and sagging. More than a body moisturizer, the Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream is a transforming treatment packed with potent peptides, plus lifting and brightening agents to visibly tighten and even skin tone. Limit three per product. Free shipping!
FEKKAI: Hair care
GMA Deal: $12 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $36 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
FEKKAI provides clean, vegan hair care that delivers salon professional results. Made in America, this hair care is formulated by legendary stylist Frederic Fekkai. If you love volume, FEKKAI’s Full Blown Volume collection is for you. The Full Blown Volume collection doubles the volume for up to eight hours with shampoo, conditioner and Dry Texturizing Spray, which gives hair a boost in seconds. Looking for frizz-free hair? The Brilliant Gloss collection is the way to go. This collection is the ultimate frizz fighter and adds 4x the shine with shampoo, conditioner, serum and Multi-Tasker Perfecting Creme. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $30.
STATIC NAILS: Reusable Pop-On Manicures
GMA Deal: $10 to $12 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $24 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Achieve a perfect, non-damaging and professional looking manicure in seconds for a fraction of the salon cost. STATIC NAILS’ Reusable Pop-On Manicures can be removed and reapplied up to six times or worn up to 18 days straight. These apply in seconds, are durable, long-lasting, natural-looking and even won an Allure Best Of Beauty award for best artificial nail. The best part: avoid damaging your natural nails. The nails come laid out by size so you can easily find your match. There are 24 nails in each kit in 12 sizes that fit average, petite and larger-sized nail beds. Shipping is $5.95 or free with five sets.
LANO: Lip, Hand & Skin Care
GMA Deal: $6.75 to $9 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13.50 to $18 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Treat your lips to luxurious care. All LANO products contain the signature hero ingredient, lanolin, to treat and cure dry lips and skin. Lanolin is a deeply moisturizing oil naturally occurring in sheep's wool, humanely (and cruelty-free) sourced by Australian sheep farmers. It is the secret to skin hydration because it is the only ingredient found in nature that mimics human skin lipids. This assortment includes LANO's cult-classic 101 Ointment, which contains the brand's only ultra-medical grade lanolin. Other options include Lip & Cheek Tint, Everywhere Multi-Cream and Rose Hand Cream Intense. Shipping is $3.99.
Dermelect: Skin & Nail Care
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $39.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $79 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Dermelect marries science-backed ingredients with botanicals to create skincare and nail care solutions to drive results. Made in America, choose from a variety of face, body and nail care including Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum, which is designed to gently resurface the skin to refine texture, restore clarity and even skin tone, and Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum, a complexion refining overnight serum utilizing three types of concentrated amino acids to treat skin overnight. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.
Bloom Bath Co.: Bath & Body Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $16 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $32 + Free shipping Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Made in America, Bloom Bath Co.’s vegan self-care products are handcrafted with rejuvenation and indulgence in mind, transforming every day routines into self-care rituals. The nourishing Bath Truffle has a moisturizing trio of shea, mango and cocoa butter, floral lavender and grounding eucalyptus to relax the mind and body. Soak the Bath Soaks in soothing warm water to relax in this calming blend of essential oils. Body Polish is a moisturizing sugar-based scrub, which is great for dry areas. Free shipping!
Cleo+Coco: Natural Deodorant
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Experience personal care that makes you feel cared for, with powerful formulas, natural ingredients, sensuous fragrances and a clean mission. Made in America, this line of aluminum-free deodorants will keep you odor free for 24 hours. Silky smooth on the skin, the unique formulation of activated charcoal, plant-based powders, clay and essential oils glides on clear. Scented, unscented and sensitive options are available. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.
Skone: Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $9 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $99 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Skone Cosmetics’ purpose is to create products that people love and that make them love themselves for who they are. Skone Cosmetics prides itself on delivering quality, affordable beauty products to everyone from professional makeup artists to makeup lovers. This assortment includes options for eyes and face. Choose from the Brow Wand, Luxe Waterproof Mascara, eyeshadow palettes, brushes and Insanely Intense Tattooed Eyeliner, which is a quick-drying liquid eyeliner that is made to last all day, as if it was tattooed on. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.99.
Rinse Bath & Body: Bath & Body Products
GMA Deal: $3 to $13.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $27 Valid: 02/18/2023 to 02/19/2023
Rinse features natural bath and body products that you and your skin will love. All of the products are travel-friendly, easy to use and great for an active or busy lifestyle. Many of Rinse's products feature squalane oil, which is a skin-loving oil derived from the olive, and is great for all skin types and even skin that needs some extra TLC. For the first time, Rinse is featuring Squalane Oil in a pump so you can incorporate this in your daily skincare routine. This assortment includes shower bombs, essential oil roll-ons, skin sticks, soap and more. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65.