Rinse features natural bath and body products that you and your skin will love. All of the products are travel-friendly, easy to use and great for an active or busy lifestyle. Many of Rinse's products feature squalane oil, which is a skin-loving oil derived from the olive, and is great for all skin types and even skin that needs some extra TLC. For the first time, Rinse is featuring Squalane Oil in a pump so you can incorporate this in your daily skincare routine. This assortment includes shower bombs, essential oil roll-ons, skin sticks, soap and more. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65.