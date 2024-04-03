Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals $20 & under.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Peepers, K.Carroll, and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off Peepers Peepers: Blue Light Glasses & Sunglasses Peepers strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers features fun patterns and colors, as well as anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Options with and without reading strength in styles for men and women. Polarized sunglasses, reading sunglasses and bifocal sunglasses are also available. Shipping is $4.99. $11 - $14.50

$22 - $29 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/04/2024 Shop Now

50% off K.Carroll K.Carroll: Kristen Crossbody K.Carroll Accessories' bestselling Kristen crossbody is back by popular demand. With a wraparound zipper, the bag opens wide to find all your belongings inside. The base is 3 inches wide, giving you a good amount of capacity for a small sized bag. Other features include a detachable tassel, four built-in RFID protected card slots and adjustable crossbody strap. Choose from eight colors. Shipping is $5.99. $20

$40 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/04/2024 Shop Now

50% off Nurse Yard Nurse Yard: Compression Socks Nurse Yard was founded to support hardworking nurses during the pandemic. These compression socks help improve blood flow and prevent pooling of fluids in the legs that cause pain, swelling, fatigue, spider veins and varicose veins. The compression has been described as a gentle hug, non-constricting and barely noticeable while wearing. These are great for diabetics, frequent flyers, during and after the gym, expectant mothers and more. These socks have a firm compression level (20-30mmHg) and are available in a variety of designs for men and women. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two pairs. $16.50 - $17.50

$33 - $35 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/04/2024 Shop Now

50% off oogiebear oogiebear: Baby Accessories oogiebear was built by a doctor and mom to serve parents' needs for simple, safe, clean products. Every product is doctor-tested and doctor-approved. oogiebear also prioritizes baby comfort. The Bulb Nose Nasal Aspirator is the aspirator that removes mucus with minimal pain and discomfort. Other options include Chestrub & Nosebalm, Booger & Ear Wax Picker, Silicone Training Toothbrush and Silicone Chewing Teether. There are safety measures in the design of each product -- from being BPA and PVC-free to the signature oogiebear bear that prevents any oogiebear products from entering too far into baby noses and ears. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $5 - $9

$10 - $18 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/04/2024 Shop Now

50% to 62% off Limitless Innovations Limitless Innovations: RFID Wallet/Power Bank & DigiClock Limitless Innovations is all about style, functionality and convenience. The RFID Blocking Wallet & Power Bank is one sleek device that protects your credit cards and other personal items from electronic theft, while allowing you to recharge your mobile device. Store your money, documents, and debit/credit cards in this five-slot wallet with an accordion pocket design. The DigiClock features a large digital display and has three adjustable brightness levels as well as a light sensor that adapts to the environment of the room. Program the Night Mode time to dim the brightness of the LED clock when it is time for bed. You can charge virtually any mobile device with two USB charging ports while saving space on your nightstand. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95. $15 - $20

$40 - $40 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/04/2024 Shop Now

42% off Hadley Wren Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf Stylishly protect from insects. Whether you're at the beach, ballpark or out having family fun, the lightweight and versatile Insect Shield Scarf is ideal for spring and summer outdoor activities. Soft and oversized for a stylish look, designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. The built-in odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes, and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes. $20

$35 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/07/2024 Shop Now

28% off mella mella: Link Latch (3-Pack) Transform how you tie things down. mella Link Latches are a unique alternative to conventional bungee cords. Designed for versatility, durability, and user-friendly adjustability, Link Latches are ideal for light-duty tasks around the house, garage, or garden. Whether securing luggage, bags, or outdoor essentials, these silicone tie-downs are reliable companions for travel and everyday use. $20

$28 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/14/2024 Shop Now

20% to 38% off Re-Focus The Creative Office Re-Focus The Creative Office: Organizational Tools Keep track of daily life effectively. Re-Focus The Creative Office creates products designed through the eyes of a child with ADHD. When owner Angela Stephens noticed that traditional methods of support were not working for her son, she had to start looking through his eyes. Choose from an academic planner calendar, password logbook, guided anxiety journals and organizing to-do lists. $8 - $18

$10 - $29.50 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/14/2024 Shop Now

46% to 50% off The Vintage Sparrow The Vintage Sparrow: Inspirational Jewelry Be encouraged daily with meaningful necklaces that highlight your faith with a motivational message. This assortment features beautiful sayings in pendant styles, plus a playful option that reads Coffee Gets Me Started, Jesus Keeps Me Going. A minimal cross pendant style in 14-karat gold-plated stainless steel is also available. Every design is carefully crafted in Nashville, Tennessee. $15 - $15

$28 - $30 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/14/2024 Shop Now

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

$99 - $108 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE’s bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

$12 - $42 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

$40 - $70 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine’s body cleansing sprays are a “shower in a bottle” to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

$35 - $60 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear’s signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

$75 - $144 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

$18 - $160 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman’s Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

$40 - $220 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now