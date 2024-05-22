Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals $20 & under.
TiCK MiTT: The TiCK MiTT
Use TiCK MiTT to remove multiple loose ticks at once and help prevent Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. For use on adults, kids and pets who enjoy being outdoors, iCK MiTT works by gently and thoroughly rubbing the mitt on your body, clothes or your pet's fur to remove multiple loose ticks at once. When finished, simply put your TiCK MiTT in the included mesh bag and place it in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill the ticks and then your mitt is ready to use again. Shipping is $2.99.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 05/23/2024
Locker Lifestyle: Wrist Wallets & Neck Gaiters
Stash your essentials for travel and fitness. Locker Lifestyle’s Wrist Wallets can fit your cash, keys, ID, lip balm, and more. The band is crafted with one vertical seam so you can use the entire pocket space to stash all small essentials. Choose from a variety of colors in medium and large. The Travel Pocket Neck Gaiter has two pockets (one for small essentials and one for a face mask or filter) and is dry-wicking and machine washable. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $30.
- $10.50 - $20
- $24 - $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 05/23/2024
Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks
Keep personal items safe while on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. The Compression Sport (both in crew and over the calf) are great for leaner legs and long travel days with light compression (9mmHg-12mmHg) while the solid black over the calf compression are for wider legs that compress at 15mmHg - 20mmHg. Shipping is $3.95 or free with three.
- $8 - $20
- $20 - $45
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 05/23/2024
BoomBoom: Nasal Sticks
BoomBoom is the first daily-use nasal stick to help people breathe better and feel refreshed - it’s not just for when you’re sick. BoomBoom is made in America with a proprietary blend of essential oils and menthol that are formulated for nasal passages. Enjoy a quick energy boost and clear your nasal passages in a flash, whether at work, at the gym, in school, or on a flight. Put the stick just inside your nose and give it a nice deep (but gentle) inhale. Flavors include Mint, Watermint, Lavender, Tropical or Variety. Choose from a three pack or four pack. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two packs.
- $10 - $12.50
- $20 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 05/23/2024
hydraAromatherapy: Bath & Body Care
Transform your ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience with a Shower Burst. Whether you're looking for a boost of energy to tackle the day's to-do list or to wind down from the day's stresses, hydraAromatherapy's American-made products use pure essential oils in unique ways to elevate the everyday. The Shower Burst tablet releases an enchanting scent with every use for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Just unwrap, place it in the sachet, let water activate the tablet, and hang it in the shower for an instant mood boost. Bathtub Tea provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess and Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Free shipping!
- $3.50 to $15 + Free Shipping
- $7 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 05/23/2024
AshaPops: Popped Water Lily Seeds
Made in America, AshaPops Popped Water Lily Puffs are a crunchy, low calorie, allergen-free and sugar-free superfood snack. AshaPops are seeds of the Indian Water Lily plant called Euryale Ferox. The crunchy texture is similar to popcorn and puffs. High quality and made with minimal ingredients, each pouch is 120 calories. Available in four or six packs, flavors include Vegan Cheese, Chili, Himalayan Pink Salt and Turmeric Garlic. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two bundles.
- $11 - $18
- $22 - $36
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 05/23/2024
Sterling Forever: Trendy Jewelry
Accessorize with trendy everyday pieces. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end styles without high-end price tags. Look great without breaking the bank with this assortment of classic styles to complement any ensemble.
- $10 - $19
- $26 - $72
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/02/2024
well-kept: Tech Wipes (6-Pack)
Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, these well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards, and lenses. Each pack features a fun design and contains 15 pre-moistened towelettes, making them easy to throw in your bag or store at your desk.
- $20
- $39
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/02/2024
Maya J Jewelry: Bracelet Hair Ties (Set of 6)
Upgrade to hair ties that double as arm candy. Named an Oprah Favorite in 2022 and hugely popular ever since, Maya J combines hair ties that stay in place and trendy bracelets into one fashionable accessory. Each card includes three bracelet hair ties, and each set includes two cards with coordinating designs.
- $18
- $36
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/02/2024
Don't miss these Digital Deals for wellness and comfort!
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024