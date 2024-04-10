Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for self-care.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Lifepro, HurtSkurt, and more. The deals start at just $5.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Lifepro Lifepro: Light Therapy Torch & Massage Ball LifePro’s LumiCare red light therapy lamp employs three wavelengths so that you can feel the healing effect of both red and infrared light on your muscles and joints. LumiCare is red lamp therapy using targeted red light to alleviate back, shoulder, and knee discomfort. The Mini Vibrating Massage Ball is also available, which delivers powerful vibrations that penetrate deep into your muscles, helping to release tension and knots. The vibrations can be adjusted to different intensity levels, allowing you to customize your massage experience. Free shipping! $20 to $60 + Free Shipping

$40 - $120 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/11/2024

•

Lifepro Shop Now

50% off HurtSkurt HurtSkurt: Hold/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $7.50 - $27.50

$15 - $55 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/11/2024

•

HurtSkurt Shop Now

50% off Moonlite Moonlite: Projector & Stories Moonlite Storytime products offer a unique emotional bonding experience between parents or caregivers and children. By bringing stories to life through projection, Moonlite creates a shared and interactive storytelling environment. This shared activity can strengthen the emotional connection between adults and children as they read and explore stories together, fostering a sense of closeness and togetherness during storytime. The 4 Story Collection with Projector uses ambient music, playful sounds, and big, bright storybook images to tickle your child’s senses. Single story options are also available. Free shipping! $7.50 to $24 + Free Shipping

$15 - $48 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/11/2024

•

Moonlite Shop Now

50% to 52% off skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel Soft, seamless, and fitted, skinnytees shape, flatter, and frame your body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of tops, bottoms, and cardigans. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75. $12 - $28

$24 - $59 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/11/2024

•

skinnytees Shop Now

50% off BOLDIFY BOLDIFY: Haircare Boldify Hairline Powder is the instant, natural-looking solution for thinning hair and root regrowth, providing long-lasting, water-resistant coverage that seamlessly blends with your existing hair. Hair Fibers instantly transform thinning hair with natural-looking thickness and volume that lasts all day, resisting wind, rain, and sweat for a confident look that stays put until you wash it out. The Dry Texture Spray instantly adds volume, texture, and a matte finish to your hair, creating effortlessly tousled, beachy waves that last all day without weighing your hair down. Hair Boost Serum nourishes scalp and hair follicles, promoting thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking hair in as little as 60 days. Limit eight units per order. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two. $9 - $20

$18 - $40 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/11/2024

•

BOLDIFY Shop Now

50% off The Hair Edit The Hair Edit: Accessories The Hair Edit brings you a carefully-selected collection of gorgeous hair care tools and accessories that elevate your hair routine and inspire you to create chic yet simple looks. Not only are the tools highly functional helping you take the very best care of your hair, they’re beautiful so you’ll enjoy seeing and using them every day. Accessories include claw clips and pins in a range of beautiful shapes. Hair tools include a round brush, mini combs, spa headband, and massage brush, which gently exfoliates and massages your scalp. Shipping is $4.99. $9 - $20

$18 - $40 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/11/2024

•

The Hair Edit Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% to 51% off The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters Light up with the USB Lighter Company’s eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves, and fireplaces. This assortment features two new styles from the fan favorite, the Motli LT and The Flex. $10 - $22

$20 - $45 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/14/2024

•

The USB Lighter Company Shop Now

38% to 39% off Province Apothecary Province Apothecary: Plant Powered Skincare and Tools Harness the healing power of plants for glowing, healthy skin. Province Apothecary creates pure organic, effective products that are formulated to benefit even the most sensitive complexions. This assortment offers not only topical skincare, including a hydrating serum and healing eczema balm, but also skincare tools like the dual action jade roller so you can take care of, and feel beautiful in your skin every single day. $11 - $47.50

$18 - $79 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/21/2024

•

Province Apothecary Shop Now

50% off The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Microfiber + Satin Spa Set Say hello to luxury. Treat skin to an ideal blend of microfiber and satin. The luxurious wrap is designed for lounging before or after the shower, tub, sauna, pool, and beyond. Soft and gentle on the skin, made with absorbent microfiber and an adjustable velcro closure and elastic top for the perfect fit. This cozy wrap is paired with a fast drying microfiber and satin hair turban. It’s the perfect replacement for heavy bath towels that can damage hair and fall off with movement. This healthy, stylish, and quick solution for hair drying paired with the cozy wrap will easily become the new favorite duo. Free shipping! $42.50 + Free Shipping

$85 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/14/2024

•

The D. Noble Collection Shop Now

33% off Jory Jory: Desktop and Workstation Mat Personalize your workstation. The Jory desk and workstation mat help keep your area clean, organized, and unique. The soft top provides a comfortable resting surface on harder desks and countertops while the rubber base provides stability. Large enough for adequate room to work. $20 + Free Shipping

$30 Valid: 04/10/2024 to 04/21/2024

•

Jory Shop Now

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

$99 - $108 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE’s bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

$12 - $42 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

$40 - $70 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine’s body cleansing sprays are a “shower in a bottle” to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

$35 - $60 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear’s signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

$75 - $144 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

$18 - $160 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman’s Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

$40 - $220 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now