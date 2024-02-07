Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to treat yourself. You can score big savings on products from brands such as ICONI, Roq Innovation and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off ICONI ICONI: Leggings ICONI's line of activewear features innovative fabrics that prioritize performance, comfort and size inclusivity. They carry sizes S-4XL because they understand that being size-inclusive matters. Choose from three styles of leggings across a variety of colors: Full Length Pocket, Cropped Pocket and Heathered Full Length. These are designed with breathable, moisture-wicking and squat proof material. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two. $20 - $22.50

50% off Roq Innovation Roq Innovation: LED Hats Be safe and be seen. Roq Innovation was created by a runner who wanted light while running at night. With options for the whole family, the Headlightz Kids Set includes a pair of gloves and a beanie, which provides up to 10 hours of light on a single charge and is available in five vibrant colors. Other styles include pom pom beanies, headbands and baseball caps. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two. $11 - $18

50% off You Go Natural You Go Natural: Headwraps & Headbands You Go Natural has an outstanding line of premium satin lined, pre-tied headwraps for every occasion. Designed with women with curly and kinky hair in mind, these premium products are designed to protect the hair from breakage while also offering a quick and easy styling solution. You Go Natural has a number of product lines for everyday wear, sleep, swimming and working out. Their signature T-Shirt Bun Wraps are pre-tied so that you can just slip it on a go. No fussing with lengthy tutorials to get the look. With these products you can be stylish with ease. Options for men are also available. Shipping is $4.99. $5 - $24

50% off PuffCuff PuffCuff: Hair Accessories The Puff Cuff is a no headache, no damage alternative to elastic bands for those with thick, curly or textured hair. Choose from three sets. The Just Try It Curlfriend's hair clamps come in various sizes, tailored to the volume of hair gathered, ensuring a perfect fit for all hair densities. This design allows for comfortable, secure styling without causing tension or damage. The Teeny is a versatile tool not only for fine and looser curls but can also be used to create intricate styles by gathering small sections of hair. Clearly 4 Me! gives you damage-free, tension-free and breakage-free design that doesn't tug or pull on your curly hair like traditional elastic bands. Free shipping! $9 to $17.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts Southern Elegance Candle Co. is a Southern roots-inspired candle company that evokes the timeless nostalgia and heartwarming feelings of growing up in the South. Made in America and founded by a military spouse, mom and former educator, Southern Elegance is proud to be a community-focused brand that works in partnership with other local Southern-based businesses. The candles are made from premium soy and paraffin wax blend and have a burn time of 50 to 75 hours. The Wax Melts include six cubes and each cube lasts five hours. Fragrances include Bonfire Nights, Pomegranate Lemonade, Basil & Mint, Peach Mimosa, Fresh Linen and more. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. $6 - $12.50

50% off InBooze InBooze: Infusion Kits, Salts & Garnishes InBooze is a line of infusion kits for cocktails or mocktails. Each kit contains a pouch of dehydrated fruits, spices and herbs handmade at the InBooze HQ. Each infusion makes 8-10 cocktails or mocktails after infusing for three days. Once infused, you have six months to enjoy cocktails or one week to enjoy mocktails. The salts and garnishes are a great addition to any home bar. They finish off cocktails and are easy to store. Shipping is $3.99. $5 - $10

50% off The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Microfiber + Satin Spa Set Say hello to luxury. Treat skin to an ideal blend of microfiber and satin. The luxurious wrap is designed for lounging before or after the shower, tub, sauna, pool and beyond. Soft and gentle on the skin, made with absorbent microfiber and an adjustable velcro closure and elastic top for the perfect fit. This cozy wrap is paired with a fast drying microfiber and satin hair turban. It's the perfect replacement for heavy bath towels that can damage hair and fall off with movement. This healthy, stylish and quick solution for hair drying, paired with the cozy wrap, will easily become your new favorite duo. Free shipping! $42.50 + Free Shipping

28% off Ms. Jetsetter Ms. Jetsetter: Travel Accessories Stay organized on-the-go without sacrificing style. Ms. Jetsetter designs functional travel accessories for everyone on-the-go. Choose from travel staples like a jewelry case, toiletry bag and a trio to keep everything together. Featuring a chic quilted pattern, all products are spacious and lightweight. $15 - $52

