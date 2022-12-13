It's your last chance to score Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on awesome gifts.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Shinery, BeautyBio, Tweexy and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are up to 70% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

Shinery Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner GMA Deal : $11 to $14 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $28 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Take your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. Shinery is a jewelry cleaning company with products that are all easy-to-use and safe on all metals and gemstones from fashion jewelry to fine jewelry -- yes, this includes costume jewelry! The Radiance Wash is formulated with plant-derived surfactants that surround and trap dirt, oil, beauty buildup and other residues from your jewelry and wash them away, leaving you with brilliant and bright jewelry that looks like new. Radiance Towelettes are also available, which have the same formula as the Radiance Wash, only in the form of a wipe. The Illuminating Pom is a delicate polisher for tarnished sterling silver and gold. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $75.

BeautyBio BeautyBio: Skincare & Devices GMA Deal : $19.50 to $150 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $39 to $303 + Free shipping Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of skin pampering. BeautyBio’s clean, clinical-grade skincare solutions combine the power of both tools and topicals for real, science-backed results from home. The nutrient-rich topicals are specifically formulated to work synergistically with their PATENTED GloPRO Microneedling Tool, which heightens skincare’s benefits and delivers pro-level results without the price tag or downtime. This award-winning Microneedling tool allows for quick, targeted head-to-toe treatments in seconds with the click of a button. The Bright Eyes Collagen-Infused Illuminating Eye Gels instantly de-puffs, brightens, smooths, and revitalizes the delicate eye area in 10 minutes to fill in the appearance of fine lines for a younger appearance. Choose from singles and sets, which are ready for gifting. Free shipping!

Tweexy Tweexy: Tweexy Original & Hinge GMA Deal : $10 to $13 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $26 + Free shipping Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 per set Shop Now Experience freedom while painting your nails. Tweexy's Original ring nail polish holder has a design that allows you to paint your nails avoiding any unnecessary spills. This works for any nail polish bottle securing a tight grip around the bottle. Or, the Tweexy Hinge has Smartgrip Technology, which creates a low-pressure zone that holds it tightly to the surface, even vertically. The silicone hood will hold any type of nail polish bottle. Choose from a set of two Tweexy Originals or a set of one Original and one hinge. Free shipping!

MYTAGALONGS MYTAGALONGS: Travel Cases GMA Deal : $6 to $22.50 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $45 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Always on-the-go? MYTAGALONGS makes organization easier for busy lifestyles. This collection of ultra plush velour pouches come in a variety of sizes and rich colors. From coin pouches and earbud cases to tech organizers and train cases, now you can carry what you need in style. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Molly&you Molly&you: Mixes, Cakes & Overnight Oats GMA Deal : $9 to $39 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $78 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 per set Shop Now Make scrumptious desserts in as little as 90 seconds -- just by adding water and microwaving. Made in America, molly&you’s mixes come in a variety of options across beer breads and mug cakes. Just mix, heat and eat. Or, quickly make a party dip with the mix packets. Flavors include creamy spinach and dill, parmesan peppercorn, craft beer cheese and more. Or, make overnight oats -- just add the packet and milk. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three sets.

Snuggle Puppy Snuggle Puppy: Snuggle Puppy + Heat Packs GMA Deal : $28 • 50% Savings Original: $56 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 per set Shop Now Keep pets calm and comforted with Snuggle Puppy, an all-natural solution for an anxious pet. Snuggle Puppy helps with nervousness when moving to a new home, whining and barking when crate training, separation anxiety when your pet needs to be left alone and distress from thunderstorms. This set includes one Snuggle Puppy with Real-Feel Heartbeat and heat pack, as well as an additional six disposable heat packs (which last up to 24 hours each). The Real-Feel Heartbeat has two modes: 24/7 continuous and eight hours with auto off. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.95.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

BLENDi BLENDi: Portable Rechargeable Blender GMA Deal : $45 + Free shipping • 43% Savings Original: $80 + Free shipping Valid: 12/13/2022 to 01/02/2023 Shop Now Blend whenever, wherever with the touch of a button and no cords. BLENDi is a rechargeable blender you can take to make smoothies on the go. Mix protein powders, chop frozen fruit, and even crush ice to make your ideal drink, plus the BLENDi also doubles as a water bottle by swapping the base. One fully charged BLENDi lasts for 15 full blends. Offered in seven fun colors.

Jiggy Jiggy: Jigsaw Puzzle Kits GMA Deal : $30 to $37 • 24% to 25% Savings Original: $40 to $49 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 01/02/2023 Shop Now Gather around unique, artsy puzzles for stimulating fun. Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things to gift this season, JIGGY is a female-founded puzzle company reinventing the humble jigsaw. Each puzzle features art by an emerging female artist who gets a cut of every sale in sustainable and elevated packaging. This assortment features 450 and 800 piece puzzles. Each comes in a reusable glass jar and includes a tube of puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to spread the glue to make it suitable for framing when complete. JIGGY puzzles are art -- in pieces.

Craftmix Craftmix: Cocktail Mixer Bundle (10-Piece) GMA Deal : $21.99 • 26% Savings Original: $29.99 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Enjoy happy hour anywhere with this bundle of cocktail mixers! Whether it’s the beach, concert, camping, traveling or tailgating, just mix a packet of Craftmix in with sparkling water and your favorite alcohol. This kit includes three low-calorie cocktail flavors made from real fruit juice: blood orange mai tai, mango margarita, and strawberry mule as well as cups, sparkling water, a shot glass and a stainless steel straw so you’re ready to go with your favorite alcohol!

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Giftable Jewelry & Hoop Advent Calendar GMA Deal : $16 to $99.99 • 65% to 70% Savings Original: $54 to $292 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Look great without breaking the bank. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: It offers high-end styles without high-end price tags. Mix and match across staple earrings and necklaces. Give the gift of effortless hoops this holiday season with The Good Days of Hoops Advent Calendar, named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. Versatile and stylish, this collection of five giftable hoops is designed to match every mood and style.

Friendlily Press Friendlily Press: Drink Stirrers Set GMA Deal : $13.50 • 10% Savings Original: $15 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Add a little extra fun to beverages. Friendlily Press drink stirrers are great for party décor, home cocktail bars, morning coffee, and even your kid’s glass of chocolate milk. Designed for both hot and cold beverages, they can also be used as drink markers for when the party is getting started. Choose from fun packs with themed stirrers from baking to tennis.

Laruce Beauty Laruce Beauty: Makeup Brush Sets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $60 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $21 to $125 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Cutting-edge brushes for artistry, performance and exceptional user experience. Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022, these curated brush sets by Laruce cover every step from skin to eyes. Create any look from natural to ultra-glam with hypoallergenic, synthetic, vegan and cruelty-free brushes designed for flawless application.

Check out 45 Digital Deals for even more great gift ideas!

Softies Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns GMA Deal : $49 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender GMA Deal : $37 + Free Shipping • 61% Savings Original: $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 + Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel GMA Deal : $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Boots GMA Deal : $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.

T-Bô: Boxers T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear GMA Deal : $9 to $60 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.

Hang Accessories Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories GMA Deal : $13 to $36 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Shipping is $6.95.

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

Feelgoodz Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% Savings Original: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Express what matters to you the most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories GMA Deal : $4.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry GMA Deal : $9 to $33 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $79 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $6 to $20 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $40 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE's Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!

AHAVA AHAVA: Skin & Body Care GMA Deal : $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $17 to $99 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all-day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.

Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest-quality pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat GMA Deal : $65 to $200 • 50% Savings Original: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free Shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts GMA Deal : $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

1Canoe2 1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor GMA Deal : $2.50 to $28 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $3 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets GMA Deal : $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% Savings Original: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers, and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

Brainstream Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart, sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

NOD Products NOD Products: Tech Gadgets & Accessories GMA Deal : $4 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now NOD's products are innovative, fun and affordable, making for a great stocking stuffer. This assortment ranges from their bestselling Bloody Mary Tree and barware to their brand-new pickleball products. Shipping is $5.95.

PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers GMA Deal : $5 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $10 to $90 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your phone protected in extreme temperatures. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," PHOOZY Thermal Capsules are the ultimate phone and tablet protection against damaging heat, battery-zapping cold and accidental drops -- onto the ground or into the water. Shipping is $5.95.

