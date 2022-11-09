Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on comfort and beauty.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as TheraICE Rx, Blisslets, Orlando Pita Play and more.

The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 58% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

TheraICE Rx TheraICE Rx: Headache & Migraine Relief Cap GMA Deal : $17.50 • 50% Savings Original: $35 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/10/2022 Shop Now Find relief from headache pain and the power to get back to what you love to do. TheraICE Rx’s Headache & Migraine Relief Caps helps inflammation, tension, sinus, stress relief and puffy eyes. This cap provides complete 360-degree coverage and provides natural relief via hot or cold therapy as needed, as the pillowy, cloud-like fabric gently cushions pressure points. Simply freeze in a Ziploc bag for two hours or more between uses. The thick gel, combined with the dark color of the mask, will help alleviate light sensitivity when experiencing a migraine or headache. Stretchable and form fitting, this cap is one size fits all. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $50.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Blisslets Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry GMA Deal : $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $30 to $90 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/10/2022 Shop Now With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $7 to $14 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $14 to $28 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/10/2022 Shop Now Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower routine with SPONGELLE. Made in America, this all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Choose from a variety of options for both kids and adults. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

BeautyStat Cosmetics BeautyStat Cosmetics: Skincare GMA Deal : $14.50 to $62.50 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $29 to $125 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/10/2022 Shop Now Made in America, BeautyStat is a cosmetic chemist-founded skincare company, offering science-driven and award-winning formulas for proven, fast results. The Universal C Skin Refiner is the product that started it all. This is a 20% vitamin C serum that contains stabilized L-ascorbic acid -- it helps tighten and firm skin, while reducing lines and wrinkles. It also gently exfoliates to reveal skin that is smooth and soft to the touch. The Universal Microbiome Barrier Balancing Cleanser is designed to remove makeup and grime in one step while promoting a healthy. radiant glow. Other options include the Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, which contains hyaluronic acid that binds moisture to the skin to maintain its optimum moisture level. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Orlando Pita Play Orlando Pita Play: Haircare GMA Deal : $4.50 to $13.50 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $27 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/10/2022 Shop Now With a career that spans runways from Milan to New York, Orlando Pita is one of the most sought-after hair stylists in the fashion industry. Made in America, this line of hair care focuses on key hair needs from delivering moisture, enhancing shine and improving manageability. The end result is softer, smoother and healthier looking hair. The ingredients in the full line are developed to work for all hair types and are safe for color treated hair. Options include shampoos, conditioners, serums, sprays and hair masks. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

GO SMILE GO SMILE: Teeth Whitening Systems GMA Deal : $6 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $119 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/10/2022 Shop Now GO SMILE was created by a dentist and has been trusted for 20 years to help people achieve healthier, cleaner, whiter smiles. Their products are known for innovation, ease of use and award-winning results with no sensitivity. This assortment includes the BLU Professional Sonic Teeth Whitening, which is a 360-degree hands-free toothbrush that delivers a powerful clean with max whitening and stain removal. The Stain Eraser Tins are also available, which are unique one-time-use whitening applicators that allow you to freshen up your smile in seconds, anywhere, anytime. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

Plus, shop more deals from 40 Boxes:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

truMedic truMedic: Therapy Massagers GMA Deal : $75 to $119 Free shipping • 40% to 58% Savings Original: $179.97 to $199.97 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Treat tired feet with the truMedic truShiatsu PRO Foot Massager with Heat. This at-home foot massager is equipped with professional-quality massage technology and multiple settings and strengths to provide relaxing foot massages any time on any schedule. Get a personal, deep-tissue massage therapist in the comfort of your own home. The MagicHands Neck and Back Massager with Heat is designed with a patent-pending mechanism that is made to recreate the touch of a professional masseuse. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, you won’t believe it’s not coming from a set of human hands! Featuring four massage nodes that act as their own "thumb" to deliver effective shiatsu massage therapy. It also comes with heat functionality to relieve deep soreness effectively. Free shipping!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding GMA Deal : $29.40 to $143.20 • 40% to 43% Savings Original: $49 to $254 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Regulate your temperature like an astronaut. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud’s bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers and blankets.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Coco La Vie Coco La Vie: Moisturizing Candles GMA Deal : $19 • 44% Savings Original: $34 Valid: 11/09/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Indulge and relax with the luxurious coconut wax blend from Coco La Vie. This unique candle can be used as a massage oil or moisturizing lotion with a fragrance that will not only fill your home with a beautiful scent but will leave your skin feeling refreshed and silky soft. Hand-poured in Miami, free from phthalates, sulfate and alcohol, and made with skin-safe fragrance oils.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK