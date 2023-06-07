Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for Father's Day.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as The Mighty Sound, Gells Apparel and more.
The deals start at just $8.50 and are up to 57% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
The Mighty Sound: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $39.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $79 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/08/2023
This compact, powerful and beautifully designed speaker is for people on the move. The Mighty Sound has one-button functionality for ease of use and a built-in speaker phone so you can take calls hands-free. This is a great speaker to keep next to your lawn chair in the yard this summer or on a family trip. Get eight to ten hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $4.99.
Gells Apparel: Belts
GMA Deal: $24 • 51% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/08/2023
Gells belts feature a classic slide buckle with clever designs packaged in a signature reusable tin. These premium belts are stylish -- great with khakis, jeans or a button-down. Each belt is made from 1 1/4-inch-wide heavyweight cotton and features detailed designs with rich colors. The signature adjustable brass slide buckle makes sizing (and gifting) easy. Each belt is finished with a mahogany leather tip. Choose from six styles in four sizes. Shipping is $4.99.
INVISASOX: No-Show Socks
GMA Deal: $8.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/08/2023 Per 3-pack
INVISASOX is the only no show sock that will let your toes spread out naturally, with its soft, "mold around the toes" fit. The sock collar is flat, soft and comfortable -- it's like there's nothing there, because it is designed to rest on top of your skin loosely, without being tight and digging into your top of foot skin like some other no-show socks. The revolutionary gel heel grip mesh design keeps the sock on. A range of neutral colors are available for men and women. Shipping is $2.95 or free over $30.
Wixology Candle Company: Candles & Matches
GMA Deal: $17 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/08/2023
Wixology's concept is simple: Burn your candle, clean the vessel and reuse it for a drink later. These candles are inspired by classic cocktails and are hand-poured in reusable cocktail glasses to enjoy your favorite drink after burning. Made in America, each candle is poured with a special blend of coconut and soy. Wixology uses phthalate-free fragrance oils and lead-free hemp-core wicks. A mini match tube and cocktail recipe is included with each candle. Options include Bourbon Neat, Coffee & Bourbon, Whiskey Sour and more. Shipping is $4.99.
GRILLIGHT: LED Spatula & Barbecue Tools
GMA Deal: $10 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $50 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/08/2023
GRILLIGHT's grill tools have built-in flashlights for your late night summer barbecues. The LED Spatula features a 200-lumen waterproof flashlight, which can slide out for easy cleaning. The GIANT LED Spatula is also available. Other options include the Grill Tongs with Light and Griddle Mat, which seamlessly transforms your grill into a griddle. Shipping is $4.99.
Cozy Earth: Loungewear
GMA Deal: $45 to $87.50 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $175 + Free shipping Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/08/2023
Lounge in style and comfort with Cozy Earth. This collection of loungewear is made with ultra-soft, lightweight fabric, which makes them a great year-round option. The viscose from bamboo fabrics is breathable, making it great for sleeping. Mix and match across a variety of colors and styles include tees, polos, pullovers, hoodies, shorts and joggers. Free shipping!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Lock Laces: No-Tie Shoelaces (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $9.99 • 37% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/19/2023
Instantly turn any lace-up shoe into a slip-on with Lock Laces. One size fits all, Lock Laces are trimmed to fit any size lace-up shoe for children and adults. The patented double-eyelet lock design technology allows for a more secure grip and reduces slippage, while also allowing easy adjustability to loosen and tighten the system depending on the user's activity. The elasticity of Lock Laces gives you a more custom fit by adding extra comfort and support while reducing pressure points at the top of the foot. Offered in a two-pack with styles for everyday shoes and boots.
BREED: Men's Gifts
GMA Deal: $15 to $49 • 46% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $115.99 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/18/2023
Take care of the men in your life. From stylish watches to grooming kits and trimmers, this expansive assortment from BREED makes it simple to celebrate father figures. The watches make an easy addition to any summertime look while the grooming kits and trimmers help to stay polished and cleaned up. Plus, the whiskey stone cube set is a bar cart goodie.
Odor Drops: Shoe Deodorizer Balls (6-Pack)
GMA Deal: $9.99 • 28% SavingsOriginal: $13.99 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/19/2023
Say goodbye to stinky smells with Odor Drops, premium deodorizer balls for eliminating odor and odor-causing microbes. Perfect for shoes, boots, gym bags, trash cans, lockers, cars and anywhere else odor may occur. The spherical design makes it easy to activate and insert the deodorant balls into any pair of shoes or anywhere else. Odor Drops can last up to one year, depending on the frequency of use. Available in three distinct scents.
Cubii: Seated Elliptical and Grip Strengtheners
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $154.99 • 48% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $299 Valid: 06/07/2023 to 06/11/2023
Get fit while you sit. Cubii's compact seated elliptical fits seamlessly into almost any space, allowing you to burn calories, boost your energy and activate over half your body's muscle groups without leaving your favorite seat. The ergonomically designed Squishii Grip Strengtheners of increasing resistance help you improve hand and forearm strength and dexterity.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + Free shipping
Price: $98 • From: Discover the Deal Box
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 16 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair and beauty winners, as well as accessories and problem solvers. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA BEAUTY, NassifMD Dermaceuticals, Buttah Skin, Baby Foot, Body Boost; BEAUTY: GLO Science, PÜR Beauty, butter LONDON; HAIR: Alodia, Style Edit; ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewels, Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop, KEYSOCKS; PROBLEM SOLVERS: PortaScent, Wabi Whiffs and Bug Bite Thing. The retail value of the 16 products included in every box is $414. FREE SHIPPING!