Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for the home & kitchen.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as CordaRoy’s, Spice of Life USA and more.

The deals start at just $9 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

CordaRoy’s CordaRoy’s: Convertible Bean Bags & Footstools GMA Deal : $60 to $175 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $120 to $350 + Free shipping Valid: 01/25/2023 to 01/26/2023 Shop Now CordaRoy's are the perfect place to chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from a variety of colors in chenille. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. Free shipping!

Spice of Life USA Spice of Life USA: Pillow Talk Mobile Pillow GMA Deal : $24 • 50% Savings Original: $48 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 01/26/2023 Shop Now Versatile and flexible, the Pillow Talk Mobile Pillow provides custom support and a comfortable, hands-free way to use a cellphone while relieving neck and shoulder stress. Over 56 inches long, the Pillow Talk Mobile Pillow can twist and bend into any shape. Unlike other neck-pillows, you can customize the support for your neck, shoulders and head and use your cell phone in comfort. Or, coil the Pillow Talk Mobile Pillow up and use as a tripod, which is great for Zoom calls, FaceTime and watching videos without having to hold your phone. Choose from five colors. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99 for one or $7.99 for two.

SUNRISE BLANKET CO SUNRISE BLANKET CO: Blankets GMA Deal : $92.50 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $185 + Free shipping Valid: 01/25/2023 to 01/26/2023 Shop Now Brighten up any room with these vibrant blankets. SUNRISE BLANKET CO’s premium blankets add character to comfort. Each blanket is big (7 feet by 8 feet), heavy (almost 7 pounds) and made with soft, durable polyester flannel. They only make a pattern once. That means this is a unique design that will never be available again. Each blanket comes with a unique edition number so you know that what you are getting will forever be truly unique. Choose from three styles. Free shipping!

Siligrams Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray GMA Deal : $37.50 to $50 • 50% Savings Original: $75 to $100 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 01/26/2023 Shop Now Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from five colors in four or six cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Shipping is $4.99.

Skura Style Skura Style: Sponges, Scouring Pads, Towels & Wipes GMA Deal : $9 to $18 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $36 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 01/26/2023 per set Shop Now Take your dishwashing experience to the next level. Skura Style sponges are made of a polyurethane foam and are antimicrobial which means they don't smell. They dry quickly and don't lose their shape. The skrubby side is safe on most surfaces and rinses clean. The Very Skrubby is a heavy duty scouring pad that’s flexible to get into hard-to-reach nooks. The Wipe Envy reusable microfiber wipes are great for wiping up spills and any place you would use a paper towel in the kitchen or other areas of your home and car. Lastly, the Towel TA-DA! features double-sided 100% cotton with a highly absorbent lightweight terry side for wiping and drying. The flat front side is lint-free so your glassware will sparkle. Limit one per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

LA CERA LA CERA: Pajamas & Robes GMA Deal : $34.50 to $49 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $69 to $98 + Free shipping Valid: 01/25/2023 to 01/26/2023 Shop Now Lounge in soft and cozy comfort day and night with LA CERA. Silky, smooth and lightweight, choose from a variety of colors in dot or cheetah print. These pieces are machine washable for easy care and are available in sizes XS-3X. Choose from a PJ set, nightshirt, kimono or robe. Free shipping!

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

Cariloha Cariloha: Bedding & Pillows GMA Deal : $22 to $129.50 • 50% Savings Original: $44 to $259 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 02/05/2023 Shop Now Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha’s luxuriously soft bedding is made from a fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that’s twice as soft and three degrees cooler than cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than most cotton sheets. This assortment features Classic Twill sheet styles, knit throws, and quilts. Plus, choose from various pillows for your perfect night sleep.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder GMA Deal : $15 • 40% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 02/05/2023 Shop Now Carry your favorite water bottle hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.

Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarm GMA Deal : $14.96 to $22.46 • 25% Savings Original: $19.95 to $29.95 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 02/05/2023 Shop Now Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm can easily clip to your clothes or bag so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130db alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options.

PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases and Can Coolers GMA Deal : $20.10 to $60.30 • 32% to 33% Savings Original: $30 to $90 Valid: 01/25/2023 to 02/05/2023 Shop Now Protect your phone and tablet in all temperatures. PHOOZY uses patented NASA technology, allowing your phone or tablet to maintain an optimal operating temperature for longer periods, extends battery life and is drop-proof. This assortment also features the Apollo II, an antimicrobial, ultra-slim, powerful germ-fighting insulated phone case that protects your phone -- it’s germ-proof, climate-proof, drop-proof and sink-proof. The can coolers are made from patented spacesuit technology to keep your drinks colder longer. Ultra-lightweight, packable design doesn't weigh you down and the anti-gravity hand strap keeps your drinks comfortably in your hand.

