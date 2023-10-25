Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on instant upgrades.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Cinnamom Bakery, Meli Wraps and more.

The deals start at just $9 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

50% off Cinnamom Cinnamom: Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls $30 - $32.50

$60 - $65 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/26/2023

•

per set Made in America, Cinnamom's rolls are baked in small batches using a third generation family recipe with real butter, lots of ooey, gooey filling and the finest fresh ingredients. Each spiral of the cinnamon roll is loaded with butter and rich brown sugar and cinnamon. Every bite is like eating the center of the cinnamon roll. These rolls arrive fresh and ready to eat, and can be frozen for up to one year. They are a great grab 'n go treat for any occasion. Just microwave for 30-40 seconds and enjoy the warm, ooey, gooey Cinnamom roll experience. There are five sets to choose from, which include flavors such as classic buttercream, traditional glaze, banana pudding, peanut butter cup and more. Limit two sets per order. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99. Shop Now

50% off Meli Wraps Meli Wraps: Reusable Beeswax Wrap Sets $11.50

$23 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/26/2023

•

per set of three Made in America, Meli Wraps are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap for food storage. They are washable and reusable up to 150 times, or one to two years. They naturally stick over a dish or food item, and they stick naturally because of the beeswax and don't rip like foil. Meli Wraps are great for covering leftovers, half an avocado, a block of cheese and more. They can even be folded in an envelope for snacks. Choose from four patterns. Each set includes three wraps. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.95. Shop Now

50% off molly&you molly&you: Baking Mixes $9 - $21

$18 - $42 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/26/2023

•

per set Satisfy your sweet tooth. molly&you's Microwave Brownie, Cake, and Muffin Singles are scrumptious little desserts, made in 90 seconds by just adding water and microwaving. They also have new gluten-free and dairy-free mug cakes and brownies in this line of sweets. Flavors include caramel apple cinnamon muffin, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate raspberry cheesecake brownie, double chocolate chip brownie and more. Beer Bread Mix and Party Dip Mix is also available, which provides a quick and easy way to make a delicious dip for your next gathering. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three sets. Shop Now

50% off MD SolarSciences MD SolarSciences: SPF Skincare $11.50 - $21

$23 - $42 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/26/2023 MDSolarSciences was founded by renowned dermatologic oncologist Dr. Robert J. Friedman, who believed that protecting skin from UV rays and environmental stressors every day was at the center of overall wellness. Made in America, MDSolarSciences' formulas are clean, gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan. Options include the Mineral Moisture Defense SPF 50, which is a mineral sunscreen made up of a unique blend of ceramides to help preserve and restore the skin's natural moisture barrier. The Tint and Tone SPF 50 Sheer Tinted Moisturizer leaves skin with light coverage and a hint of tint that blends beautifully with a range of skin tones. MD Restore Eye Gel is a soothing gel that glides on silky smooth to deliver a powerful blend of collagen. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off Apolla Performance Wear Apolla Performance Wear: Compression Socks $17 - $19

$34 - $38 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/26/2023 Made in America and seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Apolla Socks go beyond socks -- these are Premium Compression Support Socks. Once you put them on your feet, you immediately feel why they are so special. These socks reduce pain, swelling and fatigue in feet and ankles, which also helps the whole body feel better. All Apolla socks use patented targeted compression to provide arch support, ankle stability, and cushioned padding in the heel and ball of the foot. They also have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. Styles include no show, crew and mid-calf. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.95 or free over $60. Shop Now

51% off AquaVault AquaVault: ChargeCard $29

$60 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/26/2023 Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault's portable charger is so small and ultra-thin, it can fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Available in black or platinum. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two. Shop Now

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

29% off CrockPockets CrockPockets: Silicone Cooker Dividers $27.97 - $55.97

$39.95 - $79.95 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 10/05/2023 Simplify meal prep. CrockPockets silicone dividers for pressure cookers and slow cookers are designed to elevate your cooking experience. Cooking for the family can be a big undertaking and CrockPockets make it easier to address individual dietary preferences without the added effort. The strong, durable and heat-resistant dividers are designed for endless reuse. Shop Now

27% off Buzzee Buzzee: Double Sided Microfiber Towels $13

$18 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 11/05/2023 Make drying easier and add a pop of color to brighten your kitchen. The double-sided microfiber towels feature a waffle weave, constructed to absorb liquid instantly. With two hand-drawn fall and/or Halloween-inspired designs on each piece, these versatile towels double as fall decor. Shop Now

34% off Re-Focus The Creative Office Re-Focus The Creative Office: Calendars, Password Keepers and Anxiety Journals $10.72 - $19.18

$16.49 - $29.49 Valid: 10/25/2023 to 11/05/2023 Take on daily life effectively. Re-Focus The Creative Office creates products designed through the eyes of a child with ADHD. When owner Angela Stephens noticed that traditional methods of support were not working for her son, she had to start looking through his eyes. Choose from academic calendar, password and notebook, and guided anxiety journals. Shop Now