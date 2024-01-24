Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home and kitchen. You can score big savings on products from brands such as ROCKFLOWERPAPER, My Sheets Rock and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% to 53% off ROCKFLOWERPAPER ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Eco Accessories Go eco-friendly with everyday products from ROCKFLOWERPAPER, whose mission is to create beautiful products that reflect and benefit our planet and its people. Blu Bags hold up to 50 pounds and roll up with an elastic band for quick and easy storage when not in use. The Dish Covers are a plastic wrap/foil alternative that can be washed and used over and over again. Dish Cloths are a high-performance microfiber material and made from three reused recycled plastic bottles to replace paper. Blu cloths, a paper towel alternative, and dinner napkins are also available. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50. $6.50 - $23.50

50% off My Sheets Rock My Sheets Rock: Sheet Sets Sleep hot? Get your best night's rest with Cooling Bed Sheets from My Sheets Rock, engineered to be temperature regulating, breathable and extremely comfortable. These luxury sheets regulate temperature while you sleep, keeping hot sleepers cool and cold sleepers comfortable. They're made from premium bamboo rayon, which transfers body heat two times better than cotton sheets. Choose from a variety of colors, ranging from Twin to California King. Shipping starts at $9.95. $74.50 - $124.50

69% to 70% off Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Throw Pillows Add color and texture to your home decor with Linens & Hutch's throw pillows. This assortment includes a variety of singles and sets in solids or patterns. The removable covers have an invisible zipper closure that makes it a breeze to switch covers or clean as needed. Options include chunky knit, stone washed and yarn-dyed fabric. Free shipping! $27 to $42 + Free shipping

50% off Fiori Sempre by Vintage Home Fiori Sempre by Vintage Home: Faux Flowers & Trees Fiori Sempre brings you realistic, beautifully scented faux flowers. Their flowers act as both a beautiful centerpiece and an amazing diffuser. The Faux Orchid is meticulously crafted using real touch technology, creating petals that mirror the delicate grace of live orchids. Each petal, curve and stem exudes lifelike beauty, making it almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Faux lifelike trees are also available to add eye-catching decor to your home. Shipping is $4.99. $38.25 - $103.50

56% to 61% off JONATHAN Y DESIGNS JONATHAN Y DESIGNS: Area Rugs Inspired by their love of iconic design styles, Jonathan Y combines smart pricing with high-end finishes that elevate your space. This assortment from JONATHAN Y DESIGNS includes both indoor and indoor/outdoor rugs. From bright, vibrant patterns to soft, neutral colors, choose from more than 15 styles. Sizes range from 5 by 8 feet to 8 by 10 feet. Shipping is $4.99. $47.50 - $128

55% to 58% off Floopi Floopi: Slippers Designed to maximize comfort and warmth, step into pillow-like cushioning that's enhanced with a reliable, sturdy indoor-outdoor sole. These slippers are machine washable, making them super easy to care for. Choose from a variety of designs, which include closed-back and clog styles. Shipping is $1.99 or free with three pairs. $15 - $15

50% off LIT Method LIT Method: LIT Axis For the current or future fitness buff, Backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Each kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole or tree, or can be used free-standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with a 30-day free membership, or you can opt for the one-year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping! $99 to $159 + Free Shipping

50% off PRO Compression PRO Compression: Compression Socks For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from the marathon compression socks or the fuzzy compression socks in a variety of colors and patterns. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs. $12 - $15

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

40% to 42% off Comfier Comfier: Massagers Take care of your body. The Comfier Electric Hand massager is designed to offer kneading and compression to all sides of your hand. Customizable massage with three intensity and heat levels to help improve blood circulation, reduce fatigue, relieve pain, and warm cold hands. The Cordless Knee Massager provides personalized relief with three vibration modes and three heating modes. This massager helps relieve knee pain and discomfort through a comprehensive and comfortable massage. Thanks to the rechargeable battery, you can experience relief on the go, whenever you need. Free shipping! $44 to $63 + Free Shipping

23% to 30% off KitchInventions KitchInventions: Kitchen Tools Keep your countertops and stoves clean with the multi-use Spoon Buddy. This kitchen gadget adheres to almost any smooth surface and conveniently keeps your cooking utensil in place on top of a lid, countertop or table. Flip it over to add grip and assist when opening a stubborn jar and it doubles as an easy access 1/2 measuring cup. Pan Buddy is a solution for handling heavy skillets. It comes in two pieces, a vertical handle and a wrist support, and adds leverage by keeping your wrist in a natural position while having support under your forearm. The Strip-n-Snip 4-in-1 Tool is a smart addition for any kitchen, helping reduce clutter while providing a variety of handy tools at your fingertips. $11.50 - $14

32% off Palmpress Palmpress: Coffee Press Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there's no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office and travel, and presses an 8-ounce cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium/standard grind size. $33

20% off IceBreaker IceBreaker: Ice Tray Effortlessly make and serve ice cubes without having to touch the ice. Easy, fun and hygienic, this ice tray is sure to become a staple in your freezer. Designed for space optimization and stacking in the freezer in any position, while the closed container helps prevent unwanted odors and bacteria from reaching your ice. The thermo effect of the closed container limits melting, even after several hours at room temperature, making it ideal for bringing on a picnic, to the beach and serving your guests at summer barbecues. $16

