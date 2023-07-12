Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as OS1st, SHAKA LOVE and more.
The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 53% off.
OS1st: Socks
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $30 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/13/2023
OS1st’ “socks with purpose” are made with specific uses in mind from condition-specific like plantar fasciitis and bunion socks to lifestyle-specific like the travel socks and pickleball socks. OS1st socks are seamless, left/right foot specific, moisture-wicking and treated with silver to stop smells. This assortment includes the Nekkid Comfort Sock, which is a no-show sock that does not slip. Using a heel-shaped silicone oval grip, specially constructed heel and light compression around the arch, this sock will stay up no matter the activity. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $20.
SHAKA LOVE: Towels
GMA Deal: $20 to $24.50 • 50% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $43 to $49 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/13/2023
Created with a uniquely soft Turkish weave, SHAKA LOVE towels are highly absorbent, sand resistant, fast-drying and great for wherever your adventurous spirit may lead you. The lightweight Turkish weave also allows SHAKA LOVE to create towels larger than the average beach towel (72”x36”) with less volume. By utilizing upcycled cotton and sustainable production methods, SHAKA LOVE saves vast amounts of water compared with the production of typical beach towels and is also able to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and eliminate the harmful chemicals often utilized by the textile industry. For every towel purchased, SHAKA LOVE donates 10% of its profits to provide clean drinking water to communities without access. Choose from 16 styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
AquaVault: ChargeCard & Waterproof Phone Case
GMA Deal: $19 to $29 • 51% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/13/2023
Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault’s portable charger is so small and ultra-thin, it can fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets and more. The Waterproof Floating Phone Case turns your phone into an underwater camera, and takes crystal-clear pictures and videos underwater down to 30 feet. This Waterproof Phone Case fits all phone sizes and comes with an adjustable neck strap. You can retain full functionality of your phone while in the water -- text, talk, scroll, listen to music and more. The case also floats. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three.
Unplug Soy Candles: Candles
GMA Deal: $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/13/2023
Made in America, Unplug Soy Candles are hand-poured using 100% soy wax, premium fragrance oils and 100% cotton lead-free braided wicks. This makes for an environmentally friendly candle that's long-lasting, extremely fragrant and provides a clean burn. Choose from a variety of options including Citronella, Sugared Citrus, White Tea, Lavender, Exotic Cardamom and more. Shipping is $7.99 or free with six.
The Clean Ball: The Bag Cleaning Ball
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $17 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $34 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/13/2023
Tired of crumbs and dirt in your purse or bag? The Clean Ball was designed to solve just this problem. Just throw it in your bag or purse and it will roll around and collect the dirt, crumbs and fluff effortlessly. It is infinitely reusable by just washing it under water. The honeycomb structure is designed for maximum strength, while allowing the dirt to come in contact with the non-toxic sticky ball on the inside. Choose from singles or a 3-pack. Shipping is $2.99.
Create A Castle: Sand Castle Builder Sets
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $40 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/13/2023
As seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank," Create A Castle allows you to build incredibly detailed castles in the sand, snow or on your tabletop. Their molds split apart instead of the traditional buckets, so they actually work and the outcome has incredible detail. The Indoor Starter Set includes four molds and a proprietary sand compound to build castles on your tabletop. There is no mess and it does not dry out. The Outdoor Tower Kit comes with a 10-inch cylinder to build a beautiful tower, the tools to add the details and a backpack to carry it all. Shipping is $4.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Eucalypso: Bedding
GMA Deal: $16 to $160 • 41% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $275 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/23/2023
Upgrade your sleep with Eucalypso’s super soft, cooling sheets that are the ideal balance of pampering, breathable, and sustainable. The classic sheet set is designed to help regulate body temperature and soothe sensitive skin. The silk pillow cases are cooling and deliver skin-soothing benefits. Complete your collection with a duvet cover and luxuriously soft sleep mask.
Cariloha: Bath Towels and Robes
GMA Deal: $12 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $120 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/23/2023
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor resistant. Wrap yourself in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloth sets. The unisex bathrobe features two front-patch pockets, tie and collar.
Organic to Green: Wellness Products
GMA Deal: $6 to $45.99 • 60% to 88% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $398 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/23/2023
Take a step towards wellness. Organic to Green is an artesian wellness and beauty lifestyle company founded in Los Angeles, CA. Each product is organic and handcrafted with conscientious ingredients and conscientious packaging. The allover coconut oil is an ideal alternative for makeup remover, cleansing oil, and as a face oil or moisturizer. The Crystal Gem Facial Mask helps cool, calm, and soothe skin from puffiness and inflammation all while it "pushes" any applied serum product into the skin. This assortment also features a sugar scrub, tinted sunscreen, detox serum and crystal roller/gua sha set.
Wonderbelly: Chewable Antacids (Variety 3-Pack)
GMA Deal: $22.40 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $32 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/23/2023
Feel good about feeling good. Wonderbelly Antacid is a chewable tablet that works to fight heartburn, acid indigestion, and a sour stomach with the effective, active ingredients, but without the stuff you don’t need. Formulated to provide maximum strength for instant relief. Plus, the flavors are fun and delicious: strawberry milkshake, lemon sorbet and watermelon mint.
Ideal Fashions: Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $26 to $39 • 56% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $99 Valid: 07/12/2023 to 07/16/2023
Shield the sun in style. Ideal Fashions will help you take on the summer with sunglasses that stand the test of time. Made with quality materials, these fashion forward silhouettes make it easy to find your perfect pair. Choose from styles for both men and women with polarized options, too!