Pedi Couture Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/22/2022 Shop Now Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time saving and separate your toes, ensuring your pedicure doesn’t get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture’s toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A rigid foam foot sole supports your arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture’s patented cushioned four post design separates your toes comfortably and evenly. Shipping is $3.99.

Honey Soles Honey Soles: Honey Soles & Bear Soles GMA Deal : $20 • 50% Savings Original: $40 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/22/2022 Shop Now Honey Soles’ premium supportive shoe insoles are carefully designed with functional, natural materials that transform your shoes. The original Natural Cork Honey Soles are made with a smooth, natural cork cover that's breathable, moisture-wicking and feels great against bare feet. With Bear Soles, you can simply pop them into your sneakers and your sneakers will feel like cozy slippers -- perfect for cold weather. Or, pop Bear Soles into your rain boots and they’ll be immediately transformed into comfortable, supportive winter boots. Shipping is $4.99.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/22/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including “I can’t adult today,” “Rock the dad bod,” “My cat thinks I’m cool” and “I speak fluent sarcasm.” One size fits most men 6-11 and women 7.5-12. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three pairs.

Floopi Floopi: Slippers GMA Deal : $15 • 55% Savings Original: $34 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/22/2022 Shop Now Lounge in comfort with Floopi. The Aurora Knit Scuff Slippers are designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Featuring a simple on/off design, the smooth velour lining and footbed offers improved comfort. The Danielle Chenille Clog Slippers have a highly durable anti-slip indoor/outdoor rubber sole and silky velour lining. Available in S (5-6) to XL (11-12.) There are more than 15 styles to choose from. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.

Headache Hat Headache Hat: Headache Hat & Halo GMA Deal : $13 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $40 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/22/2022 Shop Now The Headache Hat’s wearable ice packs are designed specifically to help you battle through your migraines and tension headaches with long-lasting cooling up to two hours. The patented design allows for targeted ice and pressure on the pain points. The wrap can be adjusted to the desired pressure with the soft stretch wrap and ice packets. The versatility of the wrap allows you to easily pull it down over eyes or wear around the neck and other body aches. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.

Hello Mello Hello Mello: Loungewear GMA Deal : $11 to $17.50 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $35 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 09/22/2022 Shop Now Hello Mello offers comfortable loungewear with leisure in mind designed with a cozy stretch fabric that breathes and moves with you. All of Hello Mello’s signature pieces are designed in ultra soft fabrics with trending prints, colors and fun graphics. Hello Mello chooses only signature soft blends and lightweight knits for flattering fits with the perfect amount of stretch. Every piece of Hello Mello apparel comes inside a matching drawstring pouch that makes packing for travel, the gym or the office super compact. You can also repurpose the pouch for sunglasses, jewelry or other small essentials. Mix and match across this assortment of pants, sweaters, tees and shorts. Shipping is $6.99.

Phiaton Phiaton: Headphones and Earbuds GMA Deal : $41.99 to $149.40 • 40% Savings Original: $69.99 to $249.99 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022 Shop Now Upgrade your sound with sleek, eye-catching headphones and earbuds. Phiaton products combine innovative technologies and elegant designs to take your audio gear to the next level. The Wireless Earbuds feature active noise canceling for entertainment, work, travel, and every adventure in between. The Aluminum Wireless Earbuds blend modern design, aluminum construction, and quality sound. The Over the Ear Headphones are equipped with a long-lasting battery, digital hybrid noise canceling, and innovative features to create quality headphones designed for your lifestyle. Free shipping!

Nakery Beauty Nakery Beauty: Body Care GMA Deal : $14.50 to $17 • 50% Savings Original: $29 to $34 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022 Shop Now Intoxicate your skin with ingredients that work together to target your skin concerns with Nakery Beauty by Liz Folce. The Skinny Dip Body Cream is infused with a proprietary Plant Stem Cell Multi-Active Regen Complex that includes two plant stem cells and five fruit extracts intended for skin regeneration and anti-aging benefits. The Body Butterwash works to hydrate while helping provide younger-looking skin, boost collagen and defend skin against free radicals.

Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) GMA Deal : $15.99 • 27% Savings Original: $22 Valid: 09/21/2022 to 10/02/2022 Shop Now Enhance your shower experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. Vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. Handmade in the USA and offered in unique fragrance combinations.

