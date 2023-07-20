Good American is joining the "Barbie" party.

Good American is bringing back its Pop Off Pink collection featuring its most popular styles in pink colorways. The launch is just ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated "Barbie" movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
The new collection features a campaign starring Jasmine Sanders, aka Golden Barbie, styled in the Good American pieces with fun accessories like roller skates, pink cowboy hats and more.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
Pieces include a pink mesh skirt, mini dresses, plisse pants, leggings and satin trousers and blazers, and more, so you can style your very own "Barbie"-inspired looks.

There are also on-trend denim pieces and swimwear and beach cover-ups to wear throughout the current season.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
"Get dolled up this summer in pink … we're here to make all your fashion dreams come to life!" it says on Good American's website.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
The collection is available in sizes 00-32+ and XS-5XL. You can shop our favorites below!

SATIN BLAZER
Good American

SATIN BLAZER

Price: $179   From: Good American

Shop Now

SATIN TROUSERS
Good American

SATIN TROUSERS

Price: $159   From: Good American

Shop Now
MESH MAXI DRESS
Good American

MESH MAXI DRESS

Price: $119   From: Good American

Shop Now

SCUBA MODERN TANK MAXI DRESS
Good American

SCUBA MODERN TANK MAXI DRESS

Price: $119   From: Good American

Shop Now

GOOD ICON FAUX LEATHER PANTS
Good American

GOOD ICON FAUX LEATHER PANTS

Price: $180   From: Good American

Shop Now

SATIN RUCHED MAXI DRESS
Good American

SATIN RUCHED MAXI DRESS

Price: $149   From: Good American

Shop Now

COMPRESSION SHINE CORSET BODYSUIT
Good American

COMPRESSION SHINE CORSET BODYSUIT

Price: $95   From: Good American

Shop Now

COMPRESSION SHINE STIRRUP PANTS
Good American

COMPRESSION SHINE STIRRUP PANTS

Price: $119   From: Good American

Shop Now

SPARKLE DEMI CUP BIKINI TOP
Good American

SPARKLE DEMI CUP BIKINI TOP

Price: $40.99 40% SavingsGood American

Original: $69
Shop Now

SPARKLE SWIM BRIEF
Good American

SPARKLE SWIM BRIEF

Price: $34.99 40% SavingsGood American

Original: $59
Shop Now

COMPRESSION LONG SLEEVE SWIMSUIT
Good American

COMPRESSION LONG SLEEVE SWIMSUIT

Price: $76.99 40% SavingsGood American

Original: $129
Shop Now

SCUBA CREWNECK BODYSUIT
Good American

SCUBA CREWNECK BODYSUIT

Price: $95   From: Good American

Shop Now

RUCHED MAXI TUBE DRESS
Good American

RUCHED MAXI TUBE DRESS

Price: $99   From: Good American

Shop Now

COATED POPLIN SHIRT
Good American

COATED POPLIN SHIRT

Price: $119   From: Good American

Shop Now