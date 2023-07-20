Good American is joining the "Barbie" party.
Good American is bringing back its Pop Off Pink collection featuring its most popular styles in pink colorways. The launch is just ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated "Barbie" movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
The new collection features a campaign starring Jasmine Sanders, aka Golden Barbie, styled in the Good American pieces with fun accessories like roller skates, pink cowboy hats and more.
Pieces include a pink mesh skirt, mini dresses, plisse pants, leggings and satin trousers and blazers, and more, so you can style your very own "Barbie"-inspired looks.
There are also on-trend denim pieces and swimwear and beach cover-ups to wear throughout the current season.
"Get dolled up this summer in pink … we're here to make all your fashion dreams come to life!" it says on Good American's website.
The collection is available in sizes 00-32+ and XS-5XL. You can shop our favorites below!
SATIN BLAZER
Price: $179 • From: Good American
SATIN TROUSERS
Price: $159 • From: Good American
