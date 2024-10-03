As Halloween approaches, people are searching out new looks to try that might feel a bit more daring than usual -- this is where gothic glamour comes in.
Whether you're a fan of The Cure or not, goth-inspired looks have always been especially popular around this time of year. Plus, outside influences like the recent release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" have likely further bolstered interest. Just consider how its stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci rocked goth-adjacent looks on the press tour, or even how Ortega's turn as the titular character from Burton's other hit "Wednesday" has captured a new generation of would-be goths!
We've also seen recent events inspire celebrities to indulge their darker side with lacy, black and/or dramatic looks at recent events such as the MTV Video Music Awards and even the Met Gala in May.
Pinterest recently released their first-ever Halloween Trend Report and noted "Gothic Glam" ranks high among what their users are seeking out, with specific searches for "romantic gothic makeup," "goth guy makeup" and "scary makeup looks" racking up endless searches on the moodboard-friendly app.
While makeup may lead the pack in terms of what folks are searching, gothic glamour extends far beyond the face. The dark sophistication of a black lace dress is timeless and captivating, while beaded or sparkly black shoes can make for an elegant statement piece that you keep on hand for years.
It's easy to wear this trend at any budget, too, and we've included pieces to shop that range from a $15 Spirit Halloween dress to a jaw-dropping Toccin skirt that screams gothic luxury.
Keep reading to see these options and more, then have a ball exploring the gothic glam trend.
Goth glam makeup and beauty products
Gothic, glamorous beauty is easy to achieve with some key products like dark eyeliner, luminous skin and some fun, October-ready press-on nails. Try Rituel de Fille's array of beautifully packaged products such as the Thorn Oil priming elixir -- blood red and extra hydrating -- or the brand's new Weightless Serum Concealer that makes your face look flawless.
And don't forget to look your vampiric and ageless best with great skincare! Savor Beauty's Pumpkin Face Cream makes for smooth, plump skin that looks lit from within.
Press-on nails and polish
A great manicure is the perfect way to put a finishing touch on any ensemble, so try something dark and shiny to complement the rest of your look such as Glamnetic's Halloween line that offers an array of subtle or bold colors, shapes and lengths. If it's polish you're after, try a deep red like our picks from Chanel and Essie.
Dark dresses, skirts and more to stun in
Indulge your sartorial senses with a stunning new piece that falls in line with the goth glam trend such as Coach Outlet's Delia Deetz-esque sequin dress or a velvet jacket that stuns with any outfit.
Women Hollow Out Puff Sleeve Floral Embroidery Lace Mesh Dress for Casual Wedding Cocktail Party
- $26.99
- Amazon
Shoes to set the glam goth mood
While the Betsey Johnson Bolt Booties or super-popular Dream Pairs sandals are fantastic for year-round wear, they're especially great for adding a bit of sparkle to an outfit.
Accessories and more inspired by gothic glamour
And finally for the extras -- grab a black veil for your deathly bride look this Halloween or invest in a showstopper like the black diamond necklace from Kendra Scott below to bring a touch of darkness to your daily look.