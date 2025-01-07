With the Golden Globes just behind us and a busy awards season in full swing, now might be the perfect time for you to plan ahead for a glitzy party to celebrate the upcoming Grammys, Oscars and or your other favorite awards show!
To help, we've rounded up some fun supplies and ideas to jumpstart your planning process. You can order a cheap red carpet to welcome your guests in style, create personalized place settings so each guest feels special at the table or step it up with simple streamers and balloons to jazz up the decor for a night.
Find suggestions on how to pull off these ideas and more, plus shop the supplies you'll need to do it below!
Roll out the red carpet
Get your guests in the mood to party as they enter your home with a red carpet aisle runner they can strut and pose on to feel like the star of the show. If you plan to set this up outdoors on your front yard or walkway, you can up the glamour ante by lining it with staked solar lights to add even more magic to the evening.
If you really want to go all out, order a customizable step-and-repeat that lets you get the perfect party backdrop so once guests reach the end of the carpet, you can snap a fancy picture of their party looks to create lasting memories of your special night. And don't forget the streamers and balloons for an even more festive mood!
Harbor Breeze 6-Pack 10-Lumen 0.075-Watt Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light Kit (3000 K)
- $24.98
- Lowe's
Custom Retractable Banner with Aluminum Frame - Portable, Durable & Easy Setup - For Events, Promotion & Advertising (Silver Stand, 33"x81")
- $66
- Amazon
Patimate Black Gold Confetti Balloons Set, 50 pcs 12 inch Metallic Gold Black White Confetti Latex Balloons
- $6.99
- Amazon
Personalized place settings and drink markers
Custom details can make the difference between a good party and a great party. Add special touches by writing your guests' names on star-shaped place cards or offer individual drink markers or charms to help them keep track of their cocktails.
Metallic Wine Glass Markers – Pack of 8 Food-Safe Non-Toxic Wine Glass Marker Pens - Can also be Used on Ceramic Plates and other Glass and Dinnerware
- $12.99
- $13.99
- Amazon
Tableware fit for a star
Elevate your usual serving platters, plates and flatware by opting for opulent pieces in gold or other eye-catching patterns. Go for disposable if cleanup is your worst nightmare, or start building a special occasion collection with these pieces.
Morejoy 175PCS Black Gold Plastic Plates, Black Plates with Rolled Napkins: 50 Plates, 25 Spoons, 25 Forks, 25 Knives, 25 Cups
- $41.99
- Amazon
Give out your own awards
While you're watching your favorite musicians and actors take home the trophy this year, surprise guests with one of their own! You can go the bulk route and pass out trophies as party favors or cute additions to your tablescape, or plan ahead for a customized award that calls out the guest who's best dressed, who predicted the most correct wins or even a "Life of the party" award -- get creative with the superlatives to amp up the fun.
Crown Awards Gold Star Trophies with Custom Engraving, 7.25" Personalized Shiny Gold Achievement Star Trophy On Deluxe Round Base Prime
- $34.99
- Amazon
Fun games to play
While the pre-show red carpet gets going, rev up the party mood by playing fun movie or music games! Trivia is a great choice for music and movie buffs, so check out some top picks on quiz games guests will love.
After Dinner Amusements: Name That Tune! 50 Music Trivia Questions and Challenges
- $11.77
- Walmart