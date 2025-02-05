There's still time to shop Huckberry's winter sale.
Now through Feb. 6, shop up to 40% off cozy beanies, loafers, insulated jackets and more at Huckberry. Score pieces for a winter wardrobe and find plenty of great Valentine's Day gifts for the man in your life all in one place.
There's a 100% wool red Huckberry André Mack Short Roll Beanie for a not-so-subtle nod to Valentine's Day colors, plus the five-star Beenflex Moc Toe Oxfords he can wear out on date night.
Cuddle up in a new Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Quarter Zip Sweatshirt or a Marine Layer Sweater Button Down Polo, both under $100.
Shop some items at a deeper discount, like year-round work gloves and polo sweaters.
Beyond apparel, find a Case Elegance Military Glass Top Cigar Humidor "designed for the discerning gentleman," a Barebones fire pit and a Whiskey Peaks decanter for his whiskey of choice.
Check out all of these sale finds and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.